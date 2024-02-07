housing

Salisbury housing discussions continue

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.

Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.

First Selectman Curtis Rand said he wanted to emphasize that the Pope designs “are nothing more than concepts.”

Final plans must go through the relevant town boards and commissions, as with any other application, he said.

McGuire said he received a letter from a concerned neighbor of the Pope property and met with the man, whose concerns included the scale and density of the design concept and the effect on the Rail Trail:

“We agreed to stay in touch.”

Several participants said the committee should hold some kind of public meeting on their work to date. Rand suggested waiting until spring, when residents who winter in balmier climes have returned.

housing

Latest News

Housatonic students prep new musical

Housatonic students prep new musical

HVRHS students practiced choreography for the upcoming Housatonic Musical Theater Society presentation of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.

Keep ReadingShow less
theater

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Matthew Busse

Submitted

KENT — After an extensive search that began in December and drew numerous applications, the Park and Recreation Commission named Matthew Busse of New Fairfield to the position of director of park and recreation. He will begin his duties Monday, Feb. 12.

Busse brings with him a firm understanding of the notion of community and how a town’s parks and recreation program can enhance and strengthen the community it serves.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent park & rec

December Salisbury real estate sales

December Salisbury real estate sales

The Lakeville Journal is resuming coverage of town-by-town recorded real estate sales as provided by the town clerk with additional information available on town tax records. These recorded sales lag actual closing dates by a number of days.

Dec. 4, 2023

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate

Becoming an ally to Earth

Becoming an ally to Earth
Maya Goer-Palenzuela in the garden with allium.
Robin Robbins

Maya Goer-Palenzuela, the founder and owner of the Stanfordville-based landscape design company Harmonyscape, is dedicated to creating and maintaining outdoor spaces that nurture the delicate bond between humans and the environment through a deeply rooted approach of listening to both the land and her clients.

Goer-Palenzuela grew up in Flushing, Queens, until she was a sophomore in high school, when her parents decided the family needed a break from city life and relocated to Rhinebeck. “I hated it,” she said. “I hated the school, the area, the whole idea of moving out of the city. I was totally scared of deer, and turkey, and the woods,” she laughed.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening