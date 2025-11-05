crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Driver flees single-vehicle accident

Sometime overnight on Oct. 23 – 24, James Wiggins, 21, of East Canaan was driving north on Canaan Valley Road when he drifted off the roadway, striking several trees and causing the Honda CRV he was driving significant damage. Wiggins left the scene before response units arrived and the vehicle was towed. Wiggins was later located at his home address, where he was issued a misdemeanor summons for evading and failure to maintain lane.

Rear-end at stop sign

On the morning of Oct. 29, Jeremy Braddock, 49, of Watertown, Connecticut, was driving on Johnson Road in Falls Village with three passengers when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Route 7. Karen Littau, 29, of New Hartford, Connecticut, was following closely behind and collided with the rear of Braddock’s Chevrolet Suburban K1500 at the stop sign. Neither Braddock’s vehicle nor Littau’s Subaru Impreza were disabled in the incident and no one was injured, though Littau was issued a warning for following too closely resulting in an accident.

Halloween night dual arrest

At around 3 a.m. on Nov. 1, troopers were dispatched to an address on Route 44 in Lakeville on the report of a disturbance. After investigating, police arrested both Tianxi Wang, 40, of Lakeville and Carlos Humberto, 29, with no stated address, for disorderly conduct. Both were released on $500 non-surety bonds and were scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 3.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

Transfer Station gets grant for ‘pay as you throw’ garbage plan

Transfer Station gets grant for ‘pay as you throw’ garbage plan
The Salisbury-Sharon transfer station.
Patrick L. Sullivan
The application estimates a UBP (unit-based pricing) model at the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will lower waste yields by 25-40% in the two towns

SALISBURY/SHARON — The governor’s office announced on Oct. 29 that the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will receive a state grant to implement a unit-based pricing system —known as UBP or “pay as you throw” — and expand its composting operations.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) awarded the transfer station $266,692 through its Sustainable Materials Management grant program. The funds will support a gradual, three-phase transition to a pay-per-bag model to replace the current $150 flat fee paid by households. Both the Salisbury and Sharon selectboards endorsed the application when it was submitted in June.

Keep ReadingShow less
waste management

Whistle Pig Books welcomes readers in North Canaan

Whistle Pig Books welcomes readers in North Canaan

Emily Peterson, left, and her father, Thom Wilson, are on a mission to rescue secondhand books and match them with new readers — turning old pages into new adventures.

lauren killawee

NORTH CANAAN — Father and daughter team Thom Wilson and Emily Peterson were excited to open their new business, “Whistle Pig Books,” at 62 Main St. in North Canaan on Oct. 11.

The duo shares a lifelong love of books. “For years I’ve dreamed of creating a space to share my love of literature, after retirement,” Wilson said. “The opportunity presented itself earlier than we imagined and we took the leap together.”

Keep ReadingShow less
business

Astronomy Night at CCS

Astronomy Night at CCS
Tricia Collins

A group of 14 Cornwall Consolidated School students gazed into outer space Tuesday, Oct. 28, during Middle School Astronomy Night. Science teacher Joe Markow reported that 6th graders studying the properties of light looked at Saturn, the moon and the Andromeda galaxy through a reflector telescope. Constellations were identified including Ophiuchus, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cygnus and Pegasus. Several meteors were spotted, giving 5th graders a chance to compare and contrast stars and shooting stars.

education

Kent P&Z takes action to resolve downtown parking problem

Kent P&Z takes action to resolve downtown parking problem

Kent town workers install a “no parking” sign Monday, Oct. 27.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — After two years of complaints from neighbors, the Kent Planning and Zoning Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order directing Motoriot, an auto business located at 21 Bridge St., to stop its employees from parking their vehicles on public streets such as Elizabeth Street.

The order stems from repeated violations of the company’s zoning permit, which requires employees and customer vehicles to be parked on the business property. Residents living nearby say the overflow of vehicles has made their street unsafe and created traffic hazards.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent p&z