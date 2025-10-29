Medical experts discuss rural healthcare challenges

SALISBURY — With cuts to healthcare insurance and delivery on the horizon, the Community Health & Wellness Center, a federally qualified health center, is taking creative steps to safeguard its future and maintain patient care.

CHWC currently operates facilities in Torrington, Winsted and North Canaan, serving about 6,700 individuals.

Joanne Borduas, director of CHWC, joined by Dr. Sarah Humphreys, the center’s chief medical officer, and Elizabeth Russ, family nurse practitioner, gave a presentation at Scoville Memorial Library Tuesday, Oct. 21, which was co-sponsored by the Salisbury Association.

Perhaps the biggest news of the evening was the potential for a merger with another center. Borduas told the audience that discussions are underway about combining with the Wheeler Clinic. “We’ve worked with them over the years and now we’re doing our due diligence. If we do, it will happen by next July. What it means is that we’re not going away. We don’t want to close our doors or cut back services.”

Wheeler Clinic is a health center with locations across the state, including Hartford, Waterbury and Bristol.

Borduas spoke of her 37 years in nursing, noting that patients need to have their voices heard. She spends hours at the state Capitol advocating for people’s rights, “and that has become an important part of my work. I’m happy to say it works. We’ve had many good outcomes.”

The North Canaan center provides primary care, behavioral health and chiropractic services. Dental services had to be curtailed due to financial constraints. There are also three school-based centers in the Northwest Corner. It has no lab or pharmacy, but thinking outside the box, center leaders hired a phlebotomist and there’s a contract arrangement with Walgreens.

“Our model is based on convenience,” Borduas said, “but in rural areas there are always transportation challenges.”

The centers are funded by a federal grant awarded every three years that provides 35 % of their budget, but there is uncertainty under the current administration’s policies. Borduas spoke about the rise in food insecurity during the ongoing government shutdown with SNAP benefits at risk, as well as medication programs. She said CHWC is partnering with Lindell’s in North Canaan to help with electric and heating bills and is also giving out Stop ‘n Shop gift cards for those in dire need of food.

Medicaid is another area of concern, with new rules taking effect by the end of next year that would require recipients to work 80 hours a month or perform community service. For many, that would be an impossibility.

The shortage of primary care physicians is also a problem, said Borduas, especially in the Northwest Corner. She said people aren’t going into that field because they don’t get paid well by insurance companies and administrative burdens are huge. Specialists are not as affected, since they are better compensated through insurance.

Humphreys said she finds it a privilege to be a doctor because of the intimate relationships she can have with patients. She is alarmed at those she’s tended to who haven’t seen a doctor in decades. “Losing healthcare is not only a loss for individuals, but for a healthy society as well.”

Russ reminded the audience the center is not a walk-in clinic, but everyone is welcome to become a patient by going through the application process. “Spread the word; we’re taking patients.” She also put in a plug for donations for the nonprofit center.

Borduas said they’ve heard from many residents about the need for a local urgent care facility. “We’re trying to figure out how to do that for you.”