Swim teams meet in Salisbury

Swimmers dive into Lake Wononscopomuc July 10.

Simon Markow

SALISBURY — Lake Wononscopomuc hosted area swim teams from Cornwall, Goshen, Litchfield, Salisbury/Sharon and North Canaan, for a rec league meet at the Town Grove Thursday, July 10.

The Woodridge Lake swim team of Goshen took home the victory.

A large crowd of family and friends gathered to watch and root for the athletes in the races. The weather was fair, about 78 degrees and sunny. The smell of s’mores from a nearby public grill filled drifted in the wind.

Athletes ranging in age from six to 13 competed in varying strokes and medleys including freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and relays for the medley and freestyle.

Players radiated with confidence and competitiveness in their races. When asked about expectations for the races, Donald Polk of Cornwall answered, “Expect me to win.” Polk went on to place first in backstroke and the medley relay with his teammates Faith Kallman-Noyes, Mekhi Noyes and June Hermann-Botto

Timing officials for the races, most of them local Housatonic Valley Regional High School students who work and lifeguard at The Grove, enthusiastically cheered and gave support to all the younger swimmers as they competed in the lanes.

After all the races, Salisbury Park and Rec Director Lisa McAuliffe gave out cookies and juice boxes to the hungry swimmers. She said with a wink, “The snacks were scientifically proven to help after swimming.” The swimmers converged on the snack table after a long afternoon in the water.

  Swimmers swarm the cookies and juice boxes.Simon Markow

