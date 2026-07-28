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Louise R. Black

Louise R. Black

MILLERTON — Louise R. Black, 86, born July 16, 1939, in Queens, New York, died on July 15, 2026, with her partner of 26 years, Mary Howard, by her side. She is also survived by her nephews David Black and Jason Black, and his wife, Kerri; and niece Tiffany Black and her husband, Shlomo Toledano.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina Women’s College and earning two master’s degrees, Louise taught physical education for 35 years at Scarsdale (NY) High School, chairing the department and serving as the first woman Athletic Director. An accomplished fencer, tennis player, and swimmer, Louise’s enduring fondness for sports included a love of the Brooklyn Dodgers, though she never quite recovered from their move to the West Coast.

Louise’s artistic talents came through in her knitting, her painting, and her gardens. A master knitter, for many years she and Mary hosted a weekly knitting group at their home. She was recognized for her Japanese watercolors and landscapes; her passion for flowers was expressed in the abundant roses bordering her property.

An avid traveler, she also found great joy spending summers at her family camp on an island in the Hudson River. Cars and jazz were perennial fascinations, and Doris Day was a favorite.

Louise dedicated much of her life to community service, first as an enthusiastic volunteer at Habitat for Humanity in Westchester County. Following retirement, she moved to Millerton, New York, and was soon immersed in the local library, developing a finders’ guide for the North East Historical Society; and the co-founding of Comida de Vida food pantry at St. Thomas EpiscopalChurch in Amenia, New York.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Food of Life / Comida de Vida Food Pantry St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 40 Leedsville Road, Amenia, NY 12501 (845) 373-9161 www.stthomasamenia.com or Habitat for Humanity: https://www.habitat.org/support

A celebration of Louise’s life will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2026 from 2pm to 4pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

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