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Region One summer camp wraps up fifth season

Region One summer camp wraps up fifth season

The Region One Middle School summer camp wrapped up its fifth summer of activities on Friday, July 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One Middle School summer camp wrapped up its fifth summer of activities on Friday, July 17 with a stream hike, paddleboarding, tennis, fishing and a trip to Lake Wononscopmuc in Lakeville–with free ice cream.

Barbara Hockstader, one of the organizers, said the camp, called “Summer Mountaineer Experience,” is free and open to all Region One children who are entering grades 5 through 8 in the fall.

The camp offers “social-emotional learning,” she said, with the majority of the activities outside.

The management team includes Jill Pace, Anne MacNeil, Lisa Reel and Rea Tarsi.

The camp has six high school or college age counselors plus two counselors in training, who were prior participants in the camp.

The two-week camp started Monday, July 6. Hockstader said there were 60 children enrolled this year, and on any given day about 55 show up.

The children come by school bus or are dropped off at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for a 9 a.m. start.

On July 17 the children filed into the gym and joined their respective groups. Hockstader made announcements about the day’s activities and then asked the campers to “think of one that surprised you” about the camp experience.

She led off by saying she was surprised how easily she was able to keep her balance on a paddleboard.

Other offerings at the camp include classes in art, 3D printing, and textiles. The campers also play backyard games, and HVRHS facilities manager Jeff Lloyd sets up a slip and slide water course on the field behind the high school.

The campers’ day wraps up at 3 p.m.

Hockstader said the goals for the campers are simple. They are:

Have fun, make new friends, enjoy the outdoors together, try something new, and learn something new about themselves.

The camp is funded by a grant from the Berkshire-Taconic Foundation, state grants, and a private donor, Hockstader said.

Salisbury School provides access to Lake Washinee. Indian Mountain School offers use of its high ropes course and team building program. Ed Thorney leads rock climbing trips at St. John’s Ledge in Kent, and the Grove in Lakeville welcomes the campers for fishing and swimming in the afternoons.

Hockstader said many campers participate for the entire four years they are eligible.

“We have a lot of repeaters.”

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