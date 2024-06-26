SHT’s Undermountain housing proposal meets mixed response

Latest News
Classic cars at CAMA
On Saturday, June 22, the Housatonic Valley chapter of the Antique Automobile Club, held its 46th Annual Classic Car Show at Kent’s CAMA property. With 16 different classes of entries, there were still some outstanding classics. Kent’s own Steve Brooke (above) showed his 1972 Cutlass Supreme and said, “I’m an engineer so everything has to be right. But it’s still built to drive.”
Puppeteer plays Scoville Library
SALISBURY — Anna Sobel of Talking Hands Theatre came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday afternoon, June 23, for an energetic children’s program featuring, in no particular order, a squirrel, an owl, and assorted seasonal fairies.
Sobol played the lead role, which was a tree. She adjusted the costume to reflect the seasons while her animal and fairy puppets discussed what season it was, bringing the eight youngsters into the conversation.
Using alternately squeaky and deep voices, depending on the characters, Sobol succeeded in getting the children to suspend disbelief and buy into the scenario.
Before the show Sobol said she has been a professional puppeteer since 1998 and studied at Wesleyan University and New York University. She lives in Shutesbury, Massachusetts.
KENT — There were five recorded real estate sales in Kent in May with four of them under $500,000 and only one close to a million at 24 Dolldorf Road. According to Smart MLS 9 homes and 3 land parcels are actively listed for sale in Kent from $300,000 to $1,250,000 with only 4 single family residences pending or in contract ranging in price from $825,000 to $1,220,000. At the end of June there were still seven furnished rentals available during the summer for $6,000 to $37,500.
Recorded Transfers
80 Main Street North 3A4: 2 bed/2 bath condo sold by Leslie W Spence to Michaela H. Lawrence Living Trust and Donald M. Klein Living Trust for $400,000 on May 1.
2788 Kent Cornwall Road: 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 3.39 acres sold by Estate of Robert H. Bauer to Jessica and Kyle Haas for $378,900 on May 1.
24 Dolldorf Road: 2 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Kevin R. Alger to Joanna Mandl Revocable Trust for $965,000 on May 10.
80 Kent Hollow Road: 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Jee Mee Kim and Peter Diaz to Daniel and Amy Koscielinak for $450,000 on May 17.
Kane Mountain Road: Land Parcel sold by Michale A. M. Keehner to Leigh A. and Barin N. Rovzar for $120,000 on May 20.
Skylar Brown, rising seventh-grader at Cornwall Consolidated School, was among twelve student-writers selected to read at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston June 21. Hosted by ASAP!, a Connecticut arts-education program based in Washington Depot, the 19th annual Celebration of Young Writers recognized the top writing submissions from across the state with live readings. Brown’s story was a folk tale about a girl who gets lost in a forest and befriends a lynx that guides her back to the village.