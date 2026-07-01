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North Canaan median home price reaches $350K

North Canaan median home price reaches $350K

26 Granite Ave., which recently sold for $595,000, consists of two renovated residences on .91 acres - a Victorian main house built in 1882 with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a 576-square-foot studio with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath.

Christine Bates

NORTH CANAAN – The median price for a single-family home in North Canaan was $350,000 for the 12-month period ending May 31, 2026, according to Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data, reflecting strong sales.

The latest median marks a 23% increase from the $284,500 median recorded for the 12 months ending May 2025 and a 26% increase from the $277,950 median recorded for the comparable period ending May 2024. The all-time high of $357,750 was recorded during the 12-month period ending April 2026.

Homes in North Canaan have been selling quickly, spending an average of 14 days on the market before going under contract. By comparison, the average was 37 days in Salisbury and 43 days in Sharon during the rolling 12-month period ending in May.

The number of homes sold during the 12 months ending May 31, 2026, totaled 29, up from 14 during the previous 12-month period and 24 during the 12 months ending May 31, 2024.

Sales peaked at 47 during the 12-month period ending in August 2021, at the height of the COVID-era housing boom.

There were 10 single-family homes on the market at the end of June, indicating the spring selling season had arrived in North Canaan. Only two were listed below the median price of $350,000, while four were priced above $500,000, suggesting home prices are likely to remain high.

April and May Transfers

41 Prospect St. – 3 bedroom/2 bath bungalow built in 1927 on .23 acres transferred by Natasha Clark Coons to Argos Ventures LLC for $210,000 on April 22, 2026

37 Green Ave. – 3 bedroom/1 bath raised ranch built in 1962 transferred by Anne Fitzgerald to David Santos for $370,000 on April 23, 2026

143 East Canaan Road – 6 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 12.49 acres transferred by High Watch Recovery Center Inc. to Michael Joseph Poynton on May 5, 2026 for $1,000,000

26 Granite Ave. – Two buildings on 1.32 acres transferred by Adam Eisenberg to Wildboys LLC for $595,000 – see photo caption for details

16 Browns Lane – 2 bedroom/1 bath cape on .91 acres transferred by Ashley Ann Moore to Logan Trey Bermas for $345,000

* Town of North Canaan real estate transfers recorded between April 1, 2026, and May 31, 2026, provided by North Canaan Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Info Sparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

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