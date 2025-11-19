Sharon hair salon to close by year’s end

SHARON — After more than two decades in business, Shear Illusions in Sharon will close its doors in late December. Owner Rebecca Welsh will be cutting hair at Kent Hair Studio going forward.

“I’m sorry to be closing the doors, I just feel like it’s time for a change,” Welsh said.

Shear Illusions opened in May 2005 in the Sharon Plaza, where it operated for 12 years. Welsh moved the business into its current location on West Main Street in 2017.

Welsh has been cutting hair for 35 years. After getting her cosmetician license in Poughkeepsie, New York, Welsh’s first haircutting job was in Millerton at Main Street Hair. Following subsequent employment in Millbrook, Welsh moved to California where she continued her career.

After a few years, Welsh returned to the area and worked at Kent Hair Studio before purchasing Shear Illusions.

Now, she will be returning to Kent Hair Studio, currently run by Debbie Row.

“It’s bittersweet, but I just feel like it’s time to move forward, and putting in 20 years… that’s a lot.” Welsh said. “I hope you all join me at Kent Hair Studio.”

Although she is only moving one town over, Welsh was thankful for her time in Sharon and was hopeful that any clients who still want her services would know where to find her going forward.

Welsh can be reached in Sharon at 860-364-5111 until the end of the year. The number for Kent Hair Studio is 860-927-3342.