Horses heal: Time Out Foundation partners with Healing Hoofbeats in Lakeville

Corinne Kalser, MD, left, talks about the benefits of animals as therapy partners, as Renee Bouffard, LCSW, of Healing Hoofbeats of CT, on right, watches Harry Potter, a young horse at Time Out.In the background, Finnegan, lead horse at Time Out comes to see what’s going on.

“Horses and other livestock maintain their wild instincts. They sense what we are feeling and that makes them amazing therapy partners.”
— Renee Bouffard, LCSW

In 2008, Time Out Foundation became an official rescue and therapeutic riding facility, fulfilling a lifelong dream of founder, Corinne Kalser, M.D.With her husband, David McArthur, LCSW, and the rest of their staff, they offer a haven for children and adults through gentle, relaxed therapies centered around animals — rescued horses, dogs, cats, and goats — on their 35-acre farm in Lakeville.

To ensure the foundation continues, Kalser is partnering with Healing Hoofbeats of CT, an organization with a similar philosophy of care.

“This is a way to keep it going after retiring,” said Kalser. Renee Bouffard, LCSW, founder of Healing Hoofbeats, along with Nikki Hedden, LMSW, and Rebecca Caruso, LCSW, will begin offering therapy at Time Out beginning Oct. 13. Based in Bethlehem, Connecticut, the Healing Hoofbeats team will bring their animal-assisted therapy services to Lakeville — and, as Kalser noted, “takes most insurances.”

Bouffard explained the process: “At the initial meeting, we introduce clients to all the animals with the intention of choosing who their therapy partner will be. This will be their partner for the duration of the therapy.”

“Through that process of building a relationship, issues come out — depression, anxiety, trauma. The therapist can address and can help solve them,” she added.

“Horses and other livestock maintain their wild instincts. They sense what we are feeling and that makes them amazing therapy partners.”

Relationships are built through groundwork and learning about your therapy partner.

“My oldest client is 89.We treat all ages — children, adults, families, couples, veterans,” Bouffard said.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at Time Out with the Healing Hoofbeats team, visit healinghoofbeatsofct.org or call 203-244-8411.

Meet the Candidates: Salisbury

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Salisbury, Curtis Rand (D) is running unopposed for his 11th term as first selectman. There are three candidates for selectman. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.


Fire claims old factory in Torrington

Stephanie Januszewski

Crews battled raging flames in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 28, when an abandoned factory on High Street in Torrington caught fire. At 1 a.m. ladder trucks were deployed around the brick building to contain the fire, an effort which persisted well into daybreak. By 8 a.m., crews had still not entered the building due to unsafe conditions. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown. Multiple departments responded from as far as Plainville and residents reported the smell of smoke from miles away. High Street remained closed on Monday with rubble in the road. The building once housed the Hendey Machine Company, which was among the largest employers in Torrington prior to the firm’s closure in the 1950s.

Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy announces new merger

A view over Candlewood Lake from the Sweetcake Mountain Preserve in New Fairfield.

The Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy, the state’s largest land trust and the 22nd largest in the nation by number of lands conserved, announced on Sept. 25 that it has merged with the Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust, effective Sept. 30.

Commonly referred to as the NCLC, the nonprofit is now responsible for the protection of the Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust’s (CVRLT) 611 acres of preserved land across Danbury and New Fairfield, adding to its roster of 14,000-plus acres protected across the northwestern portion of the state. The combined organization will continue to operate under the NCLC title, while members from the Board of Directors of CVRLT will sit on a newly formed advisory board called the Candlewood Valley Council.

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Double-yellow passing fender bender

