Zen Den Center opens in Winsted
Jennifer Almquist
A holistic healing center, the Zen Den, has opened at 58 Main St. in Winsted. Described as a revolutionary clinical wellness center, it offers classes and individual, couples, and family therapy focused on trauma and wellness. Its intention is to bring high-end holistic healing practices to the masses. As the founders say, “Make it reasonable, doable, and achievable.”
The space is warm, soothing, sunny and inviting. At a soft opening for family and friends on Dec. 5, the mood was mellow and joyous. Each arrival was greeted with a hug as children twirled around the room. Soft coral walls, small Buddhas, sage for burning, a central gong, green plants, pastel sound bells and soft music create a sense of calm. The center even has a healing dog!
Founders Britt Rovi, an LPC, and Thuan Nguyen are old friends who most recently worked together at Mountainside Treatment Center in Canaan. They bring extensive experience as therapeutic healers and as survivors of their own journeys from adversity to wellness.
“We believe healing happens in community — where you can feel connected, seen and loved,” they said. “So please help us spread the word about this cool, soulful, and uplifting new space — a hip, spiritual hangout for those who crave purpose, meaning and connection.”
The new clinical wellness membership center combines holistic treatments such as yoga, reiki, qi gong, sound baths, somatic therapy and trauma-informed care for mind, body and soul with clinical groups for stress management, grief and trauma.
Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam during the War, survived a harrowing escape with his family, later settling in Westchester and attended Vassar College and Cornell University. He became addicted to crystal meth and his family got him into rehab. He recalled his journey to sobriety:
“In recovery meetings, people gave me a language for my experience, words I never had access to before. They shared their stories with honesty and courage, creating a space safe enough for me to find my own. My journey continued through meditation, yoga, energy healing and various wellness practices that helped me return to myself. I learned that true healing is holistic — it touches mind, body, spirit and community.”
Nguyen has since worked at two nationally recognized inpatient treatment centers as a 12-step coach, spiritual advisor, wellness coordinator, manager and director. He is also a master teacher in Usui Reiki and certified in Karuna Reiki.
Rovi is a clinical life and relationship coach with a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and a specialization in family therapy. During college, the sudden suicide of a dear friend plunged her into a self-destructive spiral. A spiritual awakening centered her, and she began her remarkable journey to wellness.
When asked about her dream for the center, she said, “Community more than anything. We live in a world where everything is sad, stressful and hard.We need connection and to not feel alone. I want to ignite that spark in humanity again from a small local vibe. I want to breathe hope back into the world.”
Rovi and Nguyen are grateful for the support of the Winchester Economic Development Commission, which helped them open their doors on Main Street near the town green. At noon on Dec. 27, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the commission, and the community is invited.
For more information and to become a member of the Zen Den community, visit: thezendencenter.com
FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.
The atmosphere was intense in Ed Tyburski Gym with frequent fouls, traps and steals on the court. Fans of both sides heightened the energy for the return of varsity basketball.
HVRHS started with a lead in the first quarter. The score balanced out by halftime and then Nonnewaug caught fire with 20 points in the third quarter. Despite a strong effort by HVRHS in the last quarter, the Chiefs held on to win.
Housatonic’s Victoria Brooks scored a game-high 17 points and Olivia Brooks scored 14. Carmela Egan scored 8 points with 14 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists. Maddy Johnson had 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 points, and Aubrey Funk scored 1 point.
Nonnewaug was led by Gemma Hedrei with 13 points. Chloe Whipple and Jayda Gladding each scored 11 points. Sarah Nichols scored 9, Bryce Gilbert scored 5, Gia Savarese scored 2 and Jazlyn Delprincipe scored 1.
CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.
Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.
There will be no external “personal” storage proposed for the property.
The commission decided that Saliter should go ahead with a site plan application under the regulations for “retail stores and trades.”
P&Z also set a public hearing on a proposed text amendment on dimensional requirements for properties in the West Cornwall General Business (GB) zone. It will be held Jan. 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Library.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.
First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.
“The person said there is not proper maintenance of that road and it is often the scene of accidents,” Barger said in a phone interview. “There is a problem with the canopy of trees that hang over it, making it hard to keep clear, but there is also the problem of speeding, which is terrible.”
As a former state trooper, he said he is familiar with the problem of drivers going too fast on that road, describing one case in which he had to charge someone for traveling way above the speed limit.
Barger said the town cannot reconfigure the roadway at this time, but officials and road crew members will keep an extra eye on it as a short-term solution.
In other business, Barger said the selectmen plan to call a town meeting sometime next month. Residents will be asked to take the remaining funds, which total $48,200, from the non-recurring capital fund to allow for Allied Engineering to perform engineering studies on the proposed salt shed. Money for construction has already been secured through a STEAP grant, which the town received in the amount of $625,000.
“We’re looking at critical infrastructure projects and this is one component,” he said.
At that town meeting, there will also be a vote to take $2,000 from the town’s discretionary fund to pay Cardinal Engineering for work on repair of the Cobble Road bridge.