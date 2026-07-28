Mary Simmons

Latest News
Sally Sterling Ellis Quale
Lakeville Journal
Jul 28, 2026
NORFOLK — Sally Sterling Ellis Quale, of Norfolk, Connecticut and St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Bronxville, New York, died unexpectedly of heart failure on July 7 at the age of 87.
Sally will be remembered for her deep commitment to her family and communities and for her warmth, kindness, intelligence, creativity …and, of course, for her beautiful smile and deliciously sweet sense of humor. She was a gentle leader, contributing her talents as a teacher, writer, musician, athlete and organizer.
Born in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, to Addison Sterling Ellis and Marion Mullison Ellis, Sally was the eldest of three sisters. She graduated from Springside Academy and Smith College, where she was a student leader and an All-American in both lacrosse and field hockey. Devoted to Springside throughout her life, she served on its Board of Trustees and received its Distinguished Service Award for leadership, including establishing an American chestnut arboretum---the restoration of the American chestnut being a lifetime interest of Sally.
Sally began her career as a teacher at The Park School in Brookline, Massachusetts, where she quickly became head of the middle school. Her love of books and writing then led her to New York publishing, where she worked at Random House, Alfred A. Knopf, and Viking Penguin. She continued her active athletic life, playing tennis, co-ed softball and soccer in the publishers’ league in Central Park, and even skiing Tuckerman’s Ravine on Mount Washington.
A gifted pianist, organist and singer, Sally performed with New York’s Blue Hill Troupe, where she met and married the love of her life, Drew Quale. Soon two spirited sons, Andrew III and Addison, arrived and the family moved to Bronxville, New York.
Together they built a life centered on family, community, education, music and sports. She founded the Bronxville Bulletin, became the Bronxville School’s first Public Information Officer, served as Project Director for the publication of the school’s history and produced six Blue Hill Troupe performances to benefit the Bronxville School Foundation, which she and Drew were instrumental in establishing. She directed and accompanied the Bronxville Hilltop band and singers at the Hilltop’s annual Holiday Party. She encouraged many NYC friends to move to Bronxville, who themselves contributed greatly to Bronxville’s educational and musical life.
In 1984, Sally and Drew purchased a 1780 farmhouse in Norfolk, Connecticut as their “casa de campo,” beginning a decades-long love affair with Norfolk, Doolittle Lake and the entire Northwest Corner. In Norfolk, she helped found the town newspaper, Norfolk Now, organized many concerts and cabarets, and produced several Blue Hill Troupe productions for the pre-season opening benefit of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. In recent years, Sally and Drew also found a welcoming winter home and deeply caring friends at Westminster Shores in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Sally is survived by her husband, Andrew Christopher Quale Jr.; her sons, Andrew Christopher Quale III and Addison Sterling Ellis Quale; her daughter-in-law, Nágila Pereira Quale; her grandchildren, Strynden Pereira Quale, Amattan Pereira Quale, and Hannah Zeilyn Pereira Quale; her sister, Mimi Garrett; Andrew’s partner, Jessica Euphamie Moore; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Two Memorial Services will be held: Saturday, August 22, 11 AM, at United Church of Christ Congregational, 12 Litchfield Road, Norfolk CT 06058; and Saturday, October 10, 11 AM at Reformed Church of Bronxville, 180 Pondfield Road, Bronxville, NY 10708.
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Dorothy McEnroe Casey
Lakeville Journal
Jul 28, 2026
KENT — Dorothy McEnroe Casey, 93, a longtime resident of Kent, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at New Milford Hospital in New Milford. Born on July 28, 1932 in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Leo McEnroe, Sr. and Dorothy Belter McEnroe.
Mrs. Casey was a graduate of Amenia High School and a homemaker. On Dec. 1, 1951, at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, New York, she married John Finn Casey who died on April 17, 2006.
She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Kent.
Mrs. Casey is survived by three daughters, Kathleen (Katie) Casey Moore, and her husband, Jonathan, of Kent, Connecticut; Margaret (Meg) McEnroe Casey, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Jacqueline (Jackie) Casey McGuinness, and her husband, Michael, of Fairfield, Connecticut and two brothers, Joseph McEnroe of Amenia, New York and James McEnroe of Burlington Flats, New York. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew Casey Moore, and his wife, Kristen; Christopher Sizer Moore; John Finn McFadyen; Margaret Casey McGuinness; Caroline Grace McGuinness and Patrick Edward McGuinness and a great grandson, Aiden Casey Moore.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Leo McEnroe, Jr. and a sister, Margaret Wilcox.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha-Sacred Heart Church, 17 Bridge St., Kent, CT. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Kent, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kent Volunteer Ambulance, 28 Maple St., Kent, CT 06757.
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Louise R. Black
Lakeville Journal
Jul 28, 2026
MILLERTON — Louise R. Black, 86, born July 16, 1939, in Queens, New York, died on July 15, 2026, with her partner of 26 years, Mary Howard, by her side. She is also survived by her nephews David Black and Jason Black, and his wife, Kerri; and niece Tiffany Black and her husband, Shlomo Toledano.
After graduating from the University of North Carolina Women’s College and earning two master’s degrees, Louise taught physical education for 35 years at Scarsdale (NY) High School, chairing the department and serving as the first woman Athletic Director. An accomplished fencer, tennis player, and swimmer, Louise’s enduring fondness for sports included a love of the Brooklyn Dodgers, though she never quite recovered from their move to the West Coast.
Louise’s artistic talents came through in her knitting, her painting, and her gardens. A master knitter, for many years she and Mary hosted a weekly knitting group at their home. She was recognized for her Japanese watercolors and landscapes; her passion for flowers was expressed in the abundant roses bordering her property.
An avid traveler, she also found great joy spending summers at her family camp on an island in the Hudson River. Cars and jazz were perennial fascinations, and Doris Day was a favorite.
Louise dedicated much of her life to community service, first as an enthusiastic volunteer at Habitat for Humanity in Westchester County. Following retirement, she moved to Millerton, New York, and was soon immersed in the local library, developing a finders’ guide for the North East Historical Society; and the co-founding of Comida de Vida food pantry at St. Thomas EpiscopalChurch in Amenia, New York.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Food of Life / Comida de Vida Food Pantry St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 40 Leedsville Road, Amenia, NY 12501 (845) 373-9161 www.stthomasamenia.com or Habitat for Humanity: https://www.habitat.org/support
A celebration of Louise’s life will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2026 from 2pm to 4pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
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Margaret Anita Layton
Lakeville Journal
Jul 28, 2026
STANFORDVILLE —Margaret Anita Layton passed away on April 30, 2026, after a recurring battle with cancer, surrounded by friends and loved ones. She was predeceased by her parents, Anita and Jack Egan, brother John P. Egan, III, and nephew Michael Egan. She leaves behind a brother, numerous nieces and a nephew, as well as a community of chosen sisters who loved her very much.
Margaret was born in the Bronx, New York, and moved to Clinton Corners as a small child. Margaret spent her adult life in Stanfordville, where she owned Margaret A. Layton, E.A. Tax and Business Consulting. Margaret was a lover of all animals and an avid horse enthusiast with an active presence in the draft horse community. Midge lived out loud. Her vibrancy left a mark that will never be forgotten and will be sorely missed.
A private burial will take place at Friends Upton Lake Cemetery in Clinton Corners, New York.
Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. Arrangements have been entrusted to Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.
To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Midge’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
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Join us for
Lakeville Journal
Jul 24, 2026
Join The Lakeville Journal for a community celebration, featuring local nonprofits and businesses, festive family fun, great food, and engaging activities.
What to Expect:
Music
Danny Tieger | 11am - 12pm
John Keilty/Johnny Rox | 1-3pm
Activities
Face Painting
Scavenger Hunt
Balloon Animals
Community Nonprofits
21st Century Fund for HVRHS
Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation
Community Health & Wellness Center
Congregational Church of Salisbury, UCC
The Corner Food Pantry
Crescendo
Housatonic Child Care Center
Noble Horizons
Nuvance Health (Sharon Hospital)
Project SAGE
NW Connecticut Community Foundation (Women & Girls Fund)
Salisbury Association
Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission
Salisbury Housing Committee
Salisbury Housing Trust
The Salisbury Forum
Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging
Food
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck
The Taco Shack
LaBonnes’ Market
Provisions at The White Hart
Sweet William’s
See you at the Lakeville Journal Street Fair!
If you have any questions, please email streetfair@lakevillejournal.com
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Sam Lardner returns to the Northwest Corner for Vecinos Seguros 2 benefit
Natalia Zukerman
Jul 22, 2026
Virgo Martinez
On Friday, July 24, musician and educator Sam Lardner and his band, Barcelona, will take the stage at Salisbury Congregational Church for a benefit concert supporting Vecinos Seguros 2, an all-volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance and rapid-response support to immigrant families in Northwest Connecticut affected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.
Lardner, who attended and later taught at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville before moving to Spain in 1997, still considers the Northwest Corner his home in the United States. “It’s such a special place,” he said.
After years as a touring singer-songwriter on the New England folk circuit, fronting a country band in Spain and releasing multiple albums, Lardner eventually stepped away from music as raising four children and paying for their college tuition became his priority. He returned to education full time but never abandoned music entirely, continuing to perform whenever he could.
Now, with his children grown, Lardner has returned to the stage with a renewed sense of purpose. Through his Varroomba! project, music has become more than entertainment. It is a fundraising engine, a way to build community and a vehicle for supporting organizations responding to urgent needs.
Instead of charging organizations to host concerts, Lardner raises money ahead of time through his community of fans. The proceeds cover recording costs, musician salaries and travel, allowing each concert to become a fundraiser for the host organization.
“I call the venues and say we’re coming, and we don’t cost any money,” he said.
There are three levels of Funding Fans: Wunderfans, who contribute $50 or more; Virtuosi, who give $1,000 or more; and Gamechangers, who donate $3,000 or more. Through this model, Lardner has raised $27,000.
This year’s six-piece ensemble spans three generations and includes Lardner’s son Jackson, along with veteran members of the band and two younger musicians from Spain.
Lardner said the concert in Salisbury will be joy-filled. After finding himself overwhelmed by headlines while living overseas, he shifted his focus from writing topical songs to performing music that offers hope.
Lardner said conversations with organizers have shaped the tone of the evening.
“We talk through the events with each organizer,” he said. “What do we want to do here? Are we raising awareness? Are we raising funds? Are we doing both? Are we celebrating community? This one is among the most mission-driven because the need is so immediate.
Vecinos Seguros 2 was launched earlier this year as federal immigration enforcement intensified across Connecticut. Building on the work of the original Vecinos Seguros network, the organization mobilizes volunteers to accompany immigrant families, provide emergency financial assistance, connect residents with legal resources and strengthen neighborhood support systems. Leaders say requests for help have grown sharply in recent months as fear of detention has increased.
Although the subject is serious, Lardner hopes the evening itself will be joyful.
“With music, the afterglow is much longer and more powerful,” he said. “It’s all about these groups and what they’re trying to do.”
If the inaugural Varroomba! tour succeeds, Lardner hopes to double its impact next year.
“We’re doing 15 causes this summer,” he said. “I’d like to do 30 next summer and just keep growing it.”
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Salisbury Congregational Church. Proceeds benefit Vecinos Seguros 2. Tickets are available through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/4vvfVYO. For more information on Varoomba!, visit varroomba.org
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