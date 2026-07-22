No grumbling here: Children’s theater camp returns

Leslie Elias wants you to understand something about the group she calls Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater: “I like to say that we try not to grumble.”

For 46 years, she has used the nonprofit to educate and entertain children in the performing arts. Summer after summer, young campers learn about acting, singing, mask-making, costume-making and scenery painting. This year, as in years past, a five-day theater arts camp will culminate in a live performance of one of Elias’ original plays, guaranteed, she hopes, to quell all grumbling.

Elias co-founded Grumbling Gryphons in 1980 with Vanessa Roe and Nicholas Jacobs. Mask-maker Robert Flanagan, known for his work with the Muppets and for designing props for the Broadway production of “Oz,” suggested the name Gryphons, a reference to mythological beasts that are part eagle and part lion. Jacobs liked the idea and added “Grumbling,” mainly for alliteration.

A gryphon, Elias said, is “not a negative thing. It’s the guardian of treasure. I like to think of it as guardian of a treasury of stories.”

Registrations are being accepted for children ages 6 to 14 for the theater arts camp that will begin July 27 and end with a July 31 performance of “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” Elias’ adaptation of the classic tale. Children will work with a team of professional actors, musicians and visual artists, Elias said. She will direct the performance, with assistance from her son, Daniel Saed.

Elias has been a storyteller all her life. “My mother was an important influence. She started a nursery school when I was a kid. I helped the younger kids. I would tell them stories, and we would act out plays. My parents were always taking me to theater and concerts, and so that had a profound influence on my life.”

Her many accolades include the Connecticut Office of the Arts’ 2018 Arts Hero Award and The Northwest Connecticut Arts Council’s 2018 CultureMAX Award for Arts Educator.

Millerton resident Jane Wood said that she joined the theater arts camp when she was 8 years old. Now 15, she is an assistant counselor, engaging with new and veteran campers. “If you’re an older camper, you might have a more advanced role with a bunch of lines, but in the ensemble, you’re doing a lot of singing and a lot of dancing,” she said. “Some people have like one or two individual lines throughout the performance.”

In past years, Wood has had featured roles in the camp performances, including the Queen of Hearts in “Alice in Wonderland.” This year her role is keeping younger kids entertained, she said.

Wood said she has learned a lot from Elias. “I learned how to organize a group of people. Sometimes it is not very pretty, but when it does get done, it is beautiful.”

On July 4, Natalie Resto marched with the Grumbling Gryphons in the parade in Cornwall Village. “One of my main jobs that I do for Leslie is helping with illustrations for logos and flyers, as well as helping assist in props and costumes,” Resto said. For “Pinocchio” she will help create props that can be tailored for indoor or outdoor use.

“I come up with different kinds of art activities that the children will get to participate in during the theater camp,” Resto said.

The five-day camp and performance will mark the start of a summer filled with dramatic productions by Grumbling Gryphons throughout New York and New England. “The Myth of Persephone,” one of Elias’ earliest and ever-popular plays, will be performed Aug. 8 at Stissing Center in Pine Plains. “Anansi-The Trickster Spider: A West African Folktale” will be performed Aug. 15 at the Harwinton Fairgrounds. Both performances will begin at 11 a.m., preceded by a pre-performance dramatic workshop at 10 a.m.

“I love working with children,” Elias said. “I love empowering children, giving them an opportunity to work as a team, make new friends, have fun and have input into our plays. It’s not just putting on the perfect play or the perfect show; it’s about co-creating and contributing to the whole.”

The public performance of “The Adventures of Pinocchio” will take place July 31 at Grumbling Gryphons headquarters at 29 Lake Road, West Cornwall. The rain location will be at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, 246 Warren Turnpike Road, Falls Village.

To register a child for the theater arts camp, or to learn more about this summer’s activities, visit www.grumblinggryphons.org, email Leslie Elias at grumblinggryphons@gmail.com or call 860-672-0286.