Join us for

Join The Lakeville Journal for a community celebration, featuring local nonprofits and businesses, festive family fun, great food, and engaging activities.

What to Expect:

  • Nonprofits will showcase their missions along Academy Street
  • Grab a bite from food trucks or nearby restaurants
  • Kid’s activities
  • Scavenger hunt
  • Live music
  • Face painting
  • Businesses will open their doors with special offerings

See you at the Lakeville Journal Street Fair!


If you have any questions, please email streetfair@lakevillejournal.com