basketball

Housy wraps up fall ball

Riley Klein

Club basketball at the Northstar Sportsplex Fall League in Canton concluded for The Housy Seven on Sunday, Nov. 16. On the team were Housatonic Valley Regional High School players Owen Riemer (above), Anthony Labbadia, Anthony Foley, Simon Markow (below), Henry Berry, Ryan Segalla and Jaxon Visockis. Also on the team were Northwestern Regional High School players Ty Devita and Patrick Rouleau. Coach Dino Labbadia praised the effort of his team and framed the experience as valuable preparation for the upcoming varsity season.

Riley Klein

basketball

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

“Once Upon a Time in America” features ten portraits by artist Katro Storm.

Natalia Zukerman

The Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village is once again host to a wonderful student-curated exhibition. “Once Upon a Time in America,” ten portraits by New Haven artist Katro Storm, opened on Nov. 20 and will run through the end of the year.

“This is our first show of the year,” said senior student Alex Wilbur, the current head intern who oversees the student-run gallery. “I inherited the position last year from Elinor Wolgemuth. It’s been really amazing to take charge and see this through.”

exhibit

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Le Petit Ranch offers animal-assisted therapy and learning programs for children and seniors in Sheffield.

Marjorie Borreda

Le Petit Ranch, a nonprofit offering animal-assisted therapy and learning programs, opened in April at 147 Bears Den Road in Sheffield. Founded by Marjorie Borreda, the center provides programs for children, families and seniors using miniature horses, rescued greyhounds, guinea pigs and chickens.

Borreda, who moved to Sheffield with her husband, Mitch Moulton, and their two children to be closer to his family, has transformed her longtime love of animals into her career. She completed certifications in animal-assisted therapy and coaching in 2023, along with coursework in psychiatry, psychology, literacy and veterinary skills.

business