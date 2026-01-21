Kent town meeting reviews capital plan, approves agenda items

KENT — Approximately 30 residents turned out Thursday, Jan. 15, for Kent’s annual town meeting to cast their votes and hear an early overview of the town’s five-year capital plan.

The meeting opened with a unanimous vote authorizing the Board of Selectmen and the town treasurer to borrow money on behalf of the town throughout the year.

Voters then unanimously approved a slew of appointments to the Parks and Recreation Commission. David Schreiber, Kevin Frost and Keith Johnson were all installed as full members with three-year terms, expiring in 2029, while Miranda Lovato and Jordan Iovino were each appointed for one-year terms as alternates.

A motion was read to allow the town to assume ownership of Morehouse Cemetery on Richards Road and Parcell Cemetery on Old Gorham Road. Both are small, historic sites that haven’t seen a new burial in more than a century.

Michael Walach, whose property abuts Parcell Cemetery, questioned what the transfer of ownership meant. First Selectman Eric Epstein explained that when the Cemetery Committee was established two years ago, a provision was included stating that any additional graveyards discovered in town would be transferred to town ownership, since the Cemetery Committee functions as a municipal body.

Walach expressed that his major concern was that activity might ramp up in the quiet area, but Epstein said that he did not believe that would happen. Regardless, he promised to put Walach in touch with the Cemetery Committee for more information.

Joe Agli spoke next, asking the Board of Selectmen if the town would be responsible for upkeep and maintenance of the property if it assumes ownership, and if those expenses would be included in the town budget. Epstein confirmed, saying that the costs will be factored into the Cemetery Committee’s budget line. The motion ultimately passed, with just Agli opposing.

Five-year capital plan

The remainder of the meeting was dedicated to a detailed rundown of the five-year capital plan, the document that organizes future capital-intensive municipal projects.

Funds allocated within the first five years, in this case 2026 through 2031, are funded through taxation, while the next five years are included solely for planning purposes.

Notable in this year’s presentation was that the Board of Selectmen and other town department heads discussed projects from across the entire five-year tax period, breaking practice from recent years where only the fifth-year projects have been discussed. Epstein ran through a number of municipal improvement projects that have funding allocated in the plan, including road and bridge repairs, town equipment upgrades and replacements, improvement projects for Emery Park and Kent Commons, Town Hall refurbishments and renovations to the Transfer Station.

The controversial Swift House, a historic building in town that has ruffled the feathers of some residents during past budget seasons, remains on the plan with $425,000 directed towards modernizing and rehabilitating the structure.

Next to step up to the podium was Board of Education Chair Heather Brand, who explained several long term roof and sidewalk repair projects. The BOE’s total spending was the largest of any department on the Capital Plan, with a total of $1.75 million between fiscal years 2027 and 2031.

Fire Chief Tim Sneller closed the presentation, detailing improvements in communications equipment and infrastructure as well as replacing fire engines as major projects on the Volunteer Fire Department’s horizons.

When it was time for the public to weigh in, three residents spoke. Catherine Bachrach asked for the town to figure out a way to provide adequate parking at the Senior Center, as people are currently parking on the icy grass when space runs out. “It’s only a matter of time before someone has a serious fall,” she said, noting that improvements were not included in this version of the Capital Plan.

Karen Chase requested that the fire exit in the Town Hall meeting room be made ADA compliant, and Bruce Hoheb announced that Anderson Road is in dire need of repair. “The road is a warzone,” he said. Epstein said he would look into the issue and be in touch.

The final version of next year’s capital plan will be voted upon during the meeting to approve the town budget in May.