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Amid heat wave, local swimming opportunities abound

Amid heat wave, local swimming opportunities abound

Embracing the summer heat, children splash around in the Falls Village Town Pool.

Mia DiRocco

With temperatures expected to soar into the 90s this week, residents and visitors can take full advantage of the many swimming opportunities available throughout the Northwest Corner. From town pools to lakes, there are plenty of options to cool off in the summer heat.

Cornwall

Hammond Beach, located at 37 Lake Road in West Cornwall, is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The lake offers swimming, a sand beach, pool house, and is home to events such as Cornwall’s annual town picnic.

For residents, summer passes cost $10 per individual and $20 for a family pass. Passes can be purchased at the Cornwall Town Hall Selectmen’s office. The lake also offers swim lessons at $10 per child or $30 per family and non-residents. To register for lessons or the swim team, visit the cornwallct.org/community/parks-recreation.

Falls Village

The Falls Village Recreation Center located at 108 Route 63, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The center includes a beach-entry style pool, a playground, pool house, picnic area and charcoal grills.

Residents can enjoy access by claiming their free season pass upon arrival at the main office, or purchase a day pass for $3 per adult or $2 for children and seniors. For non-residents, day passes can be purchased for $15 per person, an individual season pass for $160, or a family season pass for $320. From poolside story time to adult walking club, the recreation center also offers community events for all ages.

Swim lessons are also available, and cost $50 for residents and season pass holders, and $60 for non-residents. To register for swim lessons, email pool@canaanfallsvillage.org.

Kent

Lake Waramaug State Park, located at 30 Lake Waramaug Road, is a free access public beach including a swimming area, camping, kayak/canoe rentals and picnic areas. For cars registered outside of Connecticut, parking fees apply.

North Canaan

The North Canaan Town Pool, located at 7 Whiting Drive, features a life-guard staffed pool, a gated pool for infants and young children, a pool house and covered pavilion. Hours range from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For Canaan residents entry is free, while $10 day passes or $75 season passes are available for non-residents. The pool offers swim lessons Monday through Thursday, and registration is weekly, costing residents $20 and non-residents $25. Visit the sign-up page on the North Canaan Recreation Website to register.

Additionally, the Canaan YMCA offers swim lessons throughout the summer. Register by visiting the Northwestern Connecticut YMCA website: nwcty.org/branch/canaan.

Salisbury

The Grove, located at 42 Ethan Allen Street in Lakeville, provides lake swimming, a sand beach, pickleball courts and a playground. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can purchase a season-long parking pass for $85 upon arrival. For non-residents, $15 day passes and $420 season passes are available for purchase, not including boat launch fees.

The Grove offers various activities for children and adolescents, such as lessons for swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, fishing and tennis, all taught by Grove staff members. To purchase lessons and register for activities, visit the Salisbury RecDesk website.

Sharon

The Sharon Town Beach, located at 142 Mudge Pond Road, operates daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. With lake swimming, a sand beach, picnic and grilling spots, and a playground, residents can enjoy access and amenities by purchasing a parking sticker at the Sharon Town Hall at the Selectmen’s office for $30. Non-resident parking stickers cost $150. Boating, kayaking and paddle boarding stickers are also available for purchase for $20 each. For swim lesson registration, visit the Sharon Parks and Recreation website.

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