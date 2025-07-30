community

Arts nonprofit holds opening party

Young artists express creativity at Canaan Arts Space’sgrand opening.

Jules Williams

NORTH CANAAN — This past Sunday, July 27, Canaan Kids Artspace celebrated its grand opening party at the historical Colonial Theatre at 27 Railroad St.

The Canaan Kids Artspace is a nonprofit organization run by Executive Director and Founder Breetel Graves that aims to make art accessible to all children while also caring for the environment. The organization values creativity and hopes to push children towards self-discovery and exploration through their artwork.

At the grand opening, kids took part in activities like arts and crafts, face painting, curated music and games. The light drizzle stopped nobody from enjoying posing for live watercolor portraits, eating ice cream, or romping through a cardboard box maze.

In particular, the fog machine attached to the speakers was a big hit, prompting squeals of joy every time it went off.

Guests were given the choice to move between stations both inside and out, with different activities at each. While all stations were welcoming, the freedom given to each kid to choose their own interests and expression of self felt particularly in line with the mission of Canaan Kids Artspace.

Canaan Kids Artspace offers additional programs like an after school art club that gives kids age six through 10 more opportunities to manifest their creativity. More information can be found at canaanartspace.com.



Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

book talk

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Yuja Wang performs with the TMCO and Andris Nelsons.

Hilary Scott

Sunday, July 20 was sunny and warm. Nic Mayorga, son of American concert pianist, the late Lincoln Mayorga, joined me at Tanglewood to hear Yuja Wang play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16. I first saw Wang on July 8, 2022, when she filled in for Jean-Yves Thibaudet on the opening night of Tanglewood’s summer season. She virtually blew the shed down with her powerful and dynamic playing of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nic was my guest last season on July 13, when Wang wowed us with her delicate interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. We made plans on the spot to return for her next date in Lenox.

