Falls Village OKs highway department improvements at town meeting

Lou Timolat, standing, moderates the town meeting in Falls Village Thursday, Jan. 29.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — A town meeting Thursday, Jan. 29, unanimously approved an appropriation of up to $48,251.39 for the purpose of entering into an agreement with Allied Engineering Associates for a new sand and salt shed, a truck washing system and a water and oil separator, all for the town’s highway department.

The in-person town meeting also approved a minor change to the town’s ordinance concerning the publishing of the annual town report.

First Selectman Dave Barger explained that the town recently received a state Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant, and on the list of things partially covered by the grant are the salt shed and other improvements.

“These are long-needed,” Barger said, adding that the changes will bring the town into compliance with state environmental regulations.

He said the items were grouped together “because they are so closely related.” And it will make it unnecessary to come back to the Board of Finance and the town for another supplemental appropriation down the road.

On the second item, Barger said he and Town Clerk Johanna Mann initially looked at the town report ordinance to see if they could print fewer copies. State law requires publishing enough copies for 10% of a town’s population, which in the case of Falls Village means lots of extra copies that wind up getting tossed out.

Unfortunately, that idea was not possible.

In the course of looking at the ordinance, Barger and Mann realized there was a typographical error in referring to the relevant state law.

So the motion was to fix that error.

Eleven people attended, including all three selectmen, two voter registrars, and the town clerk.

Lou Timolat was the moderator.

Classifieds - February 5, 2026

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Scoville Memorial Library: is seeking an experienced Development Coordinator to provide high-level support for our fundraising initiatives on a contract basis. This contractor will play a critical role in donor stewardship, database management, and the execution of seasonal appeals and events. The role is ideal for someone who is deeply connected to the local community and skilled at building authentic relationships that lead to meaningful support. For a full description of the role and to submit a letter of interest and resume, contact Library Director Karin Goodell, kgoodell@scovillelibrary.org.

Legal Notices - February 5, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0307 by Amber Construction and Design Inc for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 120 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 36, Lot 09 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The Owners of the property are Joseph Edward Costa and Elyse Catherine Nelson. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

