Northwestern wins 13th consecutive BL swim title

Latest News
'What does community mean?” asked Adam Lang, who is exploring that question with THRIVE, his new space for workshops, classes and events designed to foster personal and professional growth. A longtime educator and lifelong learner, Lang is cultivating just that — a community where the simple act of sitting together without digital distractions becomes a catalyst for clarity, connection and transformation.
THRIVE is built on the belief that wisdom already exists within us and between us. Facilitators aren’t just teachers; they are guides, drawing out the knowledge, insights and creativity that each participant carries. The space at 96 Main St. in North Canaan is an open invitation for individuals, teams and leaders seeking alignment, mastery and a renewed sense of purpose.
“I’ve always wanted to do my own thing,” Lang said. “I wanted to take the ethos of growth and development and learning in a new direction and try to create something new.” His years teaching economics, public policy and human-centered design at The Hotchkiss School has shaped his approach. Over time, his classroom evolved from content-heavy instruction to a relational, inquiry-driven space — desks pushed aside, conversations unfolding in a circle, technology put away. Now, with THRIVE, he’s extending that model beyond the classroom.
At the core of THRIVE is a response to a modern paradox: the more connected we seem digitally, the more isolated many of us feel. “I think people are feeling overwhelmed, scattered and disconnected,” Lang observed. “I believe we have the solutions within us and THRIVE is here to help activate that.”
The offerings range widely — active listening workshops, parenting in a tech-driven world, communication strategies for work teams and sessions on intercultural dialogue. The facilitators are friends, colleagues and trusted experts — educators, therapists, artists and storytellers — all committed to meaningful learning. Since its start in September, events have been free, testing demand and interest. The spring and summer sessions, however, will be immersive experiences, some requiring applications. Lang emphasized that fees will never be a barrier to entry. “I could have gone the nonprofit route,” said Lang. “That’s what I originally thought this was going to be because I think the mission and vision could be supported by foundations, grant money and government money. But with growing instability in that sector and limited personal bandwidth, I would have spent all my energy chasing funding — and then I still would need to find the people to come.” Instead, Lang is taking a leap, trusting that the offerings at THRIVE will speak to people and fill a great need.
Lang is clear that THRIVE is not therapy. “This is about growth,” Lang clarified. “We’re creating spaces where people can step into new conversations, new perspectives and new possibilities.” And as he builds this venture — without the scaffolding of social media or external funding — his approach is organic and personal. Handwritten notes have replaced digital outreach. Word-of-mouth has fueled momentum. “When people sit in the space and connect, they want to come back,” he stated simply.
THRIVE is, in many ways, Lang’s own experiment in human-centered design. His guiding question: What happens when we create intentional, well-facilitated spaces for learning and connection? The early responses — parents returning for a second workshop, work teams finding new alignment, individuals stepping into growth — suggest something powerful is taking root.
“I gave up everything. Stability. But I believe in myself,” said Lang. “And I believe in the power of people coming together to learn, to listen, to grow. That’s what THRIVE is all about.”
To find out more and register for events, visit: aspacetothrive.org
On March 8 at the Litchfield Community Center, seventeen semi-finalists, chosen from audition tapes, will compete for scholarships to the 2025 sessions of Litchfield Jazz Camp at the Frederick Gunn School in July. The event, free and open to the public, begins at 2 p.m.
“These kids are so incredibly talented,” said Vita Muir, executive and artistic director of Litchfield Performing Arts. “They’re not just competing; they’re experiencing what it’s like to perform with top-tier musicians in a real performance setting.”
Players, ages 13 to 17, will be accompanied by a professional trio featuring bassist Conway Campbell Jr. and drummer Ian Carroll. The pianist, Zaccai Curtis, was a camper himself when he was 13. Now 43, he recently won a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album. The panel of adjudicators includes Albert Rivera, Don Braden, Muir, and the trio members.
“We wanted to create a competition that wasn’t about pressure,” Muir explained. “The idea was to provide an opportunity for young musicians to perform in a supportive environment. And what we found was that they naturally started encouraging each other. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Muir, who has led the Litchfield Jazz Festival and Camp since their inception, initially resisted the idea of a competition. “I always believed competition had no place in music,” she said. A partnership with radio station WDNA in Miami led to a different way of thinking. “They called us and said, ‘Hey, we’ll give you airtime if you give us a scholarship,’” explained Muir. “So that’s what we did. After going down and seeing it and being an adjudicator, I had this feeling that this was run in a very human, non-threatening way and that’s what we strive for here.”
Muir also realized that many students go on to audition for conservatories and had a bit of a revelation. “What’s an audition? It’s a competition,” she said. Realizing that for kids who are serious about music, and for some who even thrive on competition, the scholarship competition was a way to help their progress.
The first-place winner will receive a full scholarship to the Litchfield Jazz Camp. The second-place winner earns a half scholarship, while three honorable mentions will receive $250 scholarships. However, Muir emphasizes that financial need is never a barrier.
“We tell families, ‘if you make under $50,000 a year, call us. We’ll waive the application fee,” she said. “And even if a student doesn’t win, they can still apply for need-based scholarships. It’s important that everyone has a chance.”
This year’s event received about 30 submissions, which were narrowed down to 17 finalists from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Texas. Past winners have gone on to significant opportunities, including opening performances at the Litchfield Jazz Festival.
“Our first winner was a 16-year-old violinist, Connor McMillen,” Muir shared. “He came to us when he was 14, and now he’s 17, playing professionally. He’ll be presenting the award to this year’s winner, which adds a special full-circle moment.”
The talent search is supported by The Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, Northwest Community Bank, and friends of Litchfield Performing Arts.
“It’s a lot of work to give money away,” Muir said. “Last year, we awarded between $70,000 and $75,000 in scholarships, and we’ll keep doing it because this music changes lives.”
With a packed house expected, audience members are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats. “Music is a two-way street,” Muir said. “These young musicians need an audience. We hope the community will come out to support them.”
Enrollment is open for summer 2025. Dates are up to 4 single-week sessions from June 29 through July 25. More information can be found at litchfieldjazzcamp.com
On March 1, the Cornwall Library held an opening reception for the work of artist Dorothy Spears. The collection, titled “Plein Air,” is a series ofwatercolors on paper, depicting scenes from nature in delicate, gauzy forms evocative of an ephemerality that Spears has found artistically invigorating.
“Being up here and watching the seasons change made me want to make art,” said Spears, whose career in art began as a gallery curator and art writer for publications such as the New York Times and Art in America. Having dreamt of exhibiting her own watercolors since she was first gripped, as a high schooler, by the works of Georgia O’Keefe, this gallery is the first realization of Spears’s lifelong aspiration.
The ten watercolors that Plein Air comprises are steeped in the essence of the Northwest Corner. Though few are located explicitly — on Warren Town Beach, or in the skies over Lake Waramaug — each is charged with the spirit of the region that so inspired Spears.
“Plein Air” will be on display through April 12 at the Cornwall Library, and all works are available for purchase.