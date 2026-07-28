Louise R. Black

Latest News
Dorothy McEnroe Casey
Lakeville Journal
Jul 28, 2026
KENT — Dorothy McEnroe Casey, 93, a longtime resident of Kent, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at New Milford Hospital in New Milford. Born on July 28, 1932 in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Leo McEnroe, Sr. and Dorothy Belter McEnroe.
Mrs. Casey was a graduate of Amenia High School and a homemaker. On Dec. 1, 1951, at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, New York, she married John Finn Casey who died on April 17, 2006.
She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Kent.
Mrs. Casey is survived by three daughters, Kathleen (Katie) Casey Moore, and her husband, Jonathan, of Kent, Connecticut; Margaret (Meg) McEnroe Casey, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Jacqueline (Jackie) Casey McGuinness, and her husband, Michael, of Fairfield, Connecticut and two brothers, Joseph McEnroe of Amenia, New York and James McEnroe of Burlington Flats, New York. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew Casey Moore, and his wife, Kristen; Christopher Sizer Moore; John Finn McFadyen; Margaret Casey McGuinness; Caroline Grace McGuinness and Patrick Edward McGuinness and a great grandson, Aiden Casey Moore.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Leo McEnroe, Jr. and a sister, Margaret Wilcox.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha-Sacred Heart Church, 17 Bridge St., Kent, CT. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Kent, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kent Volunteer Ambulance, 28 Maple St., Kent, CT 06757.
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Mary Simmons
Lakeville Journal
Jul 28, 2026
MILLERTON — Mary Simmons, 96, a fifty‑six‑year resident of Millerton, New York, and formerly a lifelong native of College Point, Queens, New York, died peacefully on July 26, 2026, at her daughter’s home in Sharon, Connecticut. Mary devoted her life to her family; to know her was to love her.
Born July 15, 1930, in College Point, Queens, New York, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Sarah (Longo) Marano. On Oct. 26, 1952, in College Point, New York, she married Ray Daniel Simmons II. Their marriage lasted nearly sixty‑two years; Ray passed away on April 24, 2013. Mary was a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick’s and Immaculate Conception Churches, where she belonged to the Rosary Altar Society. For many years, she enjoyed spending winters in Florida with family and friends. Mary was famous for her Sunday macaroni dinners, which she lovingly prepared for her family and many dear friends throughout the years. All were welcomed, and it was always a packed house. Her greatest joy was spending time with her siblings, children, grandchildren, great‑grandchildren, and her large extended family. She will be deeply missed by all.
Mary is survived by her children; Ray D. Simmons III of Millerton; Maureen Chodan and her husband Jimmy of Florida; Robert A. Simmons and his wife Dara of Amenia Union; Ralph J. Simmons and his husband James Segrue of Spain; Mary Ellen Simmons of Vermont; Roseann Roux and her husband Brian of Sharon, and Louis A. Simmons of Millerton. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great‑grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by seven siblings and several dear friends and extended family members.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 31, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, St. Bernard Church, 52 New Street, Sharon, CT. Rev. Gregory Jaworowski officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Church Graveyard at the corner of Barton and Church Streets in Millerton, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service, or to plant a tree in Mary’s honor, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.
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Margaret Anita Layton
Lakeville Journal
Jul 28, 2026
STANFORDVILLE —Margaret Anita Layton passed away on April 30, 2026, after a recurring battle with cancer, surrounded by friends and loved ones. She was predeceased by her parents, Anita and Jack Egan, brother John P. Egan, III, and nephew Michael Egan. She leaves behind a brother, numerous nieces and a nephew, as well as a community of chosen sisters who loved her very much.
Margaret was born in the Bronx, New York, and moved to Clinton Corners as a small child. Margaret spent her adult life in Stanfordville, where she owned Margaret A. Layton, E.A. Tax and Business Consulting. Margaret was a lover of all animals and an avid horse enthusiast with an active presence in the draft horse community. Midge lived out loud. Her vibrancy left a mark that will never be forgotten and will be sorely missed.
A private burial will take place at Friends Upton Lake Cemetery in Clinton Corners, New York.
Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. Arrangements have been entrusted to Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.
To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Midge’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
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Join us for
Lakeville Journal
Jul 24, 2026
Join The Lakeville Journal for a community celebration, featuring local nonprofits and businesses, festive family fun, great food, and engaging activities.
What to Expect:
Music
Danny Tieger | 11am - 12pm
John Keilty/Johnny Rox | 1-3pm
Activities
Face Painting
Scavenger Hunt
Balloon Animals
Community Nonprofits
21st Century Fund for HVRHS
Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation
Community Health & Wellness Center
Congregational Church of Salisbury, UCC
The Corner Food Pantry
Crescendo
Housatonic Child Care Center
Noble Horizons
Nuvance Health (Sharon Hospital)
Project SAGE
NW Connecticut Community Foundation (Women & Girls Fund)
Salisbury Association
Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission
Salisbury Housing Committee
Salisbury Housing Trust
The Salisbury Forum
Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging
Food
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck
The Taco Shack
LaBonnes’ Market
Provisions at The White Hart
Sweet William’s
See you at the Lakeville Journal Street Fair!
If you have any questions, please email streetfair@lakevillejournal.com
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Sam Lardner returns to the Northwest Corner for Vecinos Seguros 2 benefit
Natalia Zukerman
Jul 22, 2026
Virgo Martinez
On Friday, July 24, musician and educator Sam Lardner and his band, Barcelona, will take the stage at Salisbury Congregational Church for a benefit concert supporting Vecinos Seguros 2, an all-volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance and rapid-response support to immigrant families in Northwest Connecticut affected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.
Lardner, who attended and later taught at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville before moving to Spain in 1997, still considers the Northwest Corner his home in the United States. “It’s such a special place,” he said.
After years as a touring singer-songwriter on the New England folk circuit, fronting a country band in Spain and releasing multiple albums, Lardner eventually stepped away from music as raising four children and paying for their college tuition became his priority. He returned to education full time but never abandoned music entirely, continuing to perform whenever he could.
Now, with his children grown, Lardner has returned to the stage with a renewed sense of purpose. Through his Varroomba! project, music has become more than entertainment. It is a fundraising engine, a way to build community and a vehicle for supporting organizations responding to urgent needs.
Instead of charging organizations to host concerts, Lardner raises money ahead of time through his community of fans. The proceeds cover recording costs, musician salaries and travel, allowing each concert to become a fundraiser for the host organization.
“I call the venues and say we’re coming, and we don’t cost any money,” he said.
There are three levels of Funding Fans: Wunderfans, who contribute $50 or more; Virtuosi, who give $1,000 or more; and Gamechangers, who donate $3,000 or more. Through this model, Lardner has raised $27,000.
This year’s six-piece ensemble spans three generations and includes Lardner’s son Jackson, along with veteran members of the band and two younger musicians from Spain.
Lardner said the concert in Salisbury will be joy-filled. After finding himself overwhelmed by headlines while living overseas, he shifted his focus from writing topical songs to performing music that offers hope.
Lardner said conversations with organizers have shaped the tone of the evening.
“We talk through the events with each organizer,” he said. “What do we want to do here? Are we raising awareness? Are we raising funds? Are we doing both? Are we celebrating community? This one is among the most mission-driven because the need is so immediate.
Vecinos Seguros 2 was launched earlier this year as federal immigration enforcement intensified across Connecticut. Building on the work of the original Vecinos Seguros network, the organization mobilizes volunteers to accompany immigrant families, provide emergency financial assistance, connect residents with legal resources and strengthen neighborhood support systems. Leaders say requests for help have grown sharply in recent months as fear of detention has increased.
Although the subject is serious, Lardner hopes the evening itself will be joyful.
“With music, the afterglow is much longer and more powerful,” he said. “It’s all about these groups and what they’re trying to do.”
If the inaugural Varroomba! tour succeeds, Lardner hopes to double its impact next year.
“We’re doing 15 causes this summer,” he said. “I’d like to do 30 next summer and just keep growing it.”
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Salisbury Congregational Church. Proceeds benefit Vecinos Seguros 2. Tickets are available through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/4vvfVYO. For more information on Varoomba!, visit varroomba.org
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Karina Powers and the power of tradition
Lucia Iandolo
Jul 22, 2026
Lucia Iandolo
This is an art and the arts unite nations.
—Karina Powers
Karina Powers began dancing at 4 years old. A professional dancer, singer, performer and Mexican folklore dance professor from Baja California, Mexico, she is the youngest of three sisters who were all involved in the arts. Powers now teaches traditional Mexican dances to adults through her company, Compañía De Danza Folklórica Regional Mexicana, in Millbrook. She said she has a strong passion for the history and art that exist within the dances she teaches, and she hopes to instill that passion in her students.
“Many of them have never danced this type of dance,” said Powers. “They’re from Mexico, but they came to the United States at a young age to work. They have that dream to learn, and now they have this opportunity.”
Powers received a master’s degree in Mexican folklore dance from Escuela de la Danza in Baja California, Mexico. Since moving to the United States, she has built a career in performance and teaching. She has not only served as a dance director and performed as a professional vernacular music singer in California, but she has also worked towards her Doctorate, which she will receive in October.
As the founder of her company, Powers works tirelessly to make sure her dancers have everything they need, including costumes, proper flooring, music and a space to practice. Her husband built wooden panels, called tarimas, for students to dance on with their folklórico shoes. Millbrook Mayor Peter F. Doro allows Powers and her group to practice in Millbrook Hall, where she brings the tarimas to every practice along with costumes and proper footwear.
Powers dreams of owning her own studio where she can practice with her group, offer more classes, store costumes and create a space for her dancers to do their hair and makeup before performances. She said she hopes people learn about her classes so her company can grow and she can teach dances from a wider range of Mexican states while having greater access to traditional dress.
As a single mother and professor, Powers’ mother, Carmen Méndez, put her children in dance classes and signed them up for track and field, always keeping them goal- and career-oriented. She helped Powers with her company by creating all of the costumes her dancers wear in their performances. After her mother’s death in 2021, Powers said she has dedicated herself to carrying forward the passion, work ethic and love of dance her mother instilled in her.
“I miss her terribly, and I’m here because of her,” Powers said. “That’s why I want to do this, because of her. She gave me a lot, with the costumes, with her support. I do it for my mom.”
Karina Powers and her students practice in Millbrook Hall.Lucia Iandolo
Dancers in Powers’ group are dedicated to learning the art of dance from different states in Mexico on Tuesday and Friday nights at Millbrook Hall. They travel from many different places in New York to participate, with some dancers traveling more than an hour to make it to rehearsal each week.
“It’s a lot of work, but they learn it. I believe they love it, and it’s a way to come together, to do something good, to do something healthy, and to have people around you who appreciate this kind of art,“ Powers said.
Powers has studied with professor Eloy Jiménez Figueroa since childhood and said his mentorship inspired her to become the teacher she is today. She added that while she may not be the best teacher, she learned from the best.
While living in California, Powers taught elementary, high school and college students, as well as adults. She was recruited to teach traditional Mexican folkloric dance because of the region’s large Mexican community. Today, she encourages people of all backgrounds to explore the rich traditions of Mexican dance.
“This type of dance is not only for people from Mexico,” Powers said. “This is an art and the arts unite nations.”
Powers hopes to continue sharing that art in Millbrook and one day teach in the Millbrook Central School District. Powers and her group will perform at the Millbrook Library on Nov. 21, presenting traditional Mexican dances and inviting audience members to participate.
As a professor, dancer and singer, Powers stays grounded by believing in something greater than herself. She says that praying and putting herself in the hands of God has helped anchor her. She hopes to teach and dance for as long as her body allows.
“My mom, for me, is an angel. I put myself in her hands, and I have faith,” Powers said. “I have faith that God, or something good, is going to be there for the group and for myself.”
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