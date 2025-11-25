As state considers kratom ban, Northwest Corner clinicians report rising dependence

NORTH CANAAN — As Connecticut considers listing kratom as a Schedule I substance, Northwest Corner providers report a quiet but clear rise in dependence and withdrawal.

At Mountainside Treatment Center in North Canaan, clinicians say many people underestimate the drug’s risks or misunderstand how it works.

“Many people assume kratom is a safe, natural alternative to opioids, but detoxing from kratom and 7-OH—its semi-synthetic potent derivative—can be just as complex,” said Jana Wu, director of clinical integration at Mountainside. “We’re seeing individuals struggle with dependence and withdrawal, often unaware of the risks.”

Her concerns reflect a growing unease among clinicians across Litchfield County who say kratom—sold in gas stations, convenience stores, smoke shops, and online—is increasingly used to manage pain, anxiety, or to self-taper from opioids, even as little is known about potency or long-term safety.

Mountainside, the region’s largest addiction-treatment provider, has reported a steady increase in kratom detox admissions. The center recently expanded virtual support groups and continues to warn about concentrated or synthetically enhanced kratom products marketed as opioid-like substitutes.

“Kratom needs to be classified as a Schedule I drug so others can avoid this pain and loss, especially our children. It’s called ‘gas-station heroin’ for a reason,” said Doreen “Dori” Pinkerton, a Mountainside staff member and self-described “kratom survivor.”

What is kratom?

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. Traditionally used in teas or chewed for mild stimulation, in the U.S. it is sold in capsules, powders, liquid shots and concentrated extracts—some containing amplified alkaloid levels or additives that differ significantly from natural preparations.

People use kratom for chronic pain, anxiety, coping with opioid withdrawal, or as an energy or mood enhancer. Risks include dependence, withdrawal, unpredictable potency, high concentrations of 7-hydroxymitragynine products, drug interactions, and respiratory depression when combined with sedatives. Kratom is not FDA-approved, and potency varies widely.

For many, kratom’s low cost and the perception that “natural” means safe are powerful draws, especially in small towns with limited healthcare options.

Local retailers say they try to offer guidance even as products vary widely in strength.

“I ask customers if [it’s] for pain, sleeping or anxiety,” said Mohammad Rahmen, an employee at Smoker’s Choice smoke shop in North Canaan’s Stop & Shop plaza. “It will only help if you use it with caution.”

A few towns away, Omar Nasser, owner of The Smoking Ape Smoke Shop on South Main Street in Torrington, described the range of products lining his shelves.

“Each strain has a different effect,” Nasser said. “The herbal powder form of kratom is addictive, but not as addictive as the stronger forms.” He said he recommends the lowest dosage based on customers’ needs. “It helps a lot of people in pain, although you do get attached to it — but not as much as some pain medications.”

Nasser said trends are emerging among his customers. “A lot of people use it to get out of withdrawal as well,” he said, noting that most of his buyers are between ages 30 and 50.

“There is always a reason for them to take it. From a human perspective, I try to talk people out of it if they don’t need it.” He added that some buyers are managing serious illnesses. “I have a lot of cancer patients, and it makes them feel better.”

As he spoke, a customer walked into the shop and headed straight to the kratom display area. Within minutes, she purchased a colorful packet of Jubi kratom tablets at $27.99 and a 300 mg packet of Pseudo for $44.99. Mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, or Pseudo, is a powerful compound derived from the natural alkaloids found in kratom.

While the customer declined to provide her name, she explained that the kratom helps with back pain from an automobile accident, and being two years sober, she preferred a more natural option in pain management.

Clinicians say those stronger, concentrated forms are exactly what concerns them.

“The problem isn’t just the plant — it’s the way modern products are manufactured and marketed,” according to Mountainside’s Wu.

Treatment centers

sounding the alarm

At High Watch Recovery Center in Kent, Dr. Andrew Rizzo, who specializes in addiction medicine, said kratom misuse has become increasingly common among patients seeking treatment.

“I’ve seen a steady increase in the number of patients who come to High Watch for kratom abuse,” Rizzo said.

He said many people begin using kratom believing it will ease their transition off opioids.

“People trying to get off opioids often turn to kratom,” he said. “But 7-OH is much more addictive, and withdrawal is pretty severe — similar to opioid withdrawal.”

The lack of regulation, he added, presents its own risk.

“How do they know what they are actually taking is really in the product? It could be something higher than the labeled doses,” Rizzo said. “There are people who think they are taking a safe alternative, when it’s taking them down the path of addiction.”

The McCall Behavioral Health Network in Torrington reports similar trends.

Kyle Fitzmaurice, McCall’s harm reduction coordinator, said more people are now seeking help specifically for kratom-related concerns.

“We are seeing an increase in folks coming in asking for support,” he said. “Often people assume natural kratom is safe, but ‘safe’ is always a questionable word,” he said noting that kratom is a plant. “But recently, there has been a shift toward more synthetic versions, like 7-OH and Pseudo. They’re not kratom.”

Some products are mislabeled, he said, which puts users at greater risk.

“What we’re learning is that some places are marketing them as kratom, and that is what causes the risk,” Fitzmaurice said. He encouraged consumers to read product packaging carefully. “People should be looking for accreditation by the American Kratom Association.”

Where Connecticut

stands now

Earlier this year, the state enacted a law directing the Department of Consumer Protection to determine kratom’s place on the controlled-substance schedule.

The DCP has since put forward a proposed rule, classifying Mitragyna speciosa and its extractsas a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. Possession or sale would be illegal except for research. Retailers — including many small shops, gas stations and convenience stores across the Northwest Corner — would have to pull products immediately should it go into effect.

DCP is expected to make a final decision in the coming months.

State health officials warn that kratom can cause dizziness, confusion, drowsiness, hallucinations, depression, seizures and breathing difficulties, especially when combined with other drugs.

Wu said Mountainside’s mission is not to stigmatize, but rather to educate and support. “People deserve accurate information, safe treatment and a path forward.”