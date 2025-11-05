Legal Notices - November 6, 2025

Latest News
Classifieds - November 6, 2025
Help Wanted
Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
Services Offered
Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
SNOW PLOWING: Be Ready! Local. Sharon/Millerton/Lakeville area. Call 518-567-8277.
Local editor with 30 years experience offering professional services: to writers working on a memoir or novel, or looking for help to self publish. Hourly rates. Call 917-331 2201.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Houses For Rent
Sharon, 2 Bd/ /2bth 1900 sqft home: on private Estate-Gbg, Water, Mow/plow included. utilities addtl. Please call: 860-309-4482.
Tag Sales
Falls Village, CT
Saturday November 8 Tag Sale in the Barn: 91 Main Street in Falls Village 10 to 3 pm. Please Park in town parking available along Main St. Tools, wood working tools, bench, furniture, antique doors, out door planters, Halloween and Christmas decorations and much more.
Photo by Natalie Baxter
In Amenia this fall, three artists came together to experiment with an ancient process — extracting blue pigment from freshly harvested Japanese indigo. What began as a simple offer from a Massachusetts farmer to share her surplus crop became a collaborative exploration of chemistry, ecology and the art of making by hand.
“Collaboration is part of our DNA as people who work with textiles,” said Amenia-based artist Christy Gast as she welcomed me into her vast studio. “The whole history of every part of textile production has to do with cooperation and collaboration,” she continued.
That sense of shared purpose is at the heart of the invitation Gast extended to artists Natalie Baxter and Janis Stemmermann to process a bumper crop of Japanese indigo (Persicaria tinctoria) at her studio this fall. All three artists’ practices intersect through material, process and an interest in the handmade. Gast and Stemmermann have collaborated on a series of hand-knit vests dyed with black walnut, available through Stemmermann’s store, Russell Janis. Baxter is a Wassaic Project residency and fellowship alum, who is leading a community quilting workshop there on Nov. 15. She also co-directs “Cottage Courses” with artist Polly Shindler, a series of hands-on artmaking workshops throughout the region.
“Lisa Dachinger of Hilltop Farm & Fiber Arts north of Pittsfield, Massachusetts had an abundance of indigo this year,” said Gast of her learning about the crop’s availability.In two trips to the farm, Gast harvested the plants and began experimenting with the ancient art and science of extracting pigment from the plants and transforming it into rich, layered blues.
Artists Christy Gast, left, and Natalie Baxter in Gast's studioPhoto by Natalia Zukerman
“There are a lot of steps,” Gast noted with a laugh, as vats of aerated indigo bubbled in the corner of the studio. The process is slow and physical, dependent on timing, temperature and a kind of faith in chemistry. The freshly harvested Japanese indigo leaves are first soaked in warm water and left to ferment for several days. The plant matter is then removed, the solution is strained and the pH is raised with the addition of calcium hydroxide, and then the mixture is aerated, poured back and forth between containers until it oxidizes and the pigment turns dark blue. After the indigo settles to the bottom, the resulting paste is filtered, dried and ground into powder. Only then is it ready for dyeing.
But as Stemmermann pointed out, “It’s not a dye. It’s a coating and reaction.” Indigo’s elusive chemistry means each piece is unpredictable, shaped as much by chance as by control. To achieve a deep, saturated blue, “you have to layer it and dip it up to eight times,” she explained.
Each artist uses dye in their work, albeit quite differently, yet all share a deep sensitivity to material and process. “There is a seasonality to textile work,” said Baxter, referring to dye plants.“First, there’s the planting. And then you wait for them to grow, you harvest them, you dye the fabric and then it’s wintertime.” During quilt season when our attention turns inward, the patient, hands-on process becomes a meditation on slowness for Baxter, mirroring the rhythm of the earth and a quiet longing to move with it.
Processing Japanese indigoPhoto by Natalie Baxter
For Gast, working with plant dyes is a way to align artistic practice with ecology and activism. “I’m working on a project that will be showing at Mass MoCA in 2027,” she explained. “It’s a collaborative opera about peatlands for which I’m producing a textile installation that functions as the curtains. I’m using as many natural and regional processes as possible because our work has to do with local-to-global activism and conservation. There is a chemical alchemy in peatlands, which despite covering just 3% of the Earth’s surface, capture more than twice the carbon of all the planet’s forests combined. There’s a direct poetic alignment between plant dye processes and peatlands, which preserved some of the earliest textiles we know of. And the color palette is ancient, both familiar and uncanny.”
There’s a certain chaos in balancing experimentation with intent. For Gast, Baxter, and Stemmermann, this first attempt at pigment extraction has been as much about curiosity as outcome, a communal act of making, rooted in patience, experimentation and discovery.
To find out more about these artists, visit: christygast.com, nataliebaxter.com and janisstemmermann.com
‘Fields of Snakes’ opens at Standard Space, exploring collaboration and transformation
Provided
Artist and Standard Space founder Theo Coulombe and Eve Biddle, artist and co-executive director of The Wassaic Project, share a fascination with land, body and transformation. Their recent collaboration is culminating in “Fields of Snakes,” opening at Standard Space in Sharon on Nov. 8.
The exhibit features new large-format landscapes by Coulombe alongside a collaborative body of work: photographs of Biddle’s ceramic sculptures placed within the very landscapes Coulombe captures.
Collaboration is central to both artists’ creative lives. Coulombe opened Standard Space in 2017 after decades in Brooklyn’s photography scene and has built the gallery into a space known for its collaborative spirit and sharp curatorial eye. For Biddle, collaboration is practically a medium in itself.
“I love his work,” Biddle said of Coulombe. “It’s so fun to collaborate with someone who thinks about the same things — about land and our physical relationship with land, and our body and looking and appreciating our local beautiful landscape.”
For Coulombe, the process of working with his 8x10 Deardorff camera — a slow, meditative tool — shapes both the work and his relationship to his subjects.
“You become part of the camera,” he writes in his artist statement. “You use a dark cloth and look at the ground glass on the back of — not through — the camera. You become an interior of the eye. You’re upside down and backward… the composition and the groundlessness is the canvas.”
That attentiveness to the natural world complements Biddle’s sculptural practice, which often explores the body and transformation through form and myth.
“The snake is really a symbol of resiliency,” she explained, “our ability to let things go in our lives — to still be the same people but shed what we don’t need. It’s more a metaphor for death and our contemporary experience as humans in our landscape.”
To create the work in Fields of Snakes, Biddle handed her sculptures to Coulombe with complete trust.
“It was all Theo,” she said. “I lent him the pieces and was like, ‘go nuts.’ That’s one of the fun things about collaborating successfully — really leaning into the expertise and skill set of the people you’re collaborating with.”
This show marks Biddle’s first exhibition at Standard Space. “I’ve been a huge admirer of Theo’s program,” she says. “There’s been wonderful overlap between his program and the Wassaic Project. He’s been really open and kind about those connections.”
For both artists, collaboration is a natural extension of how they move through the art world. Biddle describes her practice — from co-founding the Wassaic Project to making ceramics, curating, and building community — as “a big radical collaboration.”
“I don’t love working alone,” she said. “It’s important as creatives to recognize what drains us and what feeds us.”
And because no opening at Standard Space is complete without a touch of community celebration, there will also be a dance party after the opening at Le Gamin.
“We’ll have some purchasable wares as well,” said Coulombe, “like t-shirts, ceramics, and jewelry.”
Coulombe was referring to Biddle’s new limited-edition merch release. T-shirts and sweatshirts will be available only at Standard Space on opening day. They will be available later at the Wassaic Project Winter Wonderland Market which takes place the first two weekends in December.
Fields of Snakes is the 58th exhibition at Standard Space, but in many ways it is a new chapter — a show about reciprocity, risk and the creative ecosystems that emerge when artists trust one another.
As Biddle put it: “I really believe in bringing my full self to whatever I’m doing… and this show feels like a natural extension of that.”
