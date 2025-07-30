basketball

From South Kent to NBA Summer League

On July 19, Jordan Gainey recorded seven points, two assists and a rebound when the Phoenix Suns played the Portland Trailblazers in NBA Summer League.

Provided

“There were many days I’d be in on the hillside of South Kent just thinking, ‘Man, am I gonna make it?’” reflected Jordan Gainey.

In June, the South Kent School Class of 2021 alumnus signed an NBA Summer League contract with the Phoenix Suns.

The signing with Phoenix brought Gainey full circle. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona, before moving across the country for a post-graduate year with the Cardinals.

He played under Raphael Chillious, former South Kent basketball coach and athletic director, who transformed the program into a national powerhouse.

“I just knew one day if he got to the right place he had a chance,” said Chillious.Because he is such a good defender, smart player and really tough.”

Off the court, Chillious said Gainey was “really funny. But if you stood back from afar, you would think he was shy and quiet, but he’s not.”

While at South Kent, Gainey lived in the gym. He recalled spending hours memorizing his teammates’ moves nearly every day, for two semesters straight.

Gainey remembered practices with Chillious as some of the hardest of his career. The coach’s lessons remained with him through college.

“Be a coffee bean,” Gainey said. “Whenever things get hard and it gets hot, they do not break — they make coffee. It’s really being able to fight through adversity.”

Looking back, Gainey credited those countless hours in the South Kent gym for helping him fall in love with the game.

“He would always tell us, there are no cool jackets,” said Gainey. “You’ve got to be the one who does the dirty work, plays hard, and doesn’t care about looking cool — just getting the job done.”

  Gainey graduated from South Kent School in 2021. He went on to play NCAA Division 1 basketball and made the Elite Eight twice with the University of Tennessee. This summer, he signed a Summer League deal with the Phoenix Suns.Provided

After his year in Kent, Gainey committed to the University of South Carolina Upstate. Two years later, he transferred to University of Tennessee to play for coach Rick Barnes as well as his father, Justin Gainey, assistant coach.

In his two seasons with Tennessee Gainey helped the Volunteers make back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA March Madness tournament in 2024 and 2025. This past tournament, he averaged 13 points off the bench and was a strong contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Among his college highlights is a buzzer beater against University of Illinois in December 2024 to keep the Volunteers’ undefeated 10-0 record alive.

His performances earned him a spot on the Suns’ Summer League team. Games were played in Las Vegas, where he vied against other top young prospects for an NBA contract.

“Vegas is a time, and it’s a great place to be,” said Gainey. “But when you’re here you got to treat it like a business trip... make the best impression on and off the court for anyone who could be watching.”

Gainey made the most of his opportunity. His best game came against the Portland Trailblazers in which he logged seven points, two assists and one rebound in 19 minutes of playing time.

Gainey’s NBA future is uncertain. He is competing against players who have spent similar hours in the gym and whose dream is to go pro.

But Gainey has spent a long time in the heat. Now, it’s time to make coffee.

Latest News

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

book talk

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Yuja Wang performs with the TMCO and Andris Nelsons.

Hilary Scott

Sunday, July 20 was sunny and warm. Nic Mayorga, son of American concert pianist, the late Lincoln Mayorga, joined me at Tanglewood to hear Yuja Wang play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16. I first saw Wang on July 8, 2022, when she filled in for Jean-Yves Thibaudet on the opening night of Tanglewood’s summer season. She virtually blew the shed down with her powerful and dynamic playing of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nic was my guest last season on July 13, when Wang wowed us with her delicate interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. We made plans on the spot to return for her next date in Lenox.

concerts