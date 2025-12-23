Zen Den Center opens in Winsted

A holistic healing center, the Zen Den, has opened at 58 Main St. in Winsted. Described as a revolutionary clinical wellness center, it offers classes and individual, couples, and family therapy focused on trauma and wellness. Its intention is to bring high-end holistic healing practices to the masses. As the founders say, “Make it reasonable, doable, and achievable.”

The space is warm, soothing, sunny and inviting. At a soft opening for family and friends on Dec. 5, the mood was mellow and joyous. Each arrival was greeted with a hug as children twirled around the room. Soft coral walls, small Buddhas, sage for burning, a central gong, green plants, pastel sound bells and soft music create a sense of calm. The center even has a healing dog!

Founders Britt Rovi, an LPC, and Thuan Nguyen are old friends who most recently worked together at Mountainside Treatment Center in Canaan. They bring extensive experience as therapeutic healers and as survivors of their own journeys from adversity to wellness.

“We believe healing happens in community — where you can feel connected, seen and loved,” they said. “So please help us spread the word about this cool, soulful, and uplifting new space — a hip, spiritual hangout for those who crave purpose, meaning and connection.”

The new clinical wellness membership center combines holistic treatments such as yoga, reiki, qi gong, sound baths, somatic therapy and trauma-informed care for mind, body and soul with clinical groups for stress management, grief and trauma.

Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam during the War, survived a harrowing escape with his family, later settling in Westchester and attended Vassar College and Cornell University. He became addicted to crystal meth and his family got him into rehab. He recalled his journey to sobriety:

“In recovery meetings, people gave me a language for my experience, words I never had access to before. They shared their stories with honesty and courage, creating a space safe enough for me to find my own. My journey continued through meditation, yoga, energy healing and various wellness practices that helped me return to myself. I learned that true healing is holistic — it touches mind, body, spirit and community.”

Soft opening of the Zen Den for friends and family. Jennifer Almquist

Nguyen has since worked at two nationally recognized inpatient treatment centers as a 12-step coach, spiritual advisor, wellness coordinator, manager and director. He is also a master teacher in Usui Reiki and certified in Karuna Reiki.

Rovi is a clinical life and relationship coach with a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling and a specialization in family therapy. During college, the sudden suicide of a dear friend plunged her into a self-destructive spiral. A spiritual awakening centered her, and she began her remarkable journey to wellness.

When asked about her dream for the center, she said, “Community more than anything. We live in a world where everything is sad, stressful and hard.We need connection and to not feel alone. I want to ignite that spark in humanity again from a small local vibe. I want to breathe hope back into the world.”

Rovi and Nguyen are grateful for the support of the Winchester Economic Development Commission, which helped them open their doors on Main Street near the town green. At noon on Dec. 27, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the commission, and the community is invited.

For more information and to become a member of the Zen Den community, visit: thezendencenter.com