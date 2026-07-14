Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Driver flees LaBonne’s lot fender bender

At around 3 p.m. on July 3, an unknown driver was reversing in the parking lot of LaBonne’s Market in Salisbury when the vehicle collided with the rear bumper of a parked, unoccupied BMW X5 belonging to Mary Riva, 57, of Salisbury, causing minor damage. The unknown vehicle left the scene, and the investigation remains open.

911 misuse and other charges arrest

On the evening of July 3, troopers were dispatched to an address on Echo Street in Salisbury on the report of a non-active disturbance. Troopers arrested Lia Casadei, 23, of Windham, Connecticut for three charges: third degree criminal mischief, misuse of emergency 911 number, and disorderly conduct. Casadei was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond, and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 6.

Early morning animal avoidance crash

At around 4 a.m. on July 4, Heather Latour, 59, of Winsted was driving west on Route 44 near downtown Norfolk when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road and struck the guardrail end post. She was uninjured but the Subaru Forester she drove was disabled and towed from the scene. Latour was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Tree and live wires fall on moving vehicle

On the evening of July 4, Pauline Jamardo, 69, of Chicago, Illinois was driving south on Factory Road in Salisbury when, due to a heavy storm, a tree fell onto live power lines, causing both the tree and lines to fall on the roof of Jamardo’s Subaru Forester. Jamardo was not injured in the incident, but the car was disabled and towed.

Evading responsibility arrest

At around 2:42 a.m. on July 5, troopers were dispatched to the Patco gas station in Lakeville for a reported motor vehicle accident but found the operator had fled the scene. The troopers ultimately found that the accused – Sabrina O’Brien, 28, of Falls Village, had fled on foot to a nearby residence. She was taken into custody and charged with evading responsibility and the unsafe movement of a stopped vehicle. She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 20.

Operating under the influence arrest

At approximately 6 p.m. on July 7, troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Canaan Valley Road near the intersection with Route 44. Troopers found that a Mitsubishi Outlander had run off the roadway and collided with a tree. Upon investigating, troopers determined that Mary Morey, 33, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and arrested her for that charge and for restricted or unsafe turn. She posted her $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 21.

Protective order and burglary arrest

Near midnight on July 11, troopers were dispatched to an address on West Main Street in North Canaan on the report of a protective order violation. Upon arriving, troopers arrested Patrick Piljar, 31, of Canaan on a warrant for three counts of the violation of a protective order as well as third degree burglary and an additional count of a protective order violation from that night’s investigation. His total bonds amounted to $250,000, which he was unable to post. He was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 13.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send to editor@lakevillejournal.com.