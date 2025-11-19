elections

Blumenthal swears in Cornwall officials

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) swears in Cornwall selectmen John Brown and Rocco Botto at a ceremony Sunday, Nov. 16.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) visited Cornwall on Sunday to administer the oath of office to officials elected in the Nov. 4 municipal election, telling attendees that “This election was not too suspenseful, but was still extraordinarily meaningful.”

Blumenthal’s appearance underscored the importance of local government, a theme echoed by First Selectman Gordon Ridgway in his opening remarks.

Ridgway said small towns cannot shut down, referring to the federal government, which just came back after being closed for 40 days. “Local government has a big impact on its citizens. We have to look after our roads and school. We can’t just close them.”

Blumenthal, surveying the audience made up of mainly those who were re-elected to their positions, said, “You have served with dedication. Today we celebrate democracy.”

He talked about the Board of Selectmen, noting that it has worked to enhance and preserve the diversity of the community. Affordable housing has been one of its focuses and he pointed out that Ridgway likes to say it’s about “keeping the corn in Cornwall,” which is a metaphor for maintaining the beautiful landscape.

He said Ridgway talked about small-town government not being able to close down. “Local officials can’t afford to do that, and you wouldn’t let them do it.”

The senator spoke of the difficult job local officials face. “They can’t leave. They’re always accountable to you.” He thanked everyone for participating in the election process.

A focal point of the ceremony was the large Democracy Cup, given to the town having the largest voter turnout in the state for a presidential election. Cornwall earned that honor in 2024.

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

The newest video by Eric Veden follows a tour of town led by Bill Beebe, pictured above, and Judy Jacobs.

Provided

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden’s 36th installment of his Falls Village video series includes an October 2024 Housatonic Heritage walk through downtown Falls Village led by Judy Jacobs and Bill Beebe.

In the video, participants gather at the Depot, home of the Falls Village–Canaan Historical Society. As the group sets out along Railroad Street, Jacobs notes that the Depot was constructed between 1842 and 1844 to serve the newly established railroad.

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge

Duo al Rouh (Rabbi Zachi Asher, left, and Zafer Tawil) will explore the crossroads of art and justice, music and spirituality at The Gratitude Festival at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield.
Provided

With the property up for sale and its future uncertain, programming is winding down at the iconic Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. But there are still events on the calendar designed to carry music lovers through the winter and into spring.

From Friday, Nov. 21, to Monday, Nov. 24, Race Brook Lodge will hold its Fall Gratitude Festival. Celebrating the tail end of fall before the colder depths of winter, the festival features an eclectic mix of music from top-notch musicians.

Holiday craft fairs and DIY workshops: a seasonal preview

Ayni Herb Farm will be one of themany local vendors at Foxtrot’s Farm & Friends Market Nov. 22-23 in Stanfordville.

Provided

As the days grow shorter and the first hints of winter settle in, galleries, studios, barns, village greens and community halls across the region begin their annual transformation into warm, glowing refuges of light and handmade beauty.

This year’s holiday fairs and DIY workshops offer chances not just to shop, but to make—whether you’re mixing cocktails and crafting ornaments, gathering around a wreath-making table, or wandering markets where makers, bakers, artists and craftspeople bring their best of the season. These events are mutually sustaining, fueling both the region’s local economy and the joy of those who call it home.

