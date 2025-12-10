basketball

Housy girls begin basketball preseason with scrimmage against Torrington

Housy girls begin basketball preseason with scrimmage against Torrington
Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Torrington High School’s girls basketball team traveled to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Friday, Dec. 5, for a scrimmage.

The exhibition game featured a mix of varsity and junior varsity competition, giving the full roster an opportunity for floor time ahead of league games in the 2025-26 basketball season.

HVRHS’s varsity squad sent out a starting lineup of three seniors, Victoria Brooks, Olivia Brooks and Maddie Johnson, with two juniors, Hayden Bachman and Carmela Egan. Coming off the bench were junior Grace Graney and freshman Aubrey Funk.

Coach Jake Plitt started the girls in a zone defense but later adjusted to man-to-man. The straight-up coverage was more effective, and the Mountaineers successfully won that quarter against the Raiders.

Funk led the JV squad as point guard, along with teammates Selena Black, Lily Gold, Noell Laurry, Olivia Simonds, Keely Malone, Mya Weed and Autumn McKone.

The scoreboard reset each quarter of the scrimmage and there was no final score.

Olivia Simonds secures a steal for Housatonic.Riley Klein


Noell Laurry wins the tip off in the junior varsity portion of the scrimmage between HVRHS and Torrington Friday, Dec. 5. Riley Klein

basketball

Latest News

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

The Stone Round Barn at Hancock Shaker Village.

Jennifer Almquist

My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.

Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist

Keep ReadingShow less
writer's notebook

Lakeville Books & Stationery opens a new chapter in Great Barrington

Lakeville Books & Stationery opens a new chapter in Great Barrington

Exterior of Lakeville Books & Stationery in Great Barrington.

Provided

Fresh off the successful opening of Lakeville Books & Stationery in April 2025, Lakeville residents Darryl and Anne Peck have expanded their business by opening their second store in the former Bookloft space at 63 State St. (Route 7) in Great Barrington.

“We have been part of the community since 1990,” said Darryl Peck. “The addition of Great Barrington, a town I have been visiting since I was a kid, is special. And obviously we are thrilled to ensure that Great Barrington once again has a new bookstore.”

Keep ReadingShow less
business