Mountaineers lace up for varsity basketball

FALLS VILLAGE — Squeaking sneakers could be heard in Ed Tyburski Gym the first week of December as athletes hit the hardwood for basketball practice at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Part performance and part style, shoes say a lot about a player. Ahead of the coming season in the Berkshire League, the Mountaineers’ varsity and junior varsity squads shared insight into the footwear that connects them to the court.

Girls

Senior captain Olivia Brooks, a 5-foot 1-inch point guard, will be playing this season in a pair of Nike LeBron 20s. She said she was drawn to the “violet frost” colorway and the double swoosh.

Her sister and fellow captain Victoria Brooks, 4-11 guard, was also wearing a pair of LeBron 20s that “didn’t fit my twin sister’s feet.”

Senior captain Maddie Johnson, 5-7 center, laced up her Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus shoes. She chose them for both fashion and function: they’re lightweight and she liked the white and Aegean storm colorway.

Hayden Bachman, junior 5-3 guard, was wearing Nike Sabrina 3s, the official shoe of Sabrina Ionescu, in the summit white, iron grey and photon dust colorway.

Carmela Egan, junior 5-7 forward/center, wore blue Puma x LaMelo Ball basketball shoes.

Grace Graney, junior 5-5 guard/forward, was in a pair of purple Steph Currys by Under Armor.

Selena Black, junior 4-11 guard, wore high top CL Bangs in a purple and white style.

Lily Gold, sophomore 5-3 guard, had white Under Armor shoes on.

Noell Laurry, freshman 5-7 center, wore Giannis Immortality 4s in the wolf grey, luminous green and metallic silver colorway.

Aubrey Funk, freshman 5-2 point guard, was wearing pink custom Nike KDs.

Mya Weed, 5-5 freshman guard, also wore Nike KDs, the official shoe of Kevin Durant.

Keely Malone, freshman 5-3 guard/forward, had Nike Sabrina 3s in the summit white, iron grey and photon dust colorway.

Autumn McKone, freshman 5-4 guard/forward, was wearing Nike Luka Doncic 4s in flash crimson and sunset pulse.

Olivia Simonds, freshman 5-4 guard/forward, had white and pure platinum Nike A’Ones. She liked the A’ja Wilson shoes for their clean look, plus “they’re comfy and bouncy.”

From left, Rhys Culbreth, Anthony Labbadia, Owen Riemer, Timothy Coon, Henry Berry, Wyatt Bayer, Anthony Foley, Wes Allyn, Simon Markow, Nick Crodelle, Tyler Roberts, Peyton Bushnell, Jaxon Visockis, Bryce Salmon and Jasper Oyanadel. (Not pictured: Ryan Segalla) Riley Klein

Boys

Simon Markow, senior 6-2 forward, chose his SpongeBob-esque Way of Wade Shadow 6 V2 “Road to Finals” sneakers because they match the Mountaineer yellow and “Dwyane Wade was a big dunker, and that’s what I plan to be doing this season.”

Anthony Foley, senior 6-3 forward, had Nike Sabrina 3s in the “Radiant” colorway, which is described as a mix of grape, magic ember and bright peach. He liked the flashy colors and said they are “rated one of the best grip shoes.”

Owen Riemer, senior 6-2 shooting guard, wore teal Nike G.T. Cuts. He said the shoes have VKTRY insoles and are “really light with a lot of spring.”

Nick Crodelle, senior 6-0 point guard, was in black and white Curry 11s that he described as durable and comfortable. While he chose them for function, he noted, “They look good though.”

Tyler Roberts, senior 5-8 guard, also had on Ja 3s. His pair was black and blue in the “Scratch 3.0” colorway. He noted they have good cushion and traction.

Anthony Labbadia, senior 6-1 guard, wore Nike Ja 3s. In the “Hustle & Flow” style, each shoe is unique: one yellow and one purple. “They looked really light and Ja [Morant] loves to dunk.”

Henry Berry, senior 5-10 guard, wore ANTA KAIs, Kyrie Irving’s official shoe, in a blue and red design. The shoes, he said, have great cushion and help him move easily.

Wyatt Bayer, junior 5-11 guard, had Curry 12s in the “fire and ice” style. One shoe was blue Atlantis color, the other dark orange. He liked the the look and support of the dual colored shoes.

Ryan Segalla, junior 6-2 forward, will be playing in a pair of pink Nike KD 18s.

Rhys Culbreth, junior 6-0 guard, was wearing nightmare red Nike Ja 2s, which he described as “really comfortable” with great traction.

Jasper Oyanadel, junior 6-0 center, wore wolf gray Nike Giannis Immortality 4s. “They’re reliable,” he said. “Won’t tear on the sides, good grip.”

Peyton Bushnell, sophomore 5-10 point guard, was in Nike Sabrina 2s for their functionality. He chose based on ratings for best traction and ankle support.

Jaxon Visockis, freshman 5-2 guard, wore white and turquoise Nike G.T. Cut 3s. He said they are “durable with good grip. I can stop quick and get to where I want to be.”

Timothy Coon, freshman 5-9 guard/forward, wore Nike Giannis 4s in the white and sky-blue style. “They’re the first ones I saw.”

Bryce Salmon, freshman 5-7.5 guard, had gray and light blue Nike G.T. Cuts.

Wes Allyn, senior 6-4.5 center, was rocking a leg brace and a crutch as he recovered from knee surgery due to a football injury. He said he plans to be back on the court in February, at which point he will be wearing Jordan Why Not 0.6s, the Russel Westbrook shoe, in a bright red colorway with green accents. “They’re really roomy for bigger insoles with a larger toe box.”