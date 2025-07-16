basketball

Housy boys unite for summer hoops

Tyler Roberts, left, plays guard for Housy Hoops in the Torrington Summer Basketball League.

Theo Maniatis

TORRINGTON — As most people went to bed last Wednesday, sporadic squeaks from basketball players’ shoes echoed down Main Street from the Torrington Armory.

Those sounds marked the first summer game for the Housatonic Valley High School boys summer basketball team, who fell valiantly to Torrington PAL, 63-45.

At the 9:30 p.m. tip off, the thermostat in the Armory read 88 degrees.

Commenting on the heat, HVRHS’ Coach Dino Labbadia said his team has come to expect it in the summer league play. “It’s been like this every year. It’s crazy,” he said.

In the summer opener, HVRHS was also missing two rising seniors: Owen Riemer was out of town, and Anthony Labbadia was sidelined with an ankle injury.

With Riemer and Labbadia out, two rising freshmen made their first appearances in Housy uniforms. Jaxon Visockis and Jackson Goodwin each played for considerable minutes as guards.

Torrington PAL, or “Police Activities League,” was founded in 1983 in partnership with Torrington Police Department. Since then, the league website states, the group has been “providing children with alternatives to crime, violence and substance abuse.”

The game wasn’t a calculated chess match — it was a fast-paced, physical battle. Sweat poured from every player and around 40 fans packed the stands to watch.

HVRHS scored first, but within the first five minutes Torrington jumped out to a 12-6 lead.

HVRHS responded with a run of its own to cut the deficit to 15-14 with seven minutes left in the half.

That was the peak of the comeback and Torrington led by double digits at halftime.

Coach Labbadia was pleased to see his team keep the score close for most of the half. He said, “If I can get our guys to just take their time, we’ll be fine.”

After the break, HVRHS continued with strong effort but could not stop Torrington’s relentless offense and fast breaks.

When the final buzzer sounded, Wes Allyn topped the box score for HVRHS with a game-high 19 points. Anthony Foley scored 13 points.

Torrington was led in scoring by Owen Fenn with 17 points. Chris Delacruz and Dom Lewis each scored 11 points.

Torrington Summer Basketball League results and schedules can be found at www.quickscores.com/torringtonct.

Summer Nights of Canaan

Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 16

Cobbler n’ Cream
5 to 7 p.m.
Freund’s Farm Market & Bakery | 324 Norfolk Rd.

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

When the guide gets it wrong

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

