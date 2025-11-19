Blumenthal swears in Cornwall officials

CORNWALL — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) visited Cornwall on Sunday to administer the oath of office to officials elected in the Nov. 4 municipal election, telling attendees that “This election was not too suspenseful, but was still extraordinarily meaningful.”

Blumenthal’s appearance underscored the importance of local government, a theme echoed by First Selectman Gordon Ridgway in his opening remarks.

Ridgway said small towns cannot shut down, referring to the federal government, which just came back after being closed for 40 days. “Local government has a big impact on its citizens. We have to look after our roads and school. We can’t just close them.”

Blumenthal, surveying the audience made up of mainly those who were re-elected to their positions, said, “You have served with dedication. Today we celebrate democracy.”

He talked about the Board of Selectmen, noting that it has worked to enhance and preserve the diversity of the community. Affordable housing has been one of its focuses and he pointed out that Ridgway likes to say it’s about “keeping the corn in Cornwall,” which is a metaphor for maintaining the beautiful landscape.

He said Ridgway talked about small-town government not being able to close down. “Local officials can’t afford to do that, and you wouldn’t let them do it.”

The senator spoke of the difficult job local officials face. “They can’t leave. They’re always accountable to you.” He thanked everyone for participating in the election process.

A focal point of the ceremony was the large Democracy Cup, given to the town having the largest voter turnout in the state for a presidential election. Cornwall earned that honor in 2024.