MILLERTON — Mary Simmons, 96, a fifty‑six‑year resident of Millerton, New York, and formerly a lifelong native of College Point, Queens, New York, died peacefully on July 26, 2026, at her daughter’s home in Sharon, Connecticut. Mary devoted her life to her family; to know her was to love her.

Born July 15, 1930, in College Point, Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Sarah (Longo) Marano. On Oct. 26, 1952, in College Point, New York, she married Ray Daniel Simmons II. Their marriage lasted nearly sixty‑two years; Ray passed away on April 24, 2013. Mary was a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick’s and Immaculate Conception Churches, where she belonged to the Rosary Altar Society. For many years, she enjoyed spending winters in Florida with family and friends. Mary was famous for her Sunday macaroni dinners, which she lovingly prepared for her family and many dear friends throughout the years. All were welcomed, and it was always a packed house. Her greatest joy was spending time with her siblings, children, grandchildren, great‑grandchildren, and her large extended family. She will be deeply missed by all.

Mary is survived by her children; Ray D. Simmons III of Millerton; Maureen Chodan and her husband Jimmy of Florida; Robert A. Simmons and his wife Dara of Amenia Union; Ralph J. Simmons and his husband James Segrue of Spain; Mary Ellen Simmons of Vermont; Roseann Roux and her husband Brian of Sharon, and Louis A. Simmons of Millerton. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great‑grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by seven siblings and several dear friends and extended family members.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 31, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, St. Bernard Church, 52 New Street, Sharon, CT. Rev. Gregory Jaworowski officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Church Graveyard at the corner of Barton and Church Streets in Millerton, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service, or to plant a tree in Mary’s honor, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.