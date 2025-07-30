concerts

Rufus Wainwright to perform at The Stissing Center for Democratic Committee Benefit

Rufus Wainwright to perform at The Stissing Center for Democratic Committee Benefit

Rufus Wainwright will perform at The Stissing Center on Friday, Aug. 1.

Julien Benhamou

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright will return to his Dutchess County roots for a special benefit concert supporting the Dutchess County Democratic Committee on Friday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

The Rhinebeck-born, Millbrook School alum has earned international recognition for his lush vocals and genre-blending compositions. With ten studio albums, two operas, and a GRAMMY nomination for Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, Wainwright is a beloved and lauded artist who has collaborated with musical legends from Elton John to Joni Mitchell.

The evening will support local Democratic candidates in what organizers describe as a critical election year.

“I’m thrilled that my good friend Rufus is returning to Dutchess to help raise funds in a critical local election year,” said Dutchess County Legislator Chris Drago (D-19, Stanford), who is up for re-election this year after flipping his seat in 2023. “Rufus and I have cheered each other on since high school, and I’m grateful that he supports our work here in Dutchess. It’s going to be a really special night — and I suspect a bit of a reunion for us Millbrook alums.”

Michael Dupree, Chair of the Dutchess County Democratic Committee, emphasized the urgency of individual actions. “With the cruelty and chaos in Washington and overseas, we must ensure there are smart, compassionate people leading local government,” Dupree said. “The Republican candidate for County Comptroller is publicly anti-LGBTQ — and I haven’t seen any Republican elected officials this year at any of the many Pride events in Dutchess. Both send a very clear message, and we’ll make sure voters know about it.”

Tickets are available through the Dutchess County Democratic Committee at secure.actblue.com/donate/outfordutchess-rufus

concerts

Latest News

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk

Ancram Center marks a decade with star-studded summer bash

Ancram Center marks a decade with star-studded summer bash

The Farm at Pond Lily in Elizaville will be the site of The Ancram Center’s 10th Anniversary bash.

Provided

The Ancram Center for the Arts is marking a milestone this summer with a celebration of its 10th Anniversary Season. The Anniversary Bash will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Farm at Pond Lily in Elizaville, promising an unforgettable evening of performance, community, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Hosted by honorary co-chairs Joan Osofsky of Hammertown and Taylor Mac, the evening will spotlight a lineup of celebrated guest performers including David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh, Kate Douglass, Maria Christina Oliveras, and a possible appearance by Taylor Mac himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
ancram center