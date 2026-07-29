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Cornwall median home price up 5%, inventory remains limited

Cornwall median home price up 5%, inventory remains limited

9 Jewell Street, a 2,758 square foot antique house with four bedrooms on 3.99 acres, sold in April for $870,000.

Christine Bates

CORNWALL — The 12-month trailing median sale price for a single-family home in Cornwall rose 5% to $880,000 through June 30.

The median was up from $841,000 for the 12 months ending June 30, 2025, but remained below the $1.025 million recorded for the same period in 2024.

Single-family home sales have remained relatively stable. Fifteen homes sold during the 12 months ending June 30, matching the total recorded during the same period in 2024. There were 22 sales in the 12 months ending June 30, 2025.

Historically, Cornwall records between 15 and 25 single-family home sales annually. The rolling 12-month total peaked at 43 sales in August 2021.

Inventory remains limited. As of July 23, five single-family homes were listed for sale. At the same time, land inventory has grown, with five parcels on the market priced between $150,000 and $275,000.

Second Quarter 2026 Cornwall Transfers

April

9 Jewell Street – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath antique home on 3.99 acres transferred by Allison and Benjamin Lesch Trustees to Michael Clemens and William McPherson for $870,000

70 Kent Road -2.4 acres of vacant land transferred by Joseph Capone Jr to Jason Phillips for $105,000

June

39 Cemetery Hill Road – 5 bedroom/5.5 bath home built in 1989 on 6.47 acres transferred by Kirk and Cynthia Harrington to Joshua and Kristine Collins

373 Town Street – 3 bedroom/3 bath ranch on 30.26 acres transferred by Ella Clark Revocable Trust and Cristina Matthews Trustee to 373 Town Street LLC for $1,200,000

242 River Road – 2 bedroom/1 bath home on 29.88 acres transferred by Seamus Brown Estate Dewitt Brown Executor to Michael Trapp for $460,000

233 Sharon Goshen Turnpike – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 7.24 acres sold by Elizabeth Silkes to Ian Gaule for $1,100,000

5 Wright Hill Road – 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch transferred by David Nickerson and Frances Mary Nickerson Estate to Cody Rodrigues for $200,000

Lake Road – 3.57 acres of vacant land transferred by William Lee and Nancy Berry to Katherine Freygang for $595,000

159 Kent Road -3 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.2 acres transferred by Hamilton South and Manuel Bellod to Silvio Villa for $162,591

* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded from April 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, provided by Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from Infosparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

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