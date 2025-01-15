Christopher Wadsworth retires after 43 years of service at Camp Sloane

After more than four decades of dedicated service, Chris Wadsworth has retired from his role as director of Camp Sloane YMCA in Lakeville, Connecticut. His retirement marks the end of an era, with Wadsworth having been an integral part of the camp’s growth and success since 1978. His tenure, which spans two periods—1978 to 1985 and 1990 to 2024—has been characterized by unwavering commitment, love, and care for the camp’s mission and its community.

“Camp Sloane has been my life,” said Wadsworth, reflecting on his extensive time at the helm. “I love that place, and it’s been so rewarding to help it grow and thrive.”

Under Wadsworth’s leadership, the camp has maintained its charm and beauty, thanks to his tireless efforts in overseeing its upkeep and operations. Starting out working part-time when he was still in college, Wadsworth learned a lot of his handyman skills on the job. “It’s an amazing place to work. It’s a long day and we just go nonstop so it’s a pressure cooker, but everyone is there for each other,” said Wadsworth.

Wadsworth’s dedication to the camp has extended beyond his professional responsibilities. “It’s a year-round job, and there’s always something to do—whether it’s building projects in the winter or preparing for the next season,” he explained. “In the fall, we’re all exhausted, but it’s not too long before we’re already thinking about next summer.”

Wadsworth stressed the importance of the support he always received from a remarkable team, including the camp’s director Rhino Merrick, executive director Paul “Bear” Bryant, and facilities director Dave Wright. Wadsworth emphasized that the success of the camp has always been a team effort. “We’ve been very fortunate to have an incredible group of people here,” said Wadsworth. “And the community has been amazing. Our tradespeople have become friends, and the community support has been outstanding. The town of Salisbury has been top-notch to work with.”

Wadsworth officially retired on Dec. 31, 2024, and enjoyed a retirement party the first weekend in January at the Interlaken Inn. “I was humbled by all the nice comments and thoughts. It was really something,” he said. In passing the torch to Dave Wright, who has been with Camp Sloane for 15 years, Wadsworth said, “I’ve worked with Dave for so long, and I know the camp is in great hands.”

Looking ahead, Wadsworth plans to spend more time with his family, particularly his wife, who is very active in Falls Village, and his two children, who both had the opportunity to experience camp life. “It was wonderful having my family at the camp. My kids loved it, and I never had to worry about them being embarrassed by their dad working there,” he laughed.

Although he seems ready to take a step back, Wadsworth expressed a desire to stay involved in the local community. “I hope to be more active in town now that I have more time,” he said, alluding to his future plans to take on handyman projects at his own home and perhaps even lend his skills to local initiatives.

“I’ll miss the community, the team, and the work. It’s been inspiring, and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished. I know the camp will continue to thrive, and I’m excited to see what’s next,” said Wadsworth.

Chris Wadsworth’s contributions to Camp Sloane are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of campers and staff. As he steps into retirement, the community he helped build will remain a testament to his hard work, dedication, and love for Camp Sloane. “I’ll miss the community and my coworkers,” said Wadsworth, “but I know it’s in really good hands. And that’s the truth.”

For those who want to send a message of thanks, Chris Wadsworth can be reached at cwadsworth@campsloane.org.

