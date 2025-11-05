Classifieds - November 6, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

SNOW PLOWING: Be Ready! Local. Sharon/Millerton/Lakeville area. Call 518-567-8277.

Local editor with 30 years experience offering professional services: to writers working on a memoir or novel, or looking for help to self publish. Hourly rates. Call 917-331 2201.

Real Estate

Houses For Rent

Sharon, 2 Bd/ /2bth 1900 sqft home: on private Estate-Gbg, Water, Mow/plow included. utilities addtl. Please call: 860-309-4482.

Tag Sales

Falls Village, CT

Saturday November 8 Tag Sale in the Barn: 91 Main Street in Falls Village 10 to 3 pm. Please Park in town parking available along Main St. Tools, wood working tools, bench, furniture, antique doors, out door planters, Halloween and Christmas decorations and much more.

Latest News

Legal Notices - November 6, 2025

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0303 by owner Camp Sloane YMCA Inc to construct a detached apartment on a single family residential lot at 162 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville, Map 06, Lot 01 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Indigo girls: a collaboration in process and pigment

Artist Christy Gast
Photo by Natalie Baxter

In Amenia this fall, three artists came together to experiment with an ancient process — extracting blue pigment from freshly harvested Japanese indigo. What began as a simple offer from a Massachusetts farmer to share her surplus crop became a collaborative exploration of chemistry, ecology and the art of making by hand.

“Collaboration is part of our DNA as people who work with textiles,” said Amenia-based artist Christy Gast as she welcomed me into her vast studio. “The whole history of every part of textile production has to do with cooperation and collaboration,” she continued.

textiles

‘Fields of Snakes’ opens at Standard Space, exploring collaboration and transformation

‘Snakes on Downey Rd, Millerton, NY, 2025,’ a pigment print by Theo Coulombe and Eve Biddle, from the series ‘Fields of Snakes.’ Printed from an 8×10-inch color negative on archival rag paper, 32 by 40 inches, 2024.
Provided

Artist and Standard Space founder Theo Coulombe and Eve Biddle, artist and co-executive director of The Wassaic Project, share a fascination with land, body and transformation. Their recent collaboration is culminating in “Fields of Snakes,” opening at Standard Space in Sharon on Nov. 8.

The exhibit features new large-format landscapes by Coulombe alongside a collaborative body of work: photographs of Biddle’s ceramic sculptures placed within the very landscapes Coulombe captures.

exhibit