camps

Making summer memories at Mountaineer Camp

Making summer memories at Mountaineer Camp

Sheri Lloyd instructs a student in how to design a solar car during last week’s Mountaineer summer camp for the region’s middle schoolers.

Ruth Epstein

FALLS VILLAGE — It’s July, but the halls of Housatonic Valley Regional High School were filled with happy young voices the past two weeks as the middle school Mountaineer Camp was underway.

Sixty rising 6th- 7th- and 8th-graders from all Region One schools converged at the high school and then to points beyond to participate in a wide variety of activities.

Under the supervision of Anne MacNeil, the region’s athletic director, and Jill Pace, library specialist at Sharon Center School, the youngsters were not only introduced to experiences they may never have had before, but also to students from the region who they may well meet in later years.

Said MacNeil, “One of the goals of the summer Mountaineer experience is to make new friends. Through this goal, we continue to bring together students in Region One to become friends — to become one region. Our students engage in different activities which allow them to get to know each other and themselves. Whether it is partnering with a new friend in a canoe or working together as a group on a low ropes element, we hope all of our students achieve this goal.”

“We need more opportunities for kids from different schools to get to know each other,” said Pace. “This program is great, especially for those from the smaller towns.” It has grown to a point where there were 20 on a waiting

On one day last week, Sue Saccardi was in charge of a farm-to-table class where she was making focaccia and bagels with the students. She explained the difference of the dough, with the focaccia much lighter than that of the bagels. In another room Sheri Lloyd was directing the children in making solar cars that they then raced. “You engineer it and design it to win,” she said. Nikko Sedgwick was showing a boy how to paint a forest in the art room, Beth Dinneen was demonstrating the use of a 3D printer and at the art garage Kitty Kiefer and Abigail Fifer were watching over young artists as they worked on projects.

Earlier that day, the campers were out and about the region participating in paddleboarding, rock climbing, stream walking, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, playing board games, playing backyard games or swimming at the Town Grove in Lakeville.

The camp is free, made possible through at $60,000 grant from Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, explained Jeanine Rose, Region One assistant superintendent. There was also $22,000 of federal funds available. “This is such a great program,” she said. “It’s wonderful for social interaction and

camps

Latest News

Summer Nights of Canaan

Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 16

Cobbler n’ Cream
5 to 7 p.m.
Freund’s Farm Market & Bakery | 324 Norfolk Rd.

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

Keep ReadingShow less
community

When the guide gets it wrong

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit