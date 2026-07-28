Margaret Anita Layton

Born in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, to Addison Sterling Ellis and Marion Mullison Ellis, Sally was the eldest of three sisters. She graduated from Springside Academy and Smith College, where she was a student leader and an All-American in both lacrosse and field hockey. Devoted to Springside throughout her life, she served on its Board of Trustees and received its Distinguished Service Award for leadership, including establishing an American chestnut arboretum---the restoration of the American chestnut being a lifetime interest of Sally.

Sally began her career as a teacher at The Park School in Brookline, Massachusetts, where she quickly became head of the middle school. Her love of books and writing then led her to New York publishing, where she worked at Random House, Alfred A. Knopf, and Viking Penguin. She continued her active athletic life, playing tennis, co-ed softball and soccer in the publishers’ league in Central Park, and even skiing Tuckerman’s Ravine on Mount Washington.

A gifted pianist, organist and singer, Sally performed with New York’s Blue Hill Troupe, where she met and married the love of her life, Drew Quale. Soon two spirited sons, Andrew III and Addison, arrived and the family moved to Bronxville, New York.

Together they built a life centered on family, community, education, music and sports. She founded the Bronxville Bulletin, became the Bronxville School’s first Public Information Officer, served as Project Director for the publication of the school’s history and produced six Blue Hill Troupe performances to benefit the Bronxville School Foundation, which she and Drew were instrumental in establishing. She directed and accompanied the Bronxville Hilltop band and singers at the Hilltop’s annual Holiday Party. She encouraged many NYC friends to move to Bronxville, who themselves contributed greatly to Bronxville’s educational and musical life.

In 1984, Sally and Drew purchased a 1780 farmhouse in Norfolk, Connecticut as their “casa de campo,” beginning a decades-long love affair with Norfolk, Doolittle Lake and the entire Northwest Corner. In Norfolk, she helped found the town newspaper, Norfolk Now, organized many concerts and cabarets, and produced several Blue Hill Troupe productions for the pre-season opening benefit of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. In recent years, Sally and Drew also found a welcoming winter home and deeply caring friends at Westminster Shores in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Sally is survived by her husband, Andrew Christopher Quale Jr.; her sons, Andrew Christopher Quale III and Addison Sterling Ellis Quale; her daughter-in-law, Nágila Pereira Quale; her grandchildren, Strynden Pereira Quale, Amattan Pereira Quale, and Hannah Zeilyn Pereira Quale; her sister, Mimi Garrett; Andrew’s partner, Jessica Euphamie Moore; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Two Memorial Services will be held: Saturday, August 22, 11 AM, at United Church of Christ Congregational, 12 Litchfield Road, Norfolk CT 06058; and Saturday, October 10, 11 AM at Reformed Church of Bronxville, 180 Pondfield Road, Bronxville, NY 10708.