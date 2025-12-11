North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

The board also filled a two-year vacancy by unanimously appointing Christian Allyn, who was sworn in immediately by Town Clerk Jean Jacquier.

Members then reviewed several budget line items that have exceeded their appropriations and will require the approval at a town meeting.

First Selectman Jesse Bunce, who attended the meeting, said the Board of Selectmen will likely call for that town meeting when it convenes on Monday, Dec. 15.