camps

Brushstrokes in harmony for Chamberfest

Brushstrokes in harmony for Chamberfest

Musicians perform Classical music during the Chamberfest Music Camp at Music Mountain July 10.

Mia DiRocco

FALLS VILLAGE — On Thursday, July 10, Music Mountain hosted its annual Painting Music workshop as a part of Chamberfest Music Camp.

The event invited artists, amateurs and beginners to paint to the sounds of Classical artists like Beethoven and Mozart, using music to guide their art.

The painting workshop was not only for the local community, but an opportunity for the sixteen Chamberfest students to showcase their skills. The Arianna String Quartet, who recently joined Music Mountain as the teachers for this year’s summer music school, performed as well.

Chamberfest has been a staple at Music Mountain dating all the way back to the venue’s establishment in 1930. It invites players to learn from highly accomplished instructors and offers fellowships and opportunities to aspiring musicians.

Music Mountain’s Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz and artist Vincent Inconiglios led the event. The two have been the coordinators ever since its beginning in 2018.

Ruiz described the workshop as, “An example of how art may respond to musical interpretation. In essence, what we’re doing today, we are in search of inspiration.”

The painters had no prompts, just their painting tools and the music. The results varied from colorful abstracts to monochrome designs and directly reflected the emotions and ideas that the music inspired.

“It really goes both ways,” recalled Ruiz. “You are hopefully going to receive inspiration from music for your painting, but we performers are also in search of inspiration.”

  Artists drew inspiration from music at Music Mountain’s Chamberfest Music Camp.Mia DiRocco

 
camps

Latest News

Summer Nights of Canaan

Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 16

Cobbler n’ Cream
5 to 7 p.m.
Freund’s Farm Market & Bakery | 324 Norfolk Rd.

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

Keep ReadingShow less
community

When the guide gets it wrong

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit