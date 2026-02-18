government

Town report highlights active year for municipal services in Salisbury

Town report highlights active year for municipal services in Salisbury
Salisbury Town Hall
Nathan Miller

SALISBURY — The annual town report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, has been published and was formally received at the annual town meeting Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The report is dedicated to former town historian Jean McMillen and includes department updates, municipal data and summaries of the town’s operations over the past year. Among the report’s highlights:

Animal Control Officer Lee Sohl reported investigating 84 calls and complaints involving missing pets, roaming dogs, four dog bites and various domestic and wild animal concerns. No tickets were issued. Two dogs were impounded — one stray and one for biting. In total, Sohl noted “five fewer calls, fewer dogs picked up, double the bites from last year.”

The report lists the town’s 14 parks and forest areas.

Don Mayland, chair of the Water Pollution Control Authority, wrote the town is anticipating growth through new housing and the potential redevelopment of the Wake Robin Inn.

“The current collection and treatment facilities are adequate to handle this potential expansion. However, because of water getting into the current collection pipes, due to influx and infiltration, our ability to accommodate new housing units is somewhat compromised.”

He wrote the town has relined pipes for years but more work remains. Influx and infiltration occur through leaking main pipes and laterals serving existing housing units.

Social Services Director Patrice McGrath reported 23 households received fuel deliveries and/or furnace tuneups through the Salisbury Family Services fuel bank.

At Scoville Memorial Library, Director Karin Goodell wrote that program attendance increased 25% and use of the library for work and meetings rose 30%. The library circulated approximately 45,000 physical and digital items and added 185 new cardholders, bringing the total number of active users to 1,900 — “almost half the town,” Goodell noted.

government

Latest News

Kent P&Z closes High Watch hearing, continues deliberations

Kent P&Z closes High Watch hearing, continues deliberations

Kent Town Hall, where the Planning and Zoning Commission closed a public hearing on High Watch Recovery Center’s permit modification request on Feb. 12

Leila Hawken

KENT — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 12 closed a long-running public hearing on High Watch Recovery Center’s application to modify its special permit and will continue deliberations at its March meeting.

The application seeks to amend several conditions attached to the addiction treatment facility’s original 2019 permit. High Watch CEO Andrew Roberts, who first presented the proposal to P&Z in November, said the changes are intended to address issues stemming from what he described during last week's hearing as “clumsily written conditions.”

Keep ReadingShow less
kent p&z

Kent committee to review Swift House options

Kent committee to review Swift House options

The Swift House in Kent has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. A newly appointed town committee will review renovation costs and future options for the historic property.

Alec Linden

KENT — Town officials have formed a seven-member committee to determine the future of the shuttered, town-owned Swift House, launching what could become a pivotal decision about whether Kent should invest in the historic property — or divest from it altogether.

The Board of Selectmen made the appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 11, following recent budget discussions in which the building’s costs and long-term viability were raised.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Keep ReadingShow less

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.