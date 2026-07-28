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Margaret Anita Layton

Margaret Anita Layton

STANFORDVILLE —Margaret Anita Layton passed away on April 30, 2026, after a recurring battle with cancer, surrounded by friends and loved ones. She was predeceased by her parents, Anita and Jack Egan, brother John P. Egan, III, and nephew Michael Egan. She leaves behind a brother, numerous nieces and a nephew, as well as a community of chosen sisters who loved her very much.

Margaret was born in the Bronx, New York, and moved to Clinton Corners as a small child. Margaret spent her adult life in Stanfordville, where she owned Margaret A. Layton, E.A. Tax and Business Consulting. Margaret was a lover of all animals and an avid horse enthusiast with an active presence in the draft horse community. Midge lived out loud. Her vibrancy left a mark that will never be forgotten and will be sorely missed.

A private burial will take place at Friends Upton Lake Cemetery in Clinton Corners, New York.

Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. Arrangements have been entrusted to Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Midge’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

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