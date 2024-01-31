Salisbury gets closer look at housing plan

SALISBURY — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission got a look at the proposal for housing and recreational use of the town-owned Pope property on Salmon Kill Road at the commission’s meeting Monday, Jan. 22 (online).

Phil Barlow of FHI Studio gave the presentation, which calls for 22 residential buildings of four and two dwelling units, for a total of 62 units.

On the recreation side, there are new basketball and pickleball courts, and a new soccer field.

Responding to questions from the commissioners, Barlow said areas next to the creek that runs along Salmon Kill Road need additional study to determine any impacts on the water and plants.The baseball field will remain as is, Barlow said.

The area in question currently has the Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association and Housatonic Child Care facilities and a community garden.

Barlow emphasized that the plan is “very conceptual.”

“We’ve got a long way to go before we develop plans. We’ll see you again.”

The 59-acre property, named after its former owners, the Pope family, was the subject of a town meeting Aug. 11, 2016, when voters authorized the town to buy the property.

A committee was formed by the selectmen. The Pope Committee’s job was to “review uses for the 59-acre former Pope property on Salmon Kill Road. Uses may include housing, conservation, recreation, economic development, agriculture, and other uses as suggested by citizens of the town.”

That committee did its work and was succeeded by the current Pope Land Use Committee in 2021.



