Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
government

Ridgway promotes regional cooperation in first meeting

Northwest Hills Council of Governments

LITCHFIELD – Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway presided over his first meeting Thursday, July 9, as chairman of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG), a regional organization representing 21 Northwest Connecticut communities. He opened the meeting by reviving a roundtable discussion among local leaders, prompting updates on storm recovery, speed cameras and infrastructure projects.

Ridgway, who was elected chairman last month and has served 35 years as a first selectman, said his goal is to strengthen coordination among member towns and ensure the organization focuses on issues that matter most to local officials.

The roundtable, discontinued several years ago because it often ran long, gives each first selectman and mayor one minute to share challenges, accomplishments and other news from their communities. Ridgway said he believes the discussion helps officials learn from one another and serves as a mentoring opportunity for newer municipal leaders.

The goal is to “make sure the COG is mutually supportive and relevant and is dealing with issues that are important to the town leaders,” he said.

During the roundtable, many of the first selectmen pointed to the value of mutual aid from neighboring towns following the July 4 storm, which carved a narrow path of destruction from Salisbury southeast into Hartford County.

Curtis Rand, first selectman of Salisbury, which was among the hardest hit communities, said he appreciated the support from fellow leaders. “Within hours, many of you sent me texts and emails,” he said.

Falls Village First Selectman Dave Barger said his town was similarly impacted, and also extended his gratitude to those who reached out with aid. “This is what the COG is all about,” he said – “the ability to share those resources.”

However, Barger added, “We’re not quite as happy with the Connecticut [Department of Transportation],” noting slow response times to state roads that were blocked by many downed trees following the storm. Several other community leaders echoed his dissatisfaction.

Torrington, Burlington and Harwinton were also heavily impacted by the storm, and several selectmen reported aid they had provided, especially to Harwinton, which included response crews from New Hartford and Starlink trailers for cell service from Burlington.

Aside from emergency storm updates, speed cameras were also discussed at length among the group.

Litchfield’s Denise Raap and Warren’s Gregory LaCava reported ongoing projects and investigations regarding the traffic enforcement measure, which has proved controversial in area towns.

Winchester Town Manager Paul Harrington said that the town was 30 to 45 days away from installing its own cameras, but that the process had been arduous. He offered his support and advice for any community considering implementing them – “It is a tremendous lift to get it over the finish line.”

Otherwise, several towns outlined ongoing capital projects, many of them related to downtown improvements and infrastructure updates.

Norfolk’s First Selectman Henry Tirrell said his main focus is a long-term ongoing construction of a retaining wall alongside Route 44 and several other bridge projects.

Warren’s LaCava spoke to a town center revitalization project in Warren, while Rand updated the group on two initiatives ongoing at Hotchkiss School, where sidewalks connecting campus to downtown Lakeville are in development, and Salisbury School, where a pedestrian tunnel is currently under construction. Both projects aremeant to get students off of busy state highways.

Kent First Selectman Eric Epstein announced that the second phase of a long term project to replace downtown sidewalks is moving forward, and that he hopes construction will begin later this summer. Phase one, completed in 2023, replaced sidewalks on both sides of North Main Street between the intersections with Route 341 and the railroad tracks. Phase two will focus on South Main Street and Maple Street.

He also reported that he had ordered access to a popular swimming hole on the Housatonic River to be closed the weekend of July 11 to 13 in response to overcrowding and litter during the Fourth of July holiday. “There were piles and piles of garbage,” he said.“It’s become unmanageable.”

government

Latest News

2026 Summer Nights of Canaan

2026 Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 15

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

Old Time Bingo
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park Pavilion

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Le Gamin reopens Le Bar with year-round plans

Le Gamin reopens Le Bar with year-round plans

Le Bar, adjacent to Le Gamin in Sharon, has reopened for the season with a new menu, new bartender and plans to remain open year-round.

Madi Long

SHARON — Le Bar, the space next door that is part of Le Gamin, has reopened for the summer with a new menu, a new bartender and plans to become a year-round destination for drinks, good food and community events.

The bar first opened last summer as a seasonal extension of Le Gamin before closing for the winter. This year, owner Robert Arbor decided to bring it back with a more permanent approach, adding a new, and locally famous bartender, a different menu and a space that stands apart from the French café next door.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

Community Health and Wellness Center expands reach

Community Health and Wellness Center expands reach

Accepting New Patients” reads a banner in front of the Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan, now two years old. The facility continues to expand medical and health offerings.

John Coston

NORTH CANAAN — The federally supported healthcare safety net in the Northwest Corner that offers sliding-scale payments continues to expand its reach in the community.

The Community Health and Wellness Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), reported 36,235 visits in 2025, up from 33,750 in the previous year.

Keep ReadingShow less
health
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Cornwall exhibit to showcase historic bridge paintings

Cornwall exhibit to showcase historic bridge paintings

Woldemar Neufeld’s Cascade Bridge in Kent is among the watercolor and ink paintings featured in the Bridges Across the Housatonic exhibition opening July 17 in West Cornwall.

Image provided by the Housatonic Valley Association

WEST CORNWALL — Fifty years after artist Woldemar Neufeld completed one of the most ambitious artistic tributes ever devoted to the Housatonic River, a selection of his celebrated paintings will return to public view this summer, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the river’s history and the enduring landmarks that have long connected communities throughout the valley.

The exhibition, called “Bridges Across the Housatonic,” will open July 17 at the Housatonic River Commission and Cornwall Conservation Trust offices, located at 7 Railroad St. It will feature 10 original watercolor and ink paintings depicting bridges along the federally designated Wild & Scenic stretch of the Housatonic River in Northwest Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Preparing to pass the torch: Colonial Theatre owners hope history lives on

Preparing to pass the torch: Colonial Theatre owners hope history lives on

Co-owner Lenore Mallett

Photo by Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN – Untouched and dust-covered in the attic of the Colonial Theatre are fading spools of movie tickets, retro popcorn buckets, yellowed bowling score sheets and wooden armchairs from the building’s original movie seats. Frozen in time, the relics tell the story of more than a century of community gatherings as the theater’s current owners celebrate its past, reflect on their three-year stewardship and prepare to pass the torch.

Now for sale, the 10,000-square-foot venue and parking lot is up for grabs for $695,000 and the owners say they are looking for the right buyer with an interest in preserving its history and charm.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

New sugaring and skincare spa coming to Salisbury

New sugaring and skincare spa coming to Salisbury

Sarah March stands outside March Esthetics, Home + Body at 19 Main St. in Salisbury, where she plans a soft retail opening July 24.

Annie Prinz

SALISBURY — Years before Sarah March opened her first spa in Seattle, a facial she received as a teenager in Salisbury showed her how restorative an hour of personal care could be.

“It was the most comforting, transformative time,” March said.

Keep ReadingShow less
business
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.