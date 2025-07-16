Join us for
Join The Lakeville Journal for a community celebration, featuring local nonprofits and businesses, festive family fun, great food, and engaging activities.
What to Expect:
- Nonprofits will showcase their missions along Academy Street
- Grab a bite from food trucks or nearby restaurants
- Kid’s activities
- Scavenger hunt
- Live music
- Face painting
- Businesses will open their doors with special offerings
See you at the Lakeville Journal Street Fair!
If you have any questions, please email streetfair@lakevillejournal.com