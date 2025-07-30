Rufus Wainwright to perform at The Stissing Center for Democratic Committee Benefit
Julien Benhamou
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright will return to his Dutchess County roots for a special benefit concert supporting the Dutchess County Democratic Committee on Friday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.
The Rhinebeck-born, Millbrook School alum has earned international recognition for his lush vocals and genre-blending compositions. With ten studio albums, two operas, and a GRAMMY nomination for Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, Wainwright is a beloved and lauded artist who has collaborated with musical legends from Elton John to Joni Mitchell.
The evening will support local Democratic candidates in what organizers describe as a critical election year.
“I’m thrilled that my good friend Rufus is returning to Dutchess to help raise funds in a critical local election year,” said Dutchess County Legislator Chris Drago (D-19, Stanford), who is up for re-election this year after flipping his seat in 2023. “Rufus and I have cheered each other on since high school, and I’m grateful that he supports our work here in Dutchess. It’s going to be a really special night — and I suspect a bit of a reunion for us Millbrook alums.”
Michael Dupree, Chair of the Dutchess County Democratic Committee, emphasized the urgency of individual actions. “With the cruelty and chaos in Washington and overseas, we must ensure there are smart, compassionate people leading local government,” Dupree said. “The Republican candidate for County Comptroller is publicly anti-LGBTQ — and I haven’t seen any Republican elected officials this year at any of the many Pride events in Dutchess. Both send a very clear message, and we’ll make sure voters know about it.”
Tickets are available through the Dutchess County Democratic Committee at secure.actblue.com/donate/outfordutchess-rufus
Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.
Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.
“The diary,”Franklin explained, “has been appropriated in ways that sometimes obscure the reality of who she was and the historical context of her life.” By weaving together different perspectives, including testimonies from those who knew Anne or whose lives were shaped by her, Franklin sought to rehumanize a figure who has, for better and worse, been turned into a symbol.
Franklin’s book examines the many faces of Anne Frank that have appeared in the public consciousness: the girl whose diary became a universal symbol of the Holocaust, the teenage diarist whose words offer an optimistic glimpse of humanity, and the historical figure whose Jewish identity has at times been obscured in favor of a broader, universal message. Franklin highlighted how Anne’s legacy was shaped by her father, Otto Frank. Many of Otto’s decisions have been viewed as controversial such as removing passages that could have alienated potential readers. While often criticized, Franklin suggested that his editorial work was driven by the desire to reach the broadest possible audience.
“I think we have to be so generous in thinking about Otto Frank and the choices that he made,” said Franklin. “He made the decision that he wanted the diary to be read by the greatest number of people possible. He wanted Anne’s message to go out into the world and work, as he said, against prejudice, understood in the widest possible sense. The Anne Frank House today in Amsterdam is carrying on his mission in making Anne’s story relatable and accessible and comparing it to many other different kinds of prejudice around the world. Not everybody agrees with this approach, but that’s what he decided to do.”
The conversation turned to a quote from author Cynthia Ozick, who argued that Anne’s story has been “vulgarized, distorted, and infantilized” in adaptations of the diary, particularly those created for mass consumption. While acknowledging the validity of Ozick’s concerns, Franklin pushed back. The desire to make Anne’s story accessible to a global audience, Franklin suggested, began with Anne herself, who rewrote her diary with an eye toward future readers who might not understand her specific historical context.
The conversation also delved into the profound grief and ambivalence Otto Frank must have felt as he worked to preserve his daughter’s legacy. Franklin’s expressed deep empathy for him, burdened with making Anne’s diary into something more than a personal testament. “He was working with a tragic loss, with an immense responsibility,” Franklin noted.
The evening’s discussion expanded to include the contentious debate over the graphic version of Anne Frank’s diary, which has been banned in several U.S. states. Critics of the graphic adaptation have condemned it for including depictions of Anne’s developing sexuality, citing them as “pornographic.” Franklin pointed out that this outrage stems from “the intersection of homophobia and anti-Semitism” in today’s political climate, highlighting how Anne’s legacy continues to be embroiled in ongoing cultural and political struggles. “The books that are most frequently banned in the country right now are those that have to do with LGBTQ content.This is a serious issue of the Republican Party persecuting gay people and trans people more generally,” said Franklin.
Smith pointedly asked Franklin about what is widely considered the most famous quote from the diary: “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.” Franklin responded, “In many ways, Anne Frank was an optimistic person and that quote is an accurate reflection of who she was. At the same time, that quote is incomplete. It actually comes in the middle of a much longer passage in which she describes feeling hopeless about the future of the world.” Franklin continued, “That quote is often dismissed by Holocaust scholars or other people who have said with a lot of confidence that if Anne Frank had survived the camps to write about it, she would no longer have believed that people are truly good at heart. My own position, which is the perspective I adopt in this book, is that none of us can know what a surviving Anne Frank would have thought about anything at all, and it is irresponsible to speculate about it.We simply can’t go there. “
As the conversation concluded, the room was filled with a sense of reflection and appreciation. The crowd was invited to continue the conversation in the Community Room, where Franklin signed copies of her book, which were available through Oblong Books. Her visit left attendees with much to ponder about how we interpret history, memory, and the cultural artifacts that endure.
The Ancram Center for the Arts is marking a milestone this summer with a celebration of its 10th Anniversary Season. The Anniversary Bash will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Farm at Pond Lily in Elizaville, promising an unforgettable evening of performance, community, and one-of-a-kind experiences.
Hosted by honorary co-chairs Joan Osofsky of Hammertown and Taylor Mac, the evening will spotlight a lineup of celebrated guest performers including David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh, Kate Douglass, Maria Christina Oliveras, and a possible appearance by Taylor Mac himself.
A vibrant roster of emcees will guide the festivities, featuring longtime Ancram favorites James Occhino, Danielle Skraastad, Drew Ledbetter, Andrus Nichols, and MaConnia Chesser.
Adding to the evening’s excitement is a silent auction packed with unique experiences, from a curated night out in NYC and a private pontoon party on Copake Lake to a stay-and-play trip to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and an exclusive Santa Fe opera getaway.
Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to the Ancram Center, this anniversary celebration promises a night of heartfelt performances, community spirit, and generous surprises in a stunning setting.
For tickets and more information, visit www.ancramcenter.org