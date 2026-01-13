business

Northeast Building construction begins 11 years after fire

At the groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 12, representatives of Northeast Building & Home were joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, middle left, and Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, far right.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Northeast Building & Home broke ground on its new retail store on Route 4 Monday, Jan. 12.

The ceremony took place on the 11th anniversary of a fire that destroyed the old lumberyard facility at the same location in Cornwall Bridge. Representatives of the construction supply company were joined by community members, customers and government officials.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, who volunteers at Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department, recalled the devastating blaze in 2015 and said the glow of the flames was visible from his home about five miles away.

“Twenty fire departments responded,” Ridgway said, on what was described as an icy January night. “It’s a wonderful day to see a phoenix rise from the ashes.”

Rick Kearns, branch director at Northeast, described the last 11 years as “a long, hard road” of overcoming obstacles, primarily related to the insurance company. He said the fire was so intense that the cause could not be determined, but it was likely electrical.

“I’m very fortunate that we had a group of loyal customers that were willing to come back and support us because without them, none of this would have ever happened.”

Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz praised the determination of the company to rebuild. “Your business just epitomizes tenacity and resilience in the face of challenge.”

She spoke of regional real estate activity, both new construction and renovation work, that has spiked in the Northwest Corner following the pandemic. “Your business is critical to that continued rebuilding,” she said. “This whole part of the state relies on you.”

Kearns said construction of the 17,000-square-foot facility located at 44 Kent Road South (Route 4) is likely to take about a year with the grand opening expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

The business, which has been operating out of the hardware store up the road at 26 Kent Road S., will remain open during construction. Northeast also has a location in Bridgeport.

