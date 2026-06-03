Great Country Mutt Show returns as animal shelter surrenders rise

Tail wags, floppy ears and a healthy dose of canine charm will take center stage June 7 as The Little Guild hosts its annual Great Country Mutt Show at Lime Rock Park in Falls Village.

Last year’s Great Country Mutt Show attracted more than 200 dogs and 800 people. Founded by renowned designer Bunny Williams as a benefit for the Little Guild, the tongue-in-cheek, Westminster-style event has grown into one of the organization’s signature annual fundraisers and community celebrations. The show remains free and open to the public, and adoptable dogs may attend when appropriate.

This will be the first Mutt Show since The Little Guild relocated to its new West Cornwall facility, a move that has expanded its capacity to serve animals and pet owners throughout the Northwest Corner while demand for shelter and rescue services continues to grow.

Now in his second year as co-host, WFSB meteorologist Scot Haney will again emcee the event alongside Cornwall resident and veteran CBS journalist Richard Schlesinger.

“First of all, I love working with Richard Schlesinger, so anytime I have the opportunity to do so, I do,” Haney said.

“Secondly, it’s just such a wonderful cause — all of the beautiful animals and their owners that come out and have a great day. It’s so much fun for the whole community and beyond to get together for this worthwhile cause.”

Haney said he has long admired The Little Guild’s mission and its work finding homes for rescue animals.

“I think The Little Guild is just one of the wonderful organizations here in the state that does such an amazing job finding animals homes, and I am wholeheartedly behind the mission of this wonderful shelter,” he said.

The problem of overflowing rescue shelters is at an all-time high, locally and statewide, said Jenny Langendeorfer, executive director of The Little Guild.

“I’ve been here six years, and back then we would see two to three surrenders a year. Now, it’s a problem that’s unfortunately growing. I think people are going through many hard times.”

While the increase has been difficult to witness, she said the work remains deeply rewarding.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Langendeorfer said of the growing number of animals entering shelters. “But when you see an adoption and a happy ending, it makes all the difference.”

She credited the Northwest Corner community for helping sustain the organization’s efforts.

“We are so lucky that we have the best community in the world supporting The Little Guild,” she said.

New this year, the Mutt Show will feature additional food trucks, expanded activities for all ages and a hospitality tent where visitors can relax, enjoy a meal and give their dogs a chance to cool down.

Also debuting is the Best Companion/Family Member competition, which invites owners to share stories and photographs celebrating the special bond they have with their dogs.

“The response has been fantastic,” Langendeorfer said. “It’s what we do at The Guild — create families.”

Unlike traditional dog shows focused on breed standards, the Great Country Mutt Show embraces canine individuality. Categories include Most Unidentifiable Mix, Best Ears, Best Trick, Best Kisser, Waggiest Tail and Best Lap Dog Over 20 Pounds. Every registered dog receives a commemorative memento, while category winners take home blue ribbons.

Returning as judge is renowned animal trainer Bill Berloni, best known for training rescue dogs for Broadway and film productions, including Sandy in the 2014 film production of“Annie.”

Beyond the fun, proceeds from the event support The Little Guild’s numerous community outreach efforts, including pet food pantries serving local communities, free wellness clinics and low-cost spay and neuter programs.

“It is just so much fun,” Langendeorfer said of the annual event. “It puts a smile on everybody’s face.”

Additional information and registration details are available at littleguild.org