Salisbury gets closer look at housing plan

Latest News
A snowy morning on Sunday, Jan. 28, did not deter eager patrons of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s (KVFD) pancake breakfast. Organizer Anne McAndrew said it was the 15th such breakfast and had raised over $5,000 for the KVFD. Tables were set with individual place settings, menus, silverware, centerpieces and candles. Wait staff took the orders and chefs prepared each meal individually — pancakes on the grill and eggs to order, all perfectly prepared and served to happy diners.
Lans Christensen
Cornwall’s leaders review POCD progress
CORNWALL — The town’s 10-year Town Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) that began in 2020 has entered its fourth year.
At a special meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) Tuesday, Jan. 23, representatives from Cornwall’s volunteer departments and committees provided an update on what their groups have done to achieve goals laid out in the town plan.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway presented first on behalf of the Board of Selectmen (BOS), which welcomed two new members in November 2023.
The new board created a list of goals for the coming term, most of which fall into one of four categories that align with the POCD: economic development, housing, resources, and community culture and youth.
On economic development, Ridgway cited progress on the West Cornwall wastewater project and the beginning of redeveloping former industrial areas through the sale of two delinquent properties.
For housing, he noted the creating of an Affordable Housing Commission, approved at a town meeting in December 2023. He said the newly formed commission is “trying to get some projects launched to make a dent in the housing issue” in Cornwall.
When discussing resources, Ridgway explained how 2023 was a “year of extreme weather,” referencing heavy rain that washed out roads, embankments, and even caused a landslide on Essex Hill Road. He also noted the town is working toward adding composting services to the transfer station and looking to expand solar energy production in Cornwall.
On community culture and youth, Ridgway pointed to the full calendar of events put on by the Park and Recreation team.
Park and Rec Chair Michelle Shipp reviewed the myriad of community events held last year, including an April Fools extravaganza, July Fest, Taste of Cornwall, Halloween at the Green, and Pasta Dinner with Santa. Park and Rec also hosted regular community lunches and outings for senior with the Goshen/Cornwall bus. Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics were also arranged by Park and Rec, and more than 250 people were vaccinated as a result.
Ginni Block provided an update from the Cornwall Housing Corporation, which has a goal of increasing the number of affordable housing units in town by 25 before 2030.
“We haven’t added any this year, but we have made some progress,” said Block, citing three potential construction projects in the works. “We just approved the hiring of a contractor to do the pre-development work.”
The new homes will eventually cost approximately $250,000 and be intended for individuals making 80% of the current median income.
Heidi Cunnick reported on behalf of the Conservation Commission and gave updates on how the group monitors, educates, and takes action on land preservation.
Bart Jones from the Cornwall Conservation Trust added to this topic by providing details on the extent of preserved land in town.
“The Conservation Trust now conserves 2,300 acres approximately. That’s about 8% of the land mass in Cornwall,” said Jones. “Over 55% of the owned properties were donated.”
In 2024, Jones noted the Conservation Trust will work to promote the 16 hiking trails it maintains on conserved land.
“This year we’re going to make it the year of the trails and get people out hiking,” said Jones.
To conclude, Anna Timell provided an update on behalf of P&Z. In 2023, the commission completed a reformatting of the town’s planning and zoning regulations. Several recently amended regulations have already been taken advantage of by residents.
“Three new home-based businesses came to Cornwall as a result of our zoning amendment in 2021,” said Timell. “We also just approved our first application under the amended agricultural regulations,” she added, in reference to the Ridgway cidery that was approved in January 2024.
Timell also thanked all of the volunteers who contribute to the success and survival of Cornwall.
“I consider all the volunteers heroes,” she said. “Those people are worth a million bucks to this town.”
“They’re priceless,” added Selectman Jen Markow.
Quiet comeback
This past week has been a momentous one for that staple of American life: the newspaper.
We want to pause a moment to take stock of our good fortune and thank everyone who supports our work by reading the paper week after week and by advertising in its pages. Our mission is to be relevant to your lives and businesses, and to also be interesting and entertaining.
The financial support that we receive from your generous donations, steady subscriptions and consistent advertising has allowed us to recover from the pandemic, which forced sharp cutbacks. Today, we are making a quiet comeback. We get a chill when we read news of other newspapers that are facing existential threats. Last week, that threat become real for three longstanding New York suburban newspapers that suspended operations. The Scarsdale (New York) Inquirer suspended publication after giving readers a weekly report for the last 123 years. The Rivertowns Enterprise, owned by the Inquirer and serving Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, and Irvington in Westchester County, also suspended operations, as did The Record-Review, an award-winning community newspaper serving Bedford, Lewisboro and Pound Ridge.
Local newspapers reflect a community’s life, and when they vanish there is no image coming back to us from the mirror, revealing our own truths.
This past week also was a dark one at the Los Angeles Times, which announced that it was laying off 20 percent of its newsroom, marking one of the biggest cuts in staffing in the paper’s 142-year history. The Washington Post and the venerable Sports Illustrated have faced recent staff reductions. And we have reported on the pages over the past year about the impact of the changing landscape on community newspapers — more than half of all American communities now are considered news deserts because they no longer have an authoritiative source of local news. There are more than 1,000 public radio stations in America, but only about one in five is producing local news, according to a 2023 study by the Medill School of Journalism. It’s noteworthy, too, that many of these publications have been witness to life in their communities for the past century, or more. The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News fall into that category.
We began this commentary by appreciating you, our readers and advertisers, for continued support. Without this pact with our community we would not have succeeded in our mission to provide relevant, interesting and entertaining news week to week, or offer a venue for your letters and columns, so that what we see when we all look in the mirror is our community looking back at us.
The digital era has been hard on the news business in a variety of ways. For the past year — again due to your generous backing — we have embarked on a path that will bring the news to you on a more frequent pace and on a platform that suits life in today’s world. The weekly print edition is here to stay! But our new, refreshed websites feature a more modern look and the stories to be found there are free for the reading.
Turning Back the Pages
100 years ago – 1924
Miss Lucy Reed has returned from an extended visit with her sisters in West Springfield and Suffield, and expects to resume her duties at the Canaan post office on Monday.
H. Roscoe Brinton has sold Radio sets to Miss Grace Ball and G.R. Belcher.
LIME ROCK – Arthur Peck has purchased a new piano.
Several are having their ice houses filled with 12 inch ice.
Mr. and Mrs. Robie of Taconic gave a radio and card party at their home on Saturday evening. All had a wonderfully enjoyable time.
Gaston Cleaveland is driving truck for H.S. Kelsey.
50 years ago – 1974
A week of rain and warm winds has imperiled the 49th annual U.S. Eastern Ski Jump Championships at Salisbury. But the sponsoring Salisbury Winter Sports Association has not yet cancelled the jumps, scheduled for Feb. 9 and 10.
Gasoline station owners in the Tri-State area tightened their belts another notch in the last week of January, a month many describe as the worst yet. They are not optimistic about February and the future months. A spot check of area stations this week found many dealers are out of gasoline, while others who have the precious fluid have limited the hours they pump gas.
Adv. – GAS HOURS 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Limit of purchase depends on supply. Lakeville Service Station, Montgomery Street, Lakeville.
A pet cat belonging to John T. MacFadyen of Millbrook, N.Y., allegedly was the cause of an auto accident Monday morning on Under Mountain Road in Salisbury. The cat escaped from a box in the car and reportedly jumped on the young man, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, which knocked down a telephone pole. Mr. MacFadyen was taken by ambulance to Sharon Hospital, where he was treated and released. The cat disappeared during the confusion.
The North Canaan Housing Authority opted for electric heat for the 24-unit housing for the elderly project at its last meeting. Before coming to its unanimous decision in favor of electric heat the group listened to the merits of both oil and electric heating as presented by representatives of the Hartford Electric Light Company and John B. Hull Inc. Housing Authority members favored electric heat because of the lower costs of installation and maintenance. The wheels of fortune (and Penn Central) grind exceedingly slow, but last week, after 50 weeks of negotiations, Canaan became the owner of the 11-acre tract off Quinn Street planned as the site for a housing for the elderly project.
A film of Steve Blass in the 1971 World Series will be shown this Friday in the North Canaan Elementary School at 7 p.m. The film will be open to all boys participating in Canaan - Falls Village Little League and their parents.
25 years ago – 1999
SHARON – The town lost a piece of its history last Friday when an electrical fire began in the library of the stately Weatherstone and gutted the interior of the front half of the home, leaving it little more than a shell of its former grandeur. As approximately 100 firefighters attempted to get the blaze under control, neighbors and townspeople tried to get a glimpse of what one observer said was the “finest house in the Northwest Corner.” The 18th century Georgian manor house, with more than 300 years of history, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1765 by Dr. Simeon Smith, who operated a pharmacy in Sharon with drugs imported from London and Amsterdam, the home’s original name was the Governor Smith Homestead. It was not until the 1940s that the home was given the name Weatherstone by owner Bryon Stookey, a prominent New York City neurosurgeon.
Kerry Keser, former education director, was recently promoted to museum director for Holley House and the Salisbury Cannon Museum. Although her actual duties will be little affected, Ms. Keser is pleased with this vote of confidence from the Salisbury Association.
FALLS VILLAGE – The Board of Selectmen voted 2-1 to move forward in the permit application process with the Department of Environmental Protection necessary to dump contaminated soil from the Lee H. Kellogg School as landfill cover. Selectmen Louis Timolat and Patricia Mechare voted in favor of the motion, while First Selectman Gabriel Seymour voted no at a meeting Jan. 21. Mr. Timolat has maintained that the soil is suitable for cover at a landfill. The hydrocarbon count is 418 parts per million, well below the maximum allowance of 50,000 parts per million, he said.
Falls Village residents got an update on the less than seamy side of Washington, D.C. last week. Lara Mittaud, a senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, recounted her experiences as a summer intern to a gathering of the Republican Town Committee. Although the internship was arranged and largely funded through the RTC, the meeting was a show of bipartisanship. Both Democrats and Republicans in town contributed money so that Ms. Mittaud could travel to the nation’s capital.
A daughter, Ciara Siobhan McElroy, was born Jan. 11 at Sharon Hospital to Noelle LaMuniere and Sean McElroy of Falls Village.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.