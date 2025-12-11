HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

Grade 9

Katelyn Holst-Grubbe (North Canaan), Meriel Hughes (Salisbury), Noell Laurry (Kent), Keely Malone (Sharon), April Puerto (Salisbury), Solomon Schmidt (Salisbury), Alastair Schnepf (Wassaic), Olivia Simonds (North Canaan), Marisol Vaughn (Kent), Emery Wisell (Kent).

Grade 10

Mia Belter (Salisbury), Louise Faveau (Salisbury), Addison Green (Kent), Aryanna Horton (Salisbury), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Lily McCabe (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Schuyler Thompson (Falls Village), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury).

Grade 11

John DeDonato (Salisbury), Natasha Dennis (North Canaan), Adelyn Diorio (North Canaan), Sydney Howe (North Canaan), Daniel Lesch (Cornwall), Finian Malone (Sharon), Meadow Moerschell (Kent), Ishaan Tantri (Salisbury).

Grade 12

Lily Beurket (Cornwall), Ryder Conte (Falls Village), Shanaya Duprey (North Canaan), Evelyn Flores-Hernandez (North Canaan), Madelyn Johnson (North Canaan), Alexa Meach (North Canaan), Ibby Sadeh (Falls Village), Alex Woodworth (Salisbury).

High Honor Roll

Grade 9

Anna Ayer (Salisbury), Cody Bodwell (Cornwall), Lainey Diorio (North Canaan), Emma Duffy (Sharon), Carter Finney (North Canaan), Elden Grace (Salisbury), Joanna Haratyk (Torrington), Ava Humes (North Canaan), Tyler LaPlante (North Canaan), Sawyer Margerelli (Salisbury), Lola Miller (Falls Village), Grace O’Brocki (Salisbury), August Olson (Falls Village), Elexis Petkovich (North Canaan), Donald Polk (Cornwall), Justin Sorell (North Canaan), Gia Torzilli (Gaylordsville), Scarlett Visconti (North Canaan), Jaxon Visockis (Salisbury).

Grade 10

Krystin Ackerman (North Canaan), Paige Beeman (North Canaan), Max Bochnovich (Salisbury), Nico Bochnovich (Salisbury), Logan Bronson (Cornwall), Lucius Bryant (Cornwall), Zaira Celso-Cristobal (Sharon), Winter Cheney (Cornwall), Tess Churchill (Salisbury), Niki Clark (Salisbury), Caitlin Devino (North Canaan), Luca Floridis (Salisbury), Samuel Garcia Pulido (North Canaan), Beatrice Gifford (Kent), Angel Gonzalez (Salisbury), Kartel Henry (North Canaan), Paul Losh (Falls Village), Wyatt Merwin (Salisbury), Logan Miller (Falls Village), Sadie Morales Chapell (Salisbury), Nova Pratt (North Canaan), Karmela Quinion (North Canaan), Vilija Salazar (Kent), Juliette Trabucco (Kent), Payton Wagner (North Canaan), Olivia Whitney (North Canaan).

Grade 11

Adelaide Almeida (Salisbury), Hayden Bachman (Falls Village), Byron Bell (Cornwall), Sophia Camphouse (Sharon), Olivia Claydon (North Canaan), Georgie Clayton (Salisbury), Sophia DeDominicis Fitzpatrick (Sharon), Christian DeDonato (Salisbury), Layla DiDomenico (Kent), Carmela Egan (Salisbury), Kellie Eisermann (Salisbury), Levi Elliott (Millerton), Lydia Fleming (North Canaan), Guadalupe Flores-Hernandez (North Canaan), Grace Graney (Falls Village), Alexa Hoadley (Kent), Jonas Johnson (North Canaan), Aiden Krupa (Torrington), Makenzie Lidstone (Salisbury), Francisco Mendoza Ratzan (North Canaan), Daniel Moran (Norfolk), Jackson Olson (Falls Village), Logan Padelli (North Canaan), Gustavo Portillo (North Canaan), Darwin Wolfe (Falls Village), Nathan Zani (Ashley Falls), Ivy Zheng (North Canaan).

Grade 12

Hayden Bell (Cornwall), Genesis Bravo Guilcashina (North Canaan), Olivia Brooks (Salisbury), Victoria Brooks (Salisbury), Mia DiRocco (Cornwall), Anthony Foley (North Canaan), Anna Gillette (Salisbury), Julissa Gonzalez (Cornwall), Kierra Greene (North Canaan), Adam Hock (Kent), Sara Ireland (Salisbury), Hannah Johnson (North Canaan), Riley Mahaffey (Amenia), Simon Markow (Cornwall), Madeline Mechare (Falls Village), Madison Melino (Austerlitz), Daphne Paine (North Canaan), Celeste Trabucco (Kent), Silas Tripp (Falls Village), Ayden Wheeler (Amenia).

Honor Roll

Grade 9

Jonathan Bindley (Cornwall), Cullen Bonis (Kent), Phoebe Conklin (Salisbury), Connor Crane (North Canaan), Isabella Curtis (Norfolk), Jessica Davis (North Canaan), Ciri Dean (North Canaan), Lyla Diorio (North Canaan), Patrick Hafner (Falls Village), Ryan Hinman (North Canaan), Harrison Morey (North Canaan), Jenaveeve Wagner (North Canaan).

Grade 10

Lyla Banffy (Kent), Jackson Brammer (Sharon), Peyton Bushnell (Falls Village), Alisa Christiansen Madsen (North Canaan), Lilliana Hurley (North Canaan), Chase Kading (Millerton), Ayden Lemmy (Falls Village), McKenzie Lotz (Ashley Falls), Christopher Piscitello (North Canaan), Camila Sanchez Guerrero (Cornwall), Henry Skuza (Millbrook), Giovani Solorzano-Lemus (North Canaan), Nathan Young (Cornwall).

Grade 11

Bennett Wyatt Bayer (Salisbury), Sofia Bindley (Cornwall), Selena Black (Cornwall), Karen Chavez-Sanchez (Salisbury), Riley Heady (Sharon), Carson Riva (North Canaan), Ryan Segalla (Salisbury), Alanna Tatro (North Canaan), Juan Xeche Coche (North Canaan).

Grade 12

Peter Austin (Kent), Katherine Crane (North Canaan), Richard Crane (North Canaan), Nicholas Crodelle (Sharon), Mollie Ford (Falls Village), Nicolas Gonzalez (Salisbury), Maureen Graney (Falls Village), Taylor Green (Kent), Marc Hafner (Falls Village), Chloe Hill (Salisbury), Abram Kirshner (Kent), Logan Labshere (North Canaan), Eric Lopez Espinosa (Salisbury), Owen Riemer (North Canaan), Ava Segalla (Salisbury), Cole Simonds (North Canaan).

Latest News

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas. Accepting the donation are elves Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman
North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

Sharon Center School

File photo

SHARON — A Sharon Center School staff member discovered a “facsimile firearm” behind a file cabinet around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, prompting an immediate response from State Police and a same-day notification to parents, according to police officials and an email obtained by The Lakeville Journal.

Melony Brady-Shanley, the Region One Superintendent, wrote in the email that, upon the item’s discovery, “The State Police were immediately notified and responded to the building.”

school safety

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

The Stone Round Barn at Hancock Shaker Village.

Jennifer Almquist

My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.

Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist

writer's notebook