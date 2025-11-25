As state considers kratom ban, Northwest Corner clinicians report rising dependence
Debra A. Aleksinas
NORTH CANAAN — As Connecticut considers listing kratom as a Schedule I substance, Northwest Corner providers report a quiet but clear rise in dependence and withdrawal.
At Mountainside Treatment Center in North Canaan, clinicians say many people underestimate the drug’s risks or misunderstand how it works.
“Many people assume kratom is a safe, natural alternative to opioids, but detoxing from kratom and 7-OH—its semi-synthetic potent derivative—can be just as complex,” said Jana Wu, director of clinical integration at Mountainside. “We’re seeing individuals struggle with dependence and withdrawal, often unaware of the risks.”
Her concerns reflect a growing unease among clinicians across Litchfield County who say kratom—sold in gas stations, convenience stores, smoke shops, and online—is increasingly used to manage pain, anxiety, or to self-taper from opioids, even as little is known about potency or long-term safety.
Mountainside, the region’s largest addiction-treatment provider, has reported a steady increase in kratom detox admissions. The center recently expanded virtual support groups and continues to warn about concentrated or synthetically enhanced kratom products marketed as opioid-like substitutes.
“Kratom needs to be classified as a Schedule I drug so others can avoid this pain and loss, especially our children. It’s called ‘gas-station heroin’ for a reason,” said Doreen “Dori” Pinkerton, a Mountainside staff member and self-described “kratom survivor.”
What is kratom?
Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. Traditionally used in teas or chewed for mild stimulation, in the U.S. it is sold in capsules, powders, liquid shots and concentrated extracts—some containing amplified alkaloid levels or additives that differ significantly from natural preparations.
People use kratom for chronic pain, anxiety, coping with opioid withdrawal, or as an energy or mood enhancer. Risks include dependence, withdrawal, unpredictable potency, high concentrations of 7-hydroxymitragynine products, drug interactions, and respiratory depression when combined with sedatives. Kratom is not FDA-approved, and potency varies widely.
For many, kratom’s low cost and the perception that “natural” means safe are powerful draws, especially in small towns with limited healthcare options.
Local retailers say they try to offer guidance even as products vary widely in strength.
“I ask customers if [it’s] for pain, sleeping or anxiety,” said Mohammad Rahmen, an employee at Smoker’s Choice smoke shop in North Canaan’s Stop & Shop plaza. “It will only help if you use it with caution.”
A few towns away, Omar Nasser, owner of The Smoking Ape Smoke Shop on South Main Street in Torrington, described the range of products lining his shelves.
“Each strain has a different effect,” Nasser said. “The herbal powder form of kratom is addictive, but not as addictive as the stronger forms.” He said he recommends the lowest dosage based on customers’ needs. “It helps a lot of people in pain, although you do get attached to it — but not as much as some pain medications.”
Nasser said trends are emerging among his customers. “A lot of people use it to get out of withdrawal as well,” he said, noting that most of his buyers are between ages 30 and 50.
“There is always a reason for them to take it. From a human perspective, I try to talk people out of it if they don’t need it.” He added that some buyers are managing serious illnesses. “I have a lot of cancer patients, and it makes them feel better.”
As he spoke, a customer walked into the shop and headed straight to the kratom display area. Within minutes, she purchased a colorful packet of Jubi kratom tablets at $27.99 and a 300 mg packet of Pseudo for $44.99. Mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, or Pseudo, is a powerful compound derived from the natural alkaloids found in kratom.
While the customer declined to provide her name, she explained that the kratom helps with back pain from an automobile accident, and being two years sober, she preferred a more natural option in pain management.
Clinicians say those stronger, concentrated forms are exactly what concerns them.
“The problem isn’t just the plant — it’s the way modern products are manufactured and marketed,” according to Mountainside’s Wu.
Treatment centers
sounding the alarm
At High Watch Recovery Center in Kent, Dr. Andrew Rizzo, who specializes in addiction medicine, said kratom misuse has become increasingly common among patients seeking treatment.
“I’ve seen a steady increase in the number of patients who come to High Watch for kratom abuse,” Rizzo said.
He said many people begin using kratom believing it will ease their transition off opioids.
“People trying to get off opioids often turn to kratom,” he said. “But 7-OH is much more addictive, and withdrawal is pretty severe — similar to opioid withdrawal.”
The lack of regulation, he added, presents its own risk.
“How do they know what they are actually taking is really in the product? It could be something higher than the labeled doses,” Rizzo said. “There are people who think they are taking a safe alternative, when it’s taking them down the path of addiction.”
The McCall Behavioral Health Network in Torrington reports similar trends.
Kyle Fitzmaurice, McCall’s harm reduction coordinator, said more people are now seeking help specifically for kratom-related concerns.
“We are seeing an increase in folks coming in asking for support,” he said. “Often people assume natural kratom is safe, but ‘safe’ is always a questionable word,” he said noting that kratom is a plant. “But recently, there has been a shift toward more synthetic versions, like 7-OH and Pseudo. They’re not kratom.”
Some products are mislabeled, he said, which puts users at greater risk.
“What we’re learning is that some places are marketing them as kratom, and that is what causes the risk,” Fitzmaurice said. He encouraged consumers to read product packaging carefully. “People should be looking for accreditation by the American Kratom Association.”
Where Connecticut
stands now
Earlier this year, the state enacted a law directing the Department of Consumer Protection to determine kratom’s place on the controlled-substance schedule.
The DCP has since put forward a proposed rule, classifying Mitragyna speciosa and its extractsas a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. Possession or sale would be illegal except for research. Retailers — including many small shops, gas stations and convenience stores across the Northwest Corner — would have to pull products immediately should it go into effect.
DCP is expected to make a final decision in the coming months.
State health officials warn that kratom can cause dizziness, confusion, drowsiness, hallucinations, depression, seizures and breathing difficulties, especially when combined with other drugs.
Wu said Mountainside’s mission is not to stigmatize, but rather to educate and support. “People deserve accurate information, safe treatment and a path forward.”
The Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village is once again host to a wonderful student-curated exhibition. “Once Upon a Time in America,” ten portraits by New Haven artist Katro Storm, opened on Nov. 20 and will run through the end of the year.
“This is our first show of the year,” said senior student Alex Wilbur, the current head intern who oversees the student-run gallery. “I inherited the position last year from Elinor Wolgemuth. It’s been really amazing to take charge and see this through.”
Part of what became a capstone project for Wolgemuth, she left behind a comprehensive guide to help future student interns manage the gallery effectively. “Everything from who we should contact, the steps to take for everything, our donors,” Wilbur said. “It’s really extensive and it’s been a huge help.”
Art teacher Lilly Rand Barnett first met Storm a few years ago through his ICEHOUSE Project Space exhibition in Sharon, “Will It Grow in Sharon?” in which he planted cotton and tobacco as part of an exploration of ancestral heritage.
“And the plants did grow,” said Barnett. She asked Storm if her students could use them, and the resulting work became a project for that year’s Troutbeck Symposium, the annual student-led event in Amenia that uncovers little-known or under-told histories of marginalized communities, particularly BIPOC histories.
Last spring, Rand emailed to ask if Storm would consider a solo show at HVRHS. He agreed.
And just a few weeks ago, he arrived — paints, brushes and canvases in tow.
“When Katro came to start hanging everything, he took up a mini art residency in Ms. Rand’s room,” Wilbur said. “All her students were able to see his process and talk to him. It was great working with him.”
Perhaps more unexpected was his openness. “He really trusted us as curators and visionaries,” Wilbur said. “He said, ‘Do with it what you will.’”
Artist Katro StormNatalia Zukerman
Storm’s artistic training began at New Haven’s Educational Center for the Arts. His talent earned him a full scholarship to the Arts Institute of Boston, then Boston’s Museum School, where he painted seven oversized portraits of influential Black figures — in seven days — for his final project. Those works became the backbone of his early exhibitions, including at Howard University’s National Council for the Arts.
Storm has created several community murals like the 2009 READ Mural featuring local heroes, and several literacy and wellness murals at the Stetson Branch Library in New Haven. Today, he teaches and works, he said, “wherever I set up shop. Sometimes I go outside. Sometimes I’m on top of roofs. Wherever it is, I get the job done.”
His deep ties to education made a high school gallery an especially meaningful stop. “No one really knew who these people were except maybe John Lennon,” Storm said of the portraits in the show. “It’s really important for them to know James Baldwin and Shirley Chisholm. And now they do.”
The exhibition includes a wide list of subjects: James Baldwin, Shirley Chisholm, Redd Foxx, Jasper Johns, Marilyn Manson, William F. Buckley, Harold Hunter, John Lennon, as well as two deeply personal works — a portrait of Tracy Sherrod (“She’s a friend of mine… She had an interesting hairdo”) and a tribute to his late friend Nes Rivera. “Most of the time I choose my subjects because there are things I want to see,” Storm said.
Storm’s paintings, which he describes as “full frontal figuratism,” rely on drips, tonal shifts, and what feels like emerging depth. His process moves quickly. “It depends on how fast it needs to get done,” he said. “Sometimes I like to take the long way up the mountain. Instead of doing an outline, I just start coloring, blocking things off with light and dark until it starts to take shape.”
He’s currently in a black-and-white phase. “Right now, I’m inspired by black and white, the way I can really get contrast and depth.”
Work happens on multiple canvases at once. “Sometimes I’ll have five paintings going on at one time because I go through different moods, and then there’s the way the light hits,” he said. “It’s kind of like cooking. You’ve got a couple things going at once, a couple things cooking, and you just try to reach that deadline.”
For Wilbur, who has studied studio arts “ever since I was really young” and recently applied early decision to Vassar, the experience has been transformative. For Storm — an artist who built an early career painting seven portraits in seven days and has turned New York’s subway corridors into a makeshift museum — it has been another chance to merge artmaking with education, and to pass a torch to a new generation of curators.
Le Petit Ranch, a nonprofit offering animal-assisted therapy and learning programs, opened in April at 147 Bears Den Road in Sheffield. Founded by Marjorie Borreda, the center provides programs for children, families and seniors using miniature horses, rescued greyhounds, guinea pigs and chickens.
Borreda, who moved to Sheffield with her husband, Mitch Moulton, and their two children to be closer to his family, has transformed her longtime love of animals into her career. She completed certifications in animal-assisted therapy and coaching in 2023, along with coursework in psychiatry, psychology, literacy and veterinary skills.
Le Petit Ranch operates out of two small structures next to the family’s home: a one-room schoolhouse for animal-assisted learning sessions and a compact stable for the three miniature horses, Mini Mac, Rocket and Miso. Other partner animals include two rescued Spanish greyhounds, Yayi and Ronya; four guinea pigs and a flock of chickens.
Borreda offers programs at the Scoville Library in Salisbury, at Salisbury Central School and surrounding towns to support those who benefit from non-traditional learning environments.
“Animal-assisted education partners with animals to support learning in math, reading, writing, language and physical education,” she said. One activity, equimotricité, has children lead miniature horses through obstacle courses to build autonomy, confidence and motor skills.
Child working with a miniature horse at Le Petit RanchMarjorie Borreda
She also brings her greyhounds into schools for a “min vet clinic,” a workshop that turns lessons on dog biology and measuring skills into hands-on, movement-based learning. A separate dog-bite prevention workshop teaches children how to read canine body language and respond calmly.
Parents and teachers report strong results. More than 90% of parents observed greater empathy, reduced anxiety, increased self-confidence and improved communication and cooperation in their children, and every parent said animal-assisted education made school more enjoyable — with many calling it “the highlight of their week.”
Weekly small-group sessions with seniors at Le Petit Ranch stimulates cognitive function and improves motor skills.Marjorie Borreda
Le Petit Ranch also serves seniors, including nursing home residents experiencing depression, social withdrawal or reduced physical activity. Weekly small-group sessions with animals can stimulate cognitive function and improve motor skills, balance and mobility.
Families can visit Le Petit Ranch for animal- assisted afterschool sessions, Frech immersion or family walks. She also offers programs for schools, libraries, community centers, churches, senior centers and nursing homes.
For more information, email info@lepetitranch.com, visit lepetitranch.com, follow @le.petit.ranch on Instagram or call 413-200-8081.
Robin’s Candy, the iconic Main Street candy shop in Great Barrington, has a new name, a refreshed look and a new owner. Now rebranded as Coco’s Candy, the beloved destination continues to offer its signature mix of nostalgic favorites and modern sweets.
The new owner, Elise Contarsy, who purchased the store from founder Robin Helfand in June, said stepping into ownership felt natural after being a customer for more than 15 years. “I was excited about the shopping experience she had built and the possibilities for the shop going forward,” she said.
Coco’s Candy is named for Contarsy’s poodle, Uncle Coconut, affectionately called Coco. “He’s the uncle of Sammy and George, our friend’s poodles,” said Contarsy. “We call him Coco for short.”
While the shop has been updated with a fresh look and an evolving assortment of candy, Contarsy said the heart of the experience remains the same. Coco’s will continue its mix of nostalgic treats and contemporary confections, along with the local chocolates and imported licorice that have long made the shop a destination. “Would you be surprised if I said licorice is my favorite candy?” she added.
Holiday shoppers will find plenty to explore this season, from treats offered for a limited-time only and fun-size classics to stocking stuffers available only during the holidays. The store will also be open seven days a week from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24 for all your sweet tooth needs.
“Our goal is to continue being a joyful part of the community,” Contarsy said. “Whether it’s your first visit or you’re coming in to check out the new look, we’re excited to welcome you to Coco’s Candy.”
Coco’s Candy is located at 288 Main St. in Great Barrington. Visit www.cocoscandy.co.
Local folk heroes the Joint Chiefs will visit the Center on Main in Falls Village on Saturday, Nov. 29, for a special concert. The band has been a linchpin of the Berkshire music scene for more than three decades, and founding member Eliot Osborn feels a special kinship with next week’s venue. “It’s a community space, and the Joint Chiefs are really a community band.”
It all started in northwest Connecticut. The group began playing together regularly in the mid-1990s and steadily amassed a devoted following in the area’s folk and country music circles. With a handful of studio and live albums at their disposal, this week’s audience can expect a little of everything. “People have been listening to us for so long now that we’re part of their nostalgia,” said Louise Lindenmeyr, the band’s mandolinist. “It’s almost like we’re part of their scrapbook — everybody’s just chiming right in.”
Lindenmeyr also plays the button-box accordion and sings. But she’s not the only one. Rich, complex harmonies have always been one of the Joint Chiefs’ calling cards, but lead vocals are a shared responsibility. Their instruments are always changing hands. “Music is always evolving in a healthy environment,” said Osborn. “It has to change and grow. What has stayed the same is that nobody’s really in charge. That’s why we chose the name the Joint Chiefs. There isn’t one person who dictates the musical direction.”
Guitarist George Potts and percussionist Diana Harold round out the group. The Center on Main show promises songs old and new, a welcoming holiday spirit and some of the region’s best local musicians.
The Center on Main is at 103 Main St., Falls Village. Admission is $15 at the door and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Graham Corrigan is a writer and musician from Philadelphia currently living in Lakeville.