Eric Epstein steps into first selectman role in Kent

KENT — Eric Epstein, a lifelong Kent resident and veteran volunteer firefighter, was elected unopposed this fall as the town’s first selectman, stepping into the role for the first time with deep local roots.

Epstein, a 51-year-old Democrat, took over from Marty Lindenmayer in November, after Lindenmayer chose not to seek re-election after being in office for just one term.

Born and raised in Kent, Epstein attended Kent Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School before earning an associate degree in business administration from SUNY Cobleskill.

After college, he returned to Kent to begin a career in sales — first at the local Chevrolet dealership, then briefly in New Milford — before joining Gowans-Knight Company, a Watertown-based fire apparatus manufacturer. Epstein continues to work part-time in sales for the company.

Public service, Epstein said, “is in my blood.” He joined the Kent Volunteer Fire Department at age 18 and has served for more than 30 years, including two stints as chief totaling 13 years. He remains an active volunteer firefighter. He has also served the town in emergency management, a volunteer position responsible for coordinating municipal responses to large-scale emergencies.

Epstein’s family history in town government and local affairs runs deep. His mother, Ruth Epstein, served two terms as Kent’s first selectman, and his father was principal of Kent Center School for three decades. Today, Epstein and his wife, MaryEllen, are raising their children, Ella, 11, and Evan, 9, in Kent; both attend Kent Center School.

Although new to elected office, Epstein is not new to municipal operations. His years working with town officials through the fire department and emergency management has provided him with regular exposure to budgeting, coordination and intergovernmental planning.

When the Democratic Town Committee approached him this summer about running for first selectman, he said the timing finally felt right.

“I care deeply about this community and believe in its potential,” Epstein said. “We face real challenges, and I want to bring thoughtful, transparent leadership that puts people first.”

Among those challenges, Epstein points first to affordability. With housing costs rising, he said, young families and workers are increasingly priced out, contributing to declining school enrollment. He supports the Kent Affordable Housing initiative’s newly approved 13-unit rental project and said expanding housing options will be critical to the town’s long-term vitality.

Epstein takes office ahead of budget season, which involves capital planning and a fiscal year budget to be finalized ahead of a May town vote. He said the learning curve is steep, but emphasized that close collaboration with the Board of Finance and department heads will be essential.

Other priorities include addressing the future of the town-owned Swift House—an unused, non-ADA-compliant historic property; rehabilitating the town’s spring-fed swimming pond; advancing road and sidewalk projects; and expanding waste-reduction efforts at the transfer station. Kent recently received a state grant to install an on-site composter, allowing food scraps to be processed locally and the finished compost returned to residents for gardens.

Epstein is also working with state officials on river access and safety issues that surfaced last summer, and with neighboring towns on regional concerns ranging from emergency medical services to waste management. He said early meetings with other Northwest Corner first selectmen have been helpful in sharing strategies on common problems.

Although he ran unopposed, Epstein said he views the office as a significant responsibility and does not take the mandate lightly.

“I’ll listen closely to residents’ concerns, learn from their experiences, and engage in open, respectful dialogue,” he said, prior to taking office.