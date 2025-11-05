The Lakeville Journal - November 6, 2025

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

11-06-25

11-13-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 20, 2025:

8-24 referral was deemed consistent with the Plan of Conservation and Development - For the use of town-owned land at 20 Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury for housing, recreation, and conservation. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 11 as Lot 26.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

11-06-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 27, 2025:

Exempt - Application IWWC-25-75 by Elaine Watson to install a 4’ by 45’ removable dock adjacent to the high-water mark of Lake Wononscopomuc. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 47 lot 11 and is a vacant parcel located between 123 & 137 Sharon Road, across from and associated with 126 Sharon Road. The owners of the property are Paul and Elaine Watson.

Approved with the condition that any additional permits required for this project are filed with the Land Use Office - Application IWWC-25-74 by Richard Riegel, Principal of Lime Rock Park II, LLC to reinforce compromised river bank and implement riparian restoration in partnership with Trout Unlimited. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 04 lot 16 and is known as 497 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Lime Rock Park II, LLC.

Approved - Application IWWC-25-72 by George Johannesen of Allied Engineering Associates, Inc. for an addition to the existing house, construct garage, relocate driveway, landscaping. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 08 lot 03 and is known as 396 Salmon Kill Road, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Randall Allen and Margaret Holden.

Approved subject to conditions recommended by the Town Consulting Engineer and the relinquishment of permit 2024-IW-036 - Application IWWC-25-69 by Bob Stair to construct an addition to the existing house and driveway in the upland review area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 67 lot 07 and is known as 300 Between the Lakes Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is 280 BTLR LLC.

Approved subject to conditions recommended by the Town Consulting Engineer - Application IWWC-25-73 by Hotchkiss School (Michael J. Virzi) for a restoration plan for the existing temporary dining building at the Hotchkiss School. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 06 lot 09 and is known as 22 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Hotchkiss School.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

11-06-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DEBRA ANN WHITBECK

Late of North Canaan

(25-00419)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 16, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Donna L. Cooke

65 Orchard Street

North Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

11-06-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

THOMAS CROSBY DOANE

Late of North Canaan

(25-00388)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 9, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jase Doane

5 Clearwater Lane

East Hampton, CT 06424

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

11-06-25