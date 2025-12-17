Crescendo presents holiday concerts in Great Barrington and Lakeville
Stephen Potter
Crescendo, the award-winning music organization of the Berkshires, presents several concerts this holiday season, including A Tapestry of Traditions: Unraveling the History of Christmas Carols and A Baroque Portrait: Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre.
A Tapestry of Traditions explores the history of holiday carols. The Crescendo Chorus and Vocal Ensemble, accompanied and directed by Christine Gevert at the organ, will trace the origins and development of carols and Christmas songs, their evolution over centuries and their adaptation across cultures.
“Song and dance were very important at the ancient winter solstice celebrations of the Northern Hemisphere,” said Gevert. “While we don’t have the original music from these festivities, modern poets and composers have written about this dark time of the year when we yearn for hope, joy and symbolically search for light.”
The program starts with a winter solstice piece that superimposes a secular poem, sung by one choir, with a Latin Christmas prayer, sung by a second choir, accompanied by handbells.
“The Romans celebrated the feast of Saturnalia in a very similar way to what we do for Christmas. We present a piece that portrays the spirit of Saturnalia — something you don’t get to hear very often. The rest of the program features carols and holiday songs that are mostly familiar, in traditional settings, with modern arrangements for chorus, organ, bells and percussion. Audience members will be invited to join in singing some of them.”
The concert will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, at Saint James Place in Great Barrington.
Crescendo will close out the year with a New Year’s solo recital of music by French composer Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, one of the few prominent female composers of her era. The concert will include sonatas for solo violin and basso continuo and the “Suite in D Minor” for harpsichord, complemented by “Caprices” for solo violin by Louis-Gabriel Guillemain. Edson Scheid will perform on Baroque violin, with Gevert on harpsichord.
Regarding A Baroque Portrait, Gevert said, “Jacquet de La Guerre was a Baroque composer, harpsichordist and organist, and the first woman to compose an opera in France. A musical prodigy, she made her debut as a singer and harpsichordist at the court of Louis XIV at a very young age. She later became his protégé and court musician, something unusual for a woman in those times. The harpsichord piece on our program is from her collection published in 1687, noteworthy especially because publication of harpsichord music was still rare in France in the 17th century, even for male composers.”
These concerts will take place at 4 p.m. Dec. 27 at Saint James Place, and at 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.
Both venues are historic buildings that enrich the performances acoustically and visually.
Tickets are available at crescendomusic.org and on a first-come, first-served basis at the door beginning 45 minutes before each concert.
Support for the concerts is provided by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts through funding from the Connecticut Legislature, with additional support from NBT Bank and WMNR Fine Arts Radio.
What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.
The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.
From the beginning, Novak envisioned the closet as an inclusive space. “It’s open to anybody, it’s not just based on economic needs,” she said. Sustainability also plays a role. “Thinking about the environment, some students like to thrift and just get clothes that way,” Novak said.
After the initial donation, contributions continued to grow. “I reached out to our staff members and faculty,” Novak said. The most consistent donations come from the faculty at HVRHS and a few community members who learned about the closet. Finding teenage-appropriate clothes has been a challenge. “I get a lot of donations that are nice, but I don’t think teenagers would want to wear them,” Novak said.
Another ongoing obstacle has been awareness. Many students don’t know the closet exists at all. “That’s been the hard part,” Novak said. “Getting it out to the wider community of the school.” Novak is looking for students and staff to spread the word. “It helps because our school nurse knows and other faculty members,” she said. “When they know a student needs something, they just bring them up.”
Looking ahead, she hopes to promote the space more actively. “When we come back from this break, I do plan to … get fliers and all that up and going,” Novak said. There may even be an upcoming expansion — she has discussed the possibility of turning part of the area into a food pantry. “That would be more of a need-based system for students,” she said. “But right now, promoting it is where I’m at.”
The Community Closet is well-stocked currently. “Just because of the amount of clothes I have, I’m not accepting any more donations until I clear some stuff out,” Novak said. She is still willing to make room for more fashionable, teen-friendly items donated by students. “That way I’ll have more teenager approved clothes.”
Above all, she wants students to know that no one is limited to using the space. “Sometimes there’s a stigma around it … like, ‘I don’t need help. I don’t want to take away from anybody else that may need it,’” Novak said. Due to the amount of clothes, students should feel welcome to use the closet for any reason. Some students even grab items last minute for sports and activities. “It’s important for kids to know it’s for everyone.”
Whether a student wants to thrift clothes sustainably, forgot to pack clothes for an after-school practice, or is in need of a new outfit, the Community Closet is a resource for all.
Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.
The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.
The cookies are so popular that the store had to increase prices from 50 cents to a dollar and implement a four cookie per person maximum. The Shack sells about 40-100 cookies per day and has about 20-60 HVRHS customers visiting per day.
Julie Browning and Heather Strid, two of the HVRHS faculty members that help run the Shack, said their goal was to create real-world job experiences as well as real-world shopping experiences for students at HVRHS. “Learning the skills to work in the world can be taught in a classroom, but the lessons are more meaningful and valuable when they are applied in real work situations, which is what we create through the school store,” Browning said.
The original purpose for the store seems to be working, as several students are learning important skills. Students said the store taught them skills like counting money, checking inventory and cleanliness along with social skills and customer service that could help in the professional world after high school.
The Housy Shack open sign, welcoming customers in for cookies.Anna Gillette
As the store quickly became a hit, organizers were faced with the challenge of finding funding. “When we started planning to start the school store two years ago we needed money to buy equipment, supplies and food to start it up but were not sure how to get it,” Browning said. “Mrs. Strid came up with the idea of applying for a grant from the 21st Century Fund to help us get started and they were so generous.” That grant has been crucial to the success and growth of the school store.
Not only does the Housy Shack benefit the special education department, students said it fosters a sense of community throughout the school. “School store cookies are my favorite thing ever. They brighten up my day,” said Eliana Lang, a sophomore at HVRHS. Dayana, one of the student staffers at the Housy Shack, said her favorite part of working in the school store is when students come in to make purchases. She enjoys talking to them and ringing up their orders on the cash register. The Housy Shack brings people together and offers the opportunity for students to connect with each other.
As the school year continues, the members of the school store look forward to expanding their inventory by creating and selling a variety of Housy merchandise — t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, and more. “I have had several students put in requests for certain hats, key chains, etc. … so there will be more of that to come,” Browning said. Last school year, profits were all invested back into the school store. “This year we are hoping to make more of a profit and will look to use the money that we make for field trips, outings as well as opportunities to donate and give back to the community,” Browning said. They also would like to use the school store to fundraise for other causes. “Right now we are collecting donations for The Little Guild Animal Shelter, so if anyone has pet supplies they would like to donate please drop them off in exchange for a cookie,” Browning said.