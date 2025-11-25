basketball

Bridgeport Prep basketball wins 102-90 scorcher in South Kent

Amyre Gray sets up the offense for Bridgeport Prep.

Lans Christensen

KENT — The South Kent School Cardinals hosted Bridgeport Prep Tuesday, Nov. 18 for a prep league basketball game.

These two premiere development programs compete in the New England Prep School Athletic Conference, as well as other leagues. South Kent became NEPSAC AAA champions in 2023.

The showdown in Kent promised an exciting game with top-tier talent on the court.

Fast-paced action began within the first minutes. Both teams played aggressive, full court defense.

The evenly matched teams kept the scoring difference to within two baskets for most of the first half, which ended with 45-42 in Cardinals’ favor.

Kareem Hopkins scores through contact for South Kent.Lans Christensen

The second half began much the same until Bridgeport took the lead for the first time 56-55 with 15 minutes left. Bridgeport maintained and increased the lead from that point forward.

As the deficit grew to double digits with only one-minute left, Bridgeport’s control of game became evident.

Bridgeport guard Amyre Gray was a true spark plug for the team, both on offense and defense.

Final score was 102-90. Impressive play was shown throughout the game by both teams.

Bryce Bennett defends.Lans Christensen

