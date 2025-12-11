North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

The board also filled a two-year vacancy by unanimously appointing Christian Allyn, who was sworn in immediately by Town Clerk Jean Jacquier.

Members then reviewed several budget line items that have exceeded their appropriations and will require the approval at a town meeting.

First Selectman Jesse Bunce, who attended the meeting, said the Board of Selectmen will likely call for that town meeting when it convenes on Monday, Dec. 15.

Latest News

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas. Accepting the donation are elves Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

Sharon Center School

File photo

SHARON — A Sharon Center School staff member discovered a “facsimile firearm” behind a file cabinet around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, prompting an immediate response from State Police and a same-day notification to parents, according to police officials and an email obtained by The Lakeville Journal.

Melony Brady-Shanley, the Region One Superintendent, wrote in the email that, upon the item’s discovery, “The State Police were immediately notified and responded to the building.”

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

The Stone Round Barn at Hancock Shaker Village.

Jennifer Almquist

My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.

Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist

