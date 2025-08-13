basketball

Housy girls finish second place in summer hoops league

Housy girls finish second place in summer hoops league

Aubrey Funk is an incoming freshman at HVRHS.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — Housatonic girls basketball finished the Torrington Summer Basketball League as runners up for the 2025 season.

The TSBL championship game was played Friday, Aug. 8, at Torrington Armory. Lewis Mills defeated Housatonic 38-10 for the title.

The game was well attended with supporters of both sides. Housatonic fell behind early and, plagued by turnovers, struggled to mount a comeback.

In the Aug. 5 semifinal game of the TSBL tournament, the Mountaineers won 41-21 against Thomaston. Olivia Brooks caught fire, scoring 23 points with six 3-pointers to help her team advance to the championship. Housatonic ended the summer season with a record of 8-4.

Having graduated several seniors this past spring, the Mountaineers started the summer with a new lineup. Rising seniors Olivia Brooks, Victoria Brooks and Maddy Johnson stepped up as new leaders on the team. And high-performing incoming freshmen, such as Aubrey Funk, showed promise.

The successful summer campaign was a welcome boost for Housatonic fans, fueling optimism ahead of the varsity season this winter.

Riley Klein

Olivia Brooks, left, gets acknowledgments from Carmela Egan while at the free throw line Aug. 8.

basketball

Latest News

Peggy Ann McEnroe

Peggy Ann McEnroe

AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).

Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.

Keep ReadingShow less

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.

How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?

Keep ReadingShow less

Kim Roberta Andrews

Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less