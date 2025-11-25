concerts

The Joint Chiefs: three decades of folk, harmony and community

The Joint Chiefs: three decades of folk, harmony and community

The Joint Chiefs will perform at The Center on Main in Falls Village on Nov. 29

Provided

Local folk heroes the Joint Chiefs will visit the Center on Main in Falls Village on Saturday, Nov. 29, for a special concert. The band has been a linchpin of the Berkshire music scene for more than three decades, and founding member Eliot Osborn feels a special kinship with next week’s venue. “It’s a community space, and the Joint Chiefs are really a community band.”

It all started in northwest Connecticut. The group began playing together regularly in the mid-1990s and steadily amassed a devoted following in the area’s folk and country music circles. With a handful of studio and live albums at their disposal, this week’s audience can expect a little of everything. “People have been listening to us for so long now that we’re part of their nostalgia,” said Louise Lindenmeyr, the band’s mandolinist. “It’s almost like we’re part of their scrapbook — everybody’s just chiming right in.”

Lindenmeyr also plays the button-box accordion and sings. But she’s not the only one. Rich, complex harmonies have always been one of the Joint Chiefs’ calling cards, but lead vocals are a shared responsibility. Their instruments are always changing hands. “Music is always evolving in a healthy environment,” said Osborn. “It has to change and grow. What has stayed the same is that nobody’s really in charge. That’s why we chose the name the Joint Chiefs. There isn’t one person who dictates the musical direction.”

Guitarist George Potts and percussionist Diana Harold round out the group. The Center on Main show promises songs old and new, a welcoming holiday spirit and some of the region’s best local musicians.

The Center on Main is at 103 Main St., Falls Village. Admission is $15 at the door and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Graham Corrigan is a writer and musician from Philadelphia currently living in Lakeville.

concerts

Latest News

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

“Once Upon a Time in America” features ten portraits by artist Katro Storm.

Natalia Zukerman

The Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village is once again host to a wonderful student-curated exhibition. “Once Upon a Time in America,” ten portraits by New Haven artist Katro Storm, opened on Nov. 20 and will run through the end of the year.

“This is our first show of the year,” said senior student Alex Wilbur, the current head intern who oversees the student-run gallery. “I inherited the position last year from Elinor Wolgemuth. It’s been really amazing to take charge and see this through.”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Le Petit Ranch offers animal-assisted therapy and learning programs for children and seniors in Sheffield.

Marjorie Borreda

Le Petit Ranch, a nonprofit offering animal-assisted therapy and learning programs, opened in April at 147 Bears Den Road in Sheffield. Founded by Marjorie Borreda, the center provides programs for children, families and seniors using miniature horses, rescued greyhounds, guinea pigs and chickens.

Borreda, who moved to Sheffield with her husband, Mitch Moulton, and their two children to be closer to his family, has transformed her longtime love of animals into her career. She completed certifications in animal-assisted therapy and coaching in 2023, along with coursework in psychiatry, psychology, literacy and veterinary skills.

Keep ReadingShow less
business