Cornwall permits duplex, triplex development

CORNWALL — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a regulation to allow for two-family and three-family homes to be built by private developers in town.

Previously, multi-family homes could only be built by nonprofit organizations for affordable housing. By allowing private developers to construct multi-family homes, it is the hope of P&Z that more rental options will become available in Cornwall.

“It may allow more people with modest incomes to live in Cornwall,” said P&Z Chair Anna Timmel.

Commission approval came following a public hearing at Cornwall Library Tuesday, June 12. Of the 11 residents that voiced testimony and the one received written testimony, no public commentors were opposed to the regulation. Most spoke passionately in favor.

“The current housing crisis, as we know, it’s hit Connecticut very hard,” Selectman Rocco Botto said. “People that work in our town can’t live in the same town that they work in.”

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway noted that before the pandemic, the average price of a home in Cornwall was about $350,000. “Now it’s over $800,000 and heading toward a million dollars.”

“The situation is dire and I regard this set of regulations as a good way to attack the problem,” said Jill Cutler, chair of the recently formed Affordable Housing Commission. “This type of housing is not affordable in the technical sense, but it might be affordable in the real sense.”

Some residents spoke cautiously, addressing the potential for short-term rental units to be built.

“Make sure we’re accomplishing the goal here,” said resident Stacey Marcin, emphasizing the units should be used for long-term rentals, “Not turned into money machines for people of means.”

Timmel addressed concerns over large-scale development. She cited the mountainous topography in Cornwall and plentiful waterways as natural deterrents to big construction.

“As well as the lack of a centralized water supply system and sewer system means that in fact very little big scale development is possible here,” said Timmel.

The regulation passed along with a change to restaurant permitting in town. Restaurants no longer need to go through public hearing to receive approval. Restaurants applying for special permits can be approved by P&Z following a site plan review.

Latest News

Diving into summer league

Diving into summer league

Willy Yahn dives head-first into third base, Saturday, June 15.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.

Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Louise Faveau and Michael Parris speak at the commencement ceremony for the eighth grade class at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

Principal Alicia Roy gave a touching farewell speech to the eighth grade class. Roy is also departing NCES at the end of this school year.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.

The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Eighth graders celebrate their achievement with a ceremonial cap toss at the field behind Cornwall Consolidated School. The students spoke highly of their time at CCS and expressed optimism for the future.

Simon Markow

CORNWALL — A touching ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School Thursday, June 13, marked the end of middle school for 15 eighth graders.

Family and friends gathered beneath the tent on CCS’s baseball field in the early evening. Led by the seventh-grade class marshals, the departing eighth graders marched down to the field.

