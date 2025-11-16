ambulance

Man, 60, dies in single-car crash on Route 272 in Norfolk

Norfolk fire and ambulance crews responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 272 (Litchfield Road) shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14.

Photo provided

NORFOLK — A 60-year-old Oregon man is dead after a single-car crash Friday, Nov. 14, according to Connecticut State Police.

Kevin Scott, of Portland, was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Route 272 (Litchfield Road) when he exited the roadway while negotiating a curve and struck a utility pole. The Ford rolled onto its side and the airbags deployed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no passengers in the car.

Jon Barbagallo, public information officer for Norfolk emergency services, said the roof of the vehicle had to be cut open so first responders could reach the driver. The extrication took about 10 minutes.

Scott was transported by Norfolk Ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The utility pole snapped at its base.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820.

